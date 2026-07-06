Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » BCE Stock’s Dividend: What’s Going on Now?

BCE Stock’s Dividend: What’s Going on Now?

BCE (TSX:BCE) is in a tough, uncertain spot, but shares are cheap and soverign AI could soon be the main driver.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • BCE has pulled back about 13% from late-May highs as investors worry about AI-infrastructure spending and broader uncertainty in Canadian telecoms.
  • Even with those risks, BCE looks very cheap on paper at roughly 4.4x trailing earnings and about a 5.8% yield, with the bet hinging on whether cost cuts and new AI-related cash flows can offset near-term CapEx pain.

Shares of BCE (TSX:BCE) have started to retreat, now down 13% from those late-May highs. Undoubtedly, it’s getting harder to go bottom-fishing for high-yield names within the telecom scene, even following cost-cutting efforts and a pivot to get into the lucrative business of AI infrastructure.

As enticing as it is to get into the field of AI data centres and all the sort, there’s a hefty capital expenditure (CapEx) bill to fund earlier on before the cash flows start coming in. And while expanding into AI infrastructure seems like a “way out” for many firms under pressure across a wide range of industries (how many cryptocurrency miners are moving into AI data centres?), I do think that investors should play things cautiously, especially in a market that seems to be punishing higher spending on AI-related efforts rather than rewarding it.

Soundhound AI is a leader in voice recognition software

Source: Gerry Images

The AI infrastructure business could prove lucrative

With BCE’s Bell joining forces with Canadian AI lab Cohere, things could get that much more interesting as the telecom titan looks to help Canada get its AI infrastructure to where it needs to be.

While I do think that AI compute could be a massive cash cow a few years down the road, especially as AI continues to experience off-the-charts growth while demand continues to overwhelm supply, I would brace for a bit of near-term pain and uncertainty before that big payoff can finally be reached.

Indeed, it costs quite a bit to get into the space, but if there’s a firm that can do it, it’s BCE. The company slashed its dividend previously and has been engaging in layoffs, as well as other cost-saving efforts. Whether it’s enough to make a big enough splash in Canadian AI, though, remains the big question. Either way, the dividend looks more than safe. Though how it can grow as BCE spends to expand its AI infrastructure presence remains uncertain. In short, expect a safe payout and modest growth over the long run.

Spending money to make money

For now, investors seem to be a tad more cautious, especially since many seem to be a bit allergic to CapEx these days, especially tied to something as uncertain as AI infrastructure. While the business of cell towers and all the sort was seen as stabler, I’m not so sure how wide the moat will be in a decade from now when satellite connectivity becomes better and more commonplace.

Indeed, things seem to be getting a bit more uncertain for the Canadian telecoms, and while I understand why investors would want to sell now despite ongoing efforts to enhance future cash flows, I do think that the valuation is getting way too low. While plenty of challenges might lie ahead, I certainly would not dare to venture a bet against the name, even as the negative momentum picks up again and shares fall below $30 per share again.

One of the chepest near-6% yields around?

The stock goes for 4.4 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) with a 5.8% dividend yield. Not at all bad for a former market darling. Of course, the telecom industry continues to be tough, and with AI data centres thrown into the mix, it’s hard to tell what will remain after CapEx is spent, operating costs are cut, and new cash flows come online.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

Is This 5.8% Yielding TSX Dividend Stock a Buy for Passive Income?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 5.8% yield looks great, but BCE’s real story is whether its post-cut dividend is finally sustainable.

Read more »

chatting concept
Stocks for Beginners

A 3-Stock TFSA Game Plan for the Rest of 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

Build a 3-stock TFSA game plan for the rest of 2026 with Emera, Canadian Natural Resources, and TD Bank.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

A Monthly-Paying TSX Stock with a 3.6% Dividend Yield Worth Adding to Your Radar

| Puja Tayal

Understand the rising demand for dividend stocks and why Granite REIT has become a key player in the real estate…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Why This Boring Utilities Stock Is Starting to Look Very Profitable

| Jitendra Parashar

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) might be boring, but its income and regulated focus look quite appealing.

Read more »

shopper checks her receipt
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Consumer Stock Down Big That Could Bounce Back Fast

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $73 billion retail-sales headline hides weakening “core” spending, and Couche-Tard may be built for this essentials-focused moment.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

5 TSX Dividend Stocks With Solid Yields Built for Steady Cash Flow in Any Market

| Puja Tayal

Find out how to earn passive income through dividend-paying stocks. Explore top choices for reliable returns and growth.

Read more »

groceries get more expensive as inflation rises
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Monthly Dividend Stock Wants to Prove It’s More Than Just a High Yield

| Aditya Raghunath

Slate Grocery is a top monthly dividend stock that remains a top investment in 2026 due to steady growth rates.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their resilient business models, reliable cash flows, consistent dividend growth, and solid growth prospects, these three blue-chip dividend stocks…

Read more »