Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Dividend Stock Every Canadian Should Consider Owning

1 Dividend Stock Every Canadian Should Consider Owning

This company has increased its dividend annually for three decades.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:

Canadian investors are searching for good TSX stocks to add to their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio focused on dividend income and long-term total returns.

woman checks off all the boxes

Source: Getty Images

Market outlook

The strong rally in the stock market over the past couple of years has driven up valuations across many sectors. While prices continue to hold up against negative news, rising inflation in recent months, and an elusive trade deal between Canada and the United States could lead to near-term volatility.

On the positive side, the economy continues to be in decent shape, despite the challenges. If this remains the case while inflation stays elevated, the central banks could be forced to raise interest rates later this year. That would potentially put pressure on stock prices if investors start to price in a series of additional hikes.

A quick trade deal between Canada, the United States, and Mexico would likely extend the market rally. Drawn-out negotiations, with ongoing threats of new tariffs, will, however, keep businesses from making new investments and could put pressure on the economy.

With these factors in mind, it makes sense for dividend investors to consider companies that generate income in both Canada and the United States and have solid track records of delivering dividend growth through challenging market conditions.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a long-term favourite among Canadian income investors. The energy infrastructure giant has increased the dividend in each of the past 31 years.

Enbridge spent the past few years adding assets south of the border as it positioned itself to benefit from emerging energy trends.

The company spent US$3 billion in 2021 to buy the largest oil export terminal in Texas. International demand for American and Canadian oil is rising as countries around the globe seek to secure reliable supplies in the wake of the recent disruptions to oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

In 2024, Enbridge acquired three American natural gas utilities ahead of the boom in demand for natural gas as new gas-fired power generation facilities are being built to supply electricity to AI data centres. The assets complement Enbridge’s extensive natural gas transmission and storage infrastructure in the United States, while making Enbridge the largest natural gas utility operator in North America.

Enbridge is currently working on a $40 billion secured capital program. As these assets are completed and go into service, the company expects distributable cash flow to increase by about 5% annually over the medium term. This should enable the board to continue to increase the dividend.

Investors who buy ENB stock at the current share price can pick up a dividend yield of 5%.

Risks

A jump in interest rates in Canada and the United States would be a headwind for Enbridge’s share price, as investors saw in 2022 and 2023 when the stock pulled back as interest rates soared. Enbridge uses debt to fund part of its growth program, so rising borrowing expenses can cut into profits and reduce cash that is available for dividend payments. The impact would be determined by the size and speed of the rate increases.

The bottom line

Near-term market turbulence is expected, but Enbridge pays an attractive dividend that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work, this stock deserves to be on your radar.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

groceries get more expensive as inflation rises
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Monthly Dividend Stock Wants to Prove It’s More Than Just a High Yield

| Aditya Raghunath

Slate Grocery is a top monthly dividend stock that remains a top investment in 2026 due to steady growth rates.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their resilient business models, reliable cash flows, consistent dividend growth, and solid growth prospects, these three blue-chip dividend stocks…

Read more »

A modern office building detail
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks Worth Holding for the Next 7 Years

| Kay Ng

Both dividend stocks would be excellent long-term buys at good valuations for a long-term holding.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Retirement

How to Structure a $50,000 TFSA for Practically Constant Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Turn a $50,000 TFSA into a steady income stream with this mix of a covered-call ETF, telecom stock, and monthly-paying…

Read more »

cookies stack up for growing profit
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Companies With a Track Record of Consistently Raising Their Dividends

| Andrew Walker

These companies have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Dividend Stocks

How Much Should Canadians Have in an RRSP by Age 45?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even if you’re starting later, a $72,600 RRSP at 45 could still grow into a meaningful retirement nest egg by…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

2 Monthly Dividend Stocks I’d Buy for Steady Cash Flow

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their reliable cash flows, high yields, and healthy growth prospects, these two monthly-paying dividend stocks could help in earning…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a $14,000 TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks offer high yield of about 6% and distribute monthly payouts, helping your TFSA to generate solid tax-free…

Read more »