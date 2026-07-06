Suncor Stock vs. Enbridge Stock: Which Dividend Giant Is the Better Buy for 2026?

Canadian investors simply can’t afford to ignore $140 billion.

That was the value of Canada’s crude oil exports in 2025, according to the Canada Energy Regulator, with about 90% of that crude heading to the United States. The same report said Canada exported 4.3 million barrels of oil per day (boe/d) last year.

So while investors often talk about banks, real estate, artificial intelligence (AI), and technology, energy remains one of Canada’s most important wealth engines. Statistics Canada adds another layer to the story. In December 2025, Canadian crude oil production hit 27.8 million cubic metres, the highest monthly level since the start of that data series in 2016.

That helps explain why Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) remain two of the most watched dividend stocks on the TSX. Both benefit from Canada’s role as a major energy supplier, but do it in very different ways.

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SU

Suncor owns oil sands assets, refineries, and Petro-Canada retail stations. This makes it an integrated energy company. When oil prices are strong, refining margins improve, and operations run well, Suncor stock can generate a large amount of cash.

Its first-quarter 2026 results clearly showed that strength. Suncor stock generated more than $4 billion in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) and $2.9 billion in free funds flow. It also reported record first-quarter upstream production of 875,000 boe/d and record first-quarter refining throughput of 498,000 boe/d.

Suncor stock also returned more than $1.5 billion to shareholders in the quarter through dividends and share repurchases. Its quarterly dividend sits at $0.60 per share, and the stock recently yielded about 3.1% on the TSX. If oil prices stay firm and Suncor stock keeps running its assets efficiently, investors could see dividend income, buybacks, and capital gains work together.

Yet it’s important to remember that Suncor’s results are still tied to commodity prices, refining margins, maintenance schedules, and investor sentiment toward oil. A weaker crude market could quickly cool the stock after a strong run.

ENB

Enbridge stock is different. Rather than producing oil, Enbridge moves and delivers energy. It transports about 30% of the oil and liquids produced in North America and about 20% of the natural gas consumed in the United States. It also operates North America’s largest natural gas utility franchise by volume, serving about 7.1 million customers.

That makes Enbridge more of an energy infrastructure stock than a traditional oil stock. Its business is built around pipelines, gas transmission, utilities, storage, and renewable power. Investors are not buying it for a quick jump in oil prices, but for predictable cash flow.

For 2026, Enbridge expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) between $20.2 billion and $20.8 billion. It also expects distributable cash flow per share between $5.70 and $6.10. The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.97 per share for 2026, marking its 31st consecutive annual common share dividend increase.

What’s more, Canada continues to produce and export large volumes of energy, while North America needs more natural gas, pipeline capacity, and power infrastructure. Enbridge’s secured capital backlog stood at $40 billion in its first-quarter update, with another $50 billion of unsanctioned opportunities under review.

There is risk here, too. Enbridge carries a lot of debt, and higher interest rates can weigh on infrastructure stocks. New projects also face permitting, and political and execution risk. But for dividend investors, the cash-flow profile is steadier than Suncor’s with a 5.1% yield at writing.

Bottom line

So which is the better buy for 2026? For investors who want the best total-return upside if oil stays strong, Suncor stock still has a strong case. Its operations are improving, buybacks are meaningful, and the stock could continue to benefit from Canada’s oil export strength.

But for investors looking for the better dividend giant to buy and hold through 2026, Enbridge stock looks like the stronger choice. Its yield is higher at about 5%, its dividend-growth streak is longer, and its cash flow is less exposed to daily oil-price swings.

In short, while Suncor may win in a hot oil market, Enbridge looks better built for investors who want income they can count on while Canada’s energy infrastructure demand keeps building.