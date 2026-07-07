Turn Your $14,000 TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

Given their stable cash flows, high yields, and healthy growth prospects, these three stocks are ideal for income-seeking investors.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, Vital Healthcare Property Trust, and Peyto Exploration & Development offer attractive monthly dividend yields of 6.09%, 6.39%, and 6.06%, respectively, making them excellent choices for generating reliable passive income, especially within a TFSA for tax-free growth.

Passive income can provide greater financial stability while helping preserve purchasing power during periods of elevated inflation. Reinvesting dividend income can further enhance long-term returns through compounding, helping investors build wealth and reach their financial goals faster.

High-yield monthly dividend stocks are particularly attractive for generating reliable passive income while also offering the potential for capital appreciation. Meanwhile, investors can earn tax-free dividend income and capital gains by making these investments through their Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs). A $14,000 investment, split equally among the following three stocks, could generate approximately $72 in monthly income, or more than $863 annually. Let’s look at these three monthly-paying dividend stocks in detail.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES INVESTMENT DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY SRU.UN $30.39 153 $4,649.67 $0.15 $23.59 Monthly VITL.UN $5.63 828 $4,661.64 $0.03 $24.84 Monthly PEY $23.75 196 $4,655.00 $0.12 $23.52 Monthly Total $71.95 Monthly

Source: Getty Images

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) is an attractive monthly dividend stock, backed by resilient cash flows and a high yield. The REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 200 strategically located properties, with 90% of Canadians living within 10 kilometres of at least one of its locations. It also benefits from a high-quality tenant base, with 95% of tenants operating regional or national businesses and 60% providing essential goods and services, supporting stable occupancy across market cycles, generating reliable cash flows. The REIT currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.15 per unit, yielding an annualized rate of 6.1%.

Looking ahead, SmartCentres has a robust development pipeline totaling approximately 88 million square feet, including 0.8 million square feet currently under construction. Combined with ongoing lease-up activity and higher rental rates, these projects should drive long-term growth in rental income and cash flows, supporting the REIT’s ability to continue delivering attractive monthly distributions to unitholders.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 97% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 88% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of July 6th, 2026

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust

Another monthly dividend stock that I believe is well-suited for generating passive income is Vital Healthcare Property Trust (TSX:VITL.UN). The REIT owns a highly defensive portfolio of 134 healthcare properties across North America, Brazil, Europe, and Australia. Its long-term lease agreements with a predominantly government-backed tenant base support high occupancy levels, stable rental income, and reliable cash flows. Backed by this resilient business model, the REIT currently offers a monthly dividend of $0.03 per unit, yielding 6.4% on a forward basis.

Looking ahead, an aging population and rising healthcare spending should continue to support demand for healthcare real estate. At the same time, VITL is executing a capital recycling strategy to enhance portfolio quality and create long-term value. The REIT recently completed the sale of 33 properties in the Netherlands and Germany for approximately $145 million and plans to use the proceeds to reduce debt and reinvest in higher-growth opportunities, particularly in North America. These initiatives should strengthen its financial position and support sustainable dividend payments over the long term.

Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY) is another high-yield monthly dividend stock that I believe is an attractive buy for income-focused investors. The company operates primarily in Alberta’s Deep Basin, producing natural gas and natural gas liquids. Over the past 27 years, Peyto has delivered impressive average returns on capital employed (ROCE) and return on equity (ROE) of 17% and 24%, respectively. This strong operating performance has enabled the company to pay $3.4 billion in dividends to shareholders since its inception. Its current monthly payout of $0.12 per share yields 6.1% on a forward basis.

Looking ahead, Peyto’s long-term growth is supported by a reserve base of approximately 1.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent, providing a solid foundation for future production and cash flow growth. The company also plans to invest $450 million to $500 million this year, including drilling 70 to 80 net horizontal wells, to expand production. These investments should support higher earnings, stronger cash flows, and sustainable monthly dividend payments over the long term.