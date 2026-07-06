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2 Monthly Dividend Stocks I’d Buy for Steady Cash Flow

Given their reliable cash flows, high yields, and healthy growth prospects, these two monthly-paying dividend stocks could help in earning a stable, reliable passive income.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
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Key Points
  • CT Real Estate Investment Trust and Peyto Exploration & Development offer attractive monthly dividend yields of 5.29% and 5.97%, respectively, backed by resilient business models and reliable cash flows, making them appealing for consistent income.
  • With strategic expansions and strong financial performance, both companies are well-positioned to sustain and grow their dividends, providing stability and potential capital appreciation for long-term investors.

Passive income has become increasingly important amid an uncertain economic environment marked by rising geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation, and job losses driven by the growing adoption of AI (artificial intelligence) across industries. A steady stream of passive income can provide greater financial stability, help offset inflation, and accelerate long-term wealth creation.

For investors seeking consistent income, high-quality monthly dividend stocks can be an attractive option, offering regular cash payouts along with the potential for capital appreciation. However, dividend payments are never guaranteed, making it essential to focus on well-established companies with resilient business models, reliable cash flows, and a strong history of paying and growing dividends. With that in mind, here are my two top monthly dividend stock picks.

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CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) owns and operates a portfolio of 378 retail-focused properties spanning approximately 31.8 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT benefits from an exceptionally stable tenant base, with Canadian Tire accounting for nearly 29.2 million square feet, or 92.1% of its total gross leasable area. It also operates with a lean cost structure, as general and administrative expenses represent just 2.5% of total revenue.

Backed by its defensive retail portfolio and long-standing relationship with Canadian Tire, CT REIT has consistently maintained high occupancy levels across economic cycles. At the end of the first quarter, its occupancy rate stood at an impressive 99.4%, supporting stable rental income and predictable cash flows. This financial strength has enabled the REIT to increase distributions 10 times since 2017. It currently offers an attractive dividend yield of 5.29%.

Looking ahead, favourable industry fundamentals should continue to support growth. Demand for retail space in Canada remains healthy, while elevated construction costs have constrained new supply. Against this backdrop, CT REIT is expanding its portfolio, with approximately 629,000 square feet of development projects currently underway, representing nearly $380 million in investments. These projects could expand the REIT’s income-producing asset base and drive long-term growth in rental revenue and cash flows. In addition, contractual rent escalations built into many of its leases should help mitigate inflationary pressures over time. Given its resilient business model, dependable cash flows, and a visible growth pipeline, CT REIT appears well-positioned to continue delivering attractive, growing income for long-term investors.

Peyto Exploration & Development

Another monthly dividend-paying stock I am bullish on is Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY). The natural gas and natural gas liquids producer operates predominantly in Alberta’s Deep Basin and has delivered impressive returns for its shareholders. Over the last 27 years, the company’s average returns on capital employed (ROCE) and return on equity (ROE) stand at 17% and 24%, respectively. Amid these healthy performances, the company has returned $3.4 billion in dividends since its inception. With a monthly payout of $0.12/share, its forward yield is currently at 5.97%.

Looking ahead, Peyto’s long-term growth prospects remain encouraging, supported by its substantial reserve base of approximately 1.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent, which provides a strong foundation for sustained production and cash flow growth. The company also continues to invest in expanding its operations, recently deploying $150.5 million toward capital projects, including drilling 23 wells and acquiring interests in 21 additional wells. These investments could enhance production capacity, strengthen earnings, and support sustainable dividend payouts, making it an excellent buy.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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