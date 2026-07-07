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3 Canadian ETFs Soaring Upwards to Buy Now for a TFSA

The Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX:ZSP) and two other passive plays for solid results.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
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Key Points
  • A hot TSX market isn’t a reason to sell, and Canada still looks relatively attractive versus the S&P 500 and other global markets even if rates stay uncertain.
  • Three ETFs with strong momentum and clear tailwinds are VSP for CAD-hedged S&P 500 exposure, XEG for a beaten-down energy rebound with yield, and XDIV for low-fee, quality dividends with a solid payout.

The Canadian stock market is getting really hot, just in time for summer, but that alone is no reason to bail on TSX stocks, especially since the relative value proposition (comparing multiples to the S&P 500 as well as some global indices) is still looking quite strong.

Either way, there may be no stopping the following ETFs, which are in full-on bull-market mode, from continuing to win as tailwinds at their back of the Canadian market look to stick around for a while longer, regardless of what the Bank of Canada decides to do next on the front of interest rates.

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun

Source: Getty Images

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

The Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX:ZSP) stands out as a terrific low-cost way to continue betting on the American market as a Canadian investor who doesn’t want to be caught on the receiving end once the loonie finally has a chance to rally back against the greenback. Indeed, the Canadian dollar has been in a tough place versus the U.S. dollar, thanks in part to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s comments about inflation south of the border.

While inflation has weighed heavily in Canada as well, it seems like America’s employment situation could absorb a rate hike or two in the second half. Any way you look at it, I think the odds that the Fed hikes while the Bank of Canada stays on standby are high, and that could mean tough sledding for the loonie, at least until the Bank of Canada is ready to follow suit with hikes of its own to stomp out what remains of inflation.

Personally, I think the S&P 500 is a stellar bet, even at stretched multiples, especially if you’re light on those mega-cap AI stocks. Given the index is heavily weighted towards such names, I think you can’t go wrong with the S&P 500. The ZSP is a great low-cost ETF that can provide CAD-hedging benefits for those who think the loonie is nearing a low point at a hair above US$0.70. If the loonie rallies alongside the S&P 500, the currency move won’t eat into that return.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF

The iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSX:XEG) is a stellar way to bet broadly on the Canadian energy scene, which recently tumbled into a correction.

Shares are down 17%, but have a nice yield of 2.8%, making it a great fit for investors willing to brave the negative momentum for better value and slightly higher yields. Sure, oil prices are falling, but, at the end of the day, I still think it’s best for long-term investors to nibble into weakness while most others sell.

iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XDIV) is starting to become my preferred dividend ETF, not just because of the quality factor, but because of the ultra-low management expense ratio (currently at 0.11%).

With a nice 3.3% dividend yield and a whopping 20% gain in the books for 2026 so far, I do think the yield-heavy TSX dividend ETF is an easy pick to make, even if valuations tilt towards the higher side.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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