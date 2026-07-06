How to Turn a $14,000 TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine

These dividend stocks offer high yield of about 6% and distribute monthly payouts, helping your TFSA to generate solid tax-free cash.

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

Splitting a $14,000 between these two stocks could generate about $70 per month in tax-free dividend income.

An investment of $14,000 TFSA in quality dividend stocks can generate tax-free passive income for years.

A $14,000 investment may not seem like enough to build meaningful passive income. But when it’s invested in high-quality dividend stocks through a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), it can become the foundation of a steadily growing income stream.

The biggest advantage of a TFSA is that every dollar earned inside the account, including dividends and capital gains, is completely tax-free. That means you can reinvest every dividend payment, allowing your returns to compound faster and turning your TFSA into a cash–generating machine.

The key is choosing dependable dividend stocks with sustainable payouts and attractive yields.

With that backdrop, here are two reliable dividend stocks that could help transform a $14,000 TFSA into a long-term cash-generating machine.

Source: Getty Images Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 97% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 88% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of July 6th, 2026

TFSA dividend stock #1: SmartCentres REIT

If you’re looking to turn your TFSA into a cash-generating machine, SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) deserves a place in your portfolio. The retail-focused REIT currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.15 per unit, yielding 6.1%.

What makes SmartCentres stand out is its durable dividend payment history. Further, the REIT’s payouts are well covered by its high-quality real estate portfolio. SmartCentres owns strategically located retail and mixed-use properties that continue to attract strong leasing demand, support high occupancy levels, and generate resilient net operating income (NOI). Its diversified base of high-quality tenants also reduces rent-collection risk and helps deliver stable cash flows, even during periods of economic uncertainty.

For instance, its in-place and committed occupancy was 97.6% at the end of Q1. Leasing momentum also remained encouraging. SmartCentres has already completed roughly 80% of its 2026 lease renewals, providing strong visibility into future rental revenue. Excluding anchor tenants, renewal rents increased by an impressive 11.5%, reflecting healthy tenant demand.

At the same time, tenant retention remained strong, and rent collections continued to hover near 99%, reflecting the resilience of its portfolio.

Looking ahead, SmartCentres appears well-positioned to sustain its monthly distributions. High occupancy, healthy leasing activity, and rising rental rates should continue to support earnings and distributions.

At the same time, the REIT’s portfolio optimization strategy, extensive development pipeline, and significant underutilized land bank provide meaningful long-term growth opportunities. As these projects come online, they have the potential to increase funds from operations (FFO), enhance net asset value, and support future payouts.

TFSA dividend stock #2: Peyto Exploration & Development

Investors looking to turn their TFSA into a cash-generating machine could also consider Peyto (TSX:PEY). The Canadian energy producer has a strong record of paying monthly dividends to shareholders.

Peyto offers a monthly dividend of $0.12 per share, yielding 6%. Moreover, its payouts are supported by the low-cost operating model, disciplined capital allocation, and ability to generate healthy free cash flow across commodity price cycles.

The company’s latest results highlight its financial strength. In the first quarter, production increased 10% year over year, earnings surged 50%, and debt fell by $195 million. Those improvements reflect both operational efficiency and a continued focus on strengthening the balance sheet.

Peyto also benefits from diversified access to premium North American natural gas markets, allowing it to capture stronger pricing while reducing its dependence on any single demand hub. As production continues to grow, the company is well-positioned to generate sufficient free cash flow to fund capital investments, maintain its monthly dividend, and further reduce debt, making it an attractive option for long-term TFSA investors seeking passive income.

Earn $70 in tax-free income every month with just $14,000

SmartCentres REIT and Peyto stand out as two top dividend stocks that could turn a TFSA into a cash-generating machine. By investing $14,000 between these two stocks, investors could earn approximately $70 per month in tax-free income.