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1 TSX Consumer Stock Down Big That Could Bounce Back Fast

A $73 billion retail-sales headline hides weakening “core” spending, and Couche-Tard may be built for this essentials-focused moment.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Core retail sales are falling, but Canadians are still spending on fuel and everyday essentials.
  • Couche-Tard benefits from essential traffic, global scale, and a renewed focus after dropping the Seven & i deal.
  • Earnings rebounded and buybacks are back, making it more of a growth-and-repurchase story than an income play.

A $73 billion headline moved through Canadian retailers in April, but the story underneath that number is more complicated than it looks.

Retail sales rose 0.5% to $73 billion that month, led mainly by gasoline stations and fuel vendors, according to Statistics Canada data. But core retail sales, which exclude gasoline, fuel vendors, and motor vehicles, fell 0.7% for a second straight monthly decline. That is the problem for consumer investors right now. Canadians are still spending, but more of that money is going toward essentials like fuel, food, transportation, and other everyday needs.

Statistics Canada showed the same pressure in its May inflation report. The Consumer Price Index rose 3.2% year over year, while gasoline prices jumped 33.2%. Food purchased from stores climbed 4.3%, marking the 16th straight month that grocery inflation outpaced headline inflation. Which is why right now, a company built around fuel, convenience, mobility, and everyday purchases can be in a stronger position.

shopper checks her receipt

Source: Getty Images

ATD

That brings us to Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD). The stock has not been immune to pressure. Recent data shows ATD stock near 52-week highs with shares up over 30% in the last year alone, a wide swing for a company many investors usually treat as a steady compounder. Even after a sharp rebound, that range shows how quickly the market marked down the stock when investors worried about fuel demand, consumer pressure, and acquisition uncertainty.

ATD stock owns and operates convenience stores and fuel locations under banners such as Circle K and Couche-Tard. The company says it operates in 27 countries and territories, with close to 17,300 stores, of which about 13,200 offer road transportation fuel. That scale is the main reason the stock fits this moment. Consumers may delay furniture, electronics, or travel plans. They are less likely to stop buying gas, coffee, snacks, and other small daily essentials.

The recent catalyst is a reset in expectations. ATD stock withdrew its proposal to acquire Seven & i Holdings in 2025 after citing a lack of constructive engagement. Soon after, ATD stock resumed its share-repurchase program, with plans to buy back up to 77.1 million shares.

The Seven & i pursuit had become a distraction. Investors were weighing the possibility of a huge global acquisition, added debt, and regulatory complexity. With that deal off the table, the market can refocus on the business Couche-Tard already owns.

Looking ahead

The latest results support that case. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, ATD stock reported adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.73, up 58.7% from the same quarter a year earlier. The business delivered a strong earnings rebound while consumers were still dealing with higher fuel and food costs.

ATD stock also continues to grow its network. The company completed 103 new-to-industry openings and 27 relocated or reconstructed stores in fiscal 2026, for a total of 130 stores. It also had another 34 stores under construction as of April 26, 2026.

The valuation does not look extreme for a dominant consumer stock. The shares recently traded around 19 times trailing earnings, while the dividend yield sat just below 1%. That low yield may disappoint income investors. But ATD stock has never been a classic high-yield dividend stock. It’s a dividend-growth and buyback story. The company increased its annual dividend for fiscal 2026 by 10.5%, from $0.76 to $0.84 per share.

Foolish takeaway

Now, if fuel volumes weaken, consumers cut back inside stores, or margins compress, the stock could lose momentum. ATD stock also still depends on acquisitions and store execution to keep growing, and not every deal will create value.

Still, this is one of the rare consumer stocks where a pullback can be more interesting than alarming. The business has scale, essential traffic, global reach, buybacks, and improving earnings.

Investors looking for a TSX consumer stock that could keep bouncing through 2026 may want ATD stock near the top of their watch list before the market fully prices in the recovery.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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