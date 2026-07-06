Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Canadian Companies With a Track Record of Consistently Raising Their Dividends

Canadian Companies With a Track Record of Consistently Raising Their Dividends

These companies have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:

Canadian investors are looking for top TSX dividend stocks that can deliver steady income growth and long-term total returns for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio.

Companies that increase their dividends every year tend to weather downturns relatively well and normally bounce back from pullbacks when market or sector conditions improve.

cookies stack up for growing profit

Source: Getty Images

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is up about 50% in the past two years and trades near its record high. Investors who missed the rally should still consider the stock for a dividend portfolio, given the reliability of the revenue stream and solid growth plan.

Fortis owns power generation facilities, electricity transmission grids, and natural gas distribution utilities. Nearly all of the revenue comes from rate-regulated businesses. This means cash flow should be predictable and reliable.

Fortis is working on a $28.8 billion capital program that will raise the rate base from $42 billion to roughly $58 billion over five years. As the new assets are completed and start to generate revenue, the boost to cash flow should support planned annual dividend increases of 4% to 6% through 2030. Fortis has increased the dividend in each of the past 52 years.

Beyond that timeframe, Fortis has other projects under consideration that could get added to the growth program. In addition, Fortis would be a strong candidate to participate in Canada’s planned expansion of the national power grid.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) raised its dividend in each of the past 26 years. This is an impressive streak considering the volatility the energy market over that timeframe.

CNRL benefits from owning a diversified product portfolio that includes oil sands, heavy and light conventional oil, offshore oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production and extensive reserves. The company is good at moving capital around the assets to take advantage of the best margins available as energy prices change. CNRL also has the financial firepower to make large strategic acquisitions when the sector is under pressure. This adds reserves at a low cost, and the increased production drives revenue and profit growth when energy prices recover.

CNRL saw its share price soar earlier this year on the jump in oil prices caused by the closing of the Strait of Hormuz. The stock has since given back some of the gains, now trading around $56.50 compared to $69.50 in March.

Investors can take advantage of the dip to secure a dividend yield of 4.4%. Additional downside is certainly possible in the near term if oil prices continue to decline, but further weakness would be an opportunity to add to the position for a buy-and-hold dividend fund, as CNRL’s long-term prospects should be attractive.

The company is already benefitting from new pipeline capacity that recently came online and has the reserves to ramp up oil and gas production if proposed new oil and natural gas pipeline and export infrastructure gets built in Canada in the coming years.

The bottom line

Fortis and CNRL pay good dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a dividend portfolio, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

groceries get more expensive as inflation rises
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Monthly Dividend Stock Wants to Prove It’s More Than Just a High Yield

| Aditya Raghunath

Slate Grocery is a top monthly dividend stock that remains a top investment in 2026 due to steady growth rates.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their resilient business models, reliable cash flows, consistent dividend growth, and solid growth prospects, these three blue-chip dividend stocks…

Read more »

A modern office building detail
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks Worth Holding for the Next 7 Years

| Kay Ng

Both dividend stocks would be excellent long-term buys at good valuations for a long-term holding.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Retirement

How to Structure a $50,000 TFSA for Practically Constant Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Turn a $50,000 TFSA into a steady income stream with this mix of a covered-call ETF, telecom stock, and monthly-paying…

Read more »

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Dividend Stocks

How Much Should Canadians Have in an RRSP by Age 45?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even if you’re starting later, a $72,600 RRSP at 45 could still grow into a meaningful retirement nest egg by…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Every Canadian Should Consider Owning

| Andrew Walker

This company has increased its dividend annually for three decades.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

2 Monthly Dividend Stocks I’d Buy for Steady Cash Flow

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their reliable cash flows, high yields, and healthy growth prospects, these two monthly-paying dividend stocks could help in earning…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a $14,000 TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks offer high yield of about 6% and distribute monthly payouts, helping your TFSA to generate solid tax-free…

Read more »