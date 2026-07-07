5 TSX Dividend Stocks With Solid Yields Built for Steady Cash Flow in Any Market

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Their solid earnings base positions these TSX stocks to return significant cash to their shareholders in the long run.

These TSX dividend stocks have strong records of maintaining or increasing payouts through any market.

These five TSX dividend stocks not only offer solid yields but also have sustainable payout ratios.

Top TSX Dividend stocks with solid yields can help you generate reliable income in any market. These are the companies with a resilient business model, consistent earnings, and strong cash flows. Moreover, they have a strong history of dividend payments and growth. Notably, these Canadian companies are likely to keep paying and increasing their dividends over the years.

For passive-income investors, here are five TSX dividend stocks with solid yields that are built for steady cash flow in any market.

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Top TSX dividend stock #1: Emera

For investors seeking reliable cash flow in any market, utility stocks remain a compelling choice due to their stable cash flows and defensive business models. Emera (TSX:EMA) stands out with its regulated electricity and natural gas operations, which generate predictable earnings and have supported 19 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Emera stock currently offers a solid yield of about 4%, which is sustainable. Looking ahead, Emera plans to invest over $20 billion by 2030. The investment will help expand its renewable energy capacity, modernize grid infrastructure, strengthen energy storage, and upgrade natural gas infrastructure. These investments are expected to drive annual earnings growth of 5% to 7%, supporting future dividend growth. Overall, EMA is a top stock for steady income.

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Top TSX dividend stock #2: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is a solid stock for steady income. Its payouts are supported by a diversified portfolio of essential infrastructure assets across utilities, transport, midstream energy, and digital infrastructure. Its earnings are highly resilient because most revenue comes from regulated businesses or long-term contracts, insulating cash flows from economic volatility.

Thanks to its low-risk, high-quality cash flow, Brookfield Infrastructure has raised its distributions for 17 consecutive years. It offers a compelling yield of over 4.7% and targets a sustainable payout ratio of 60%–70% of funds from operations (FFO). Looking ahead, its resilient operating structure, data centre demand, disciplined capital recycling, and a strong balance sheet will enable Brookfield to deliver its targeted 5%–9% annual distribution growth.

Top TSX dividend stock #3: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a top stock to generate steady cash in any market. Most of its cash flow comes from regulated assets and long-term contracts, limiting exposure to commodity price swings and supporting consistent dividend payments. Enbridge has increased its dividend annually since 1995, offers a high yield of over 5.1%, and targets a payout ratio of 60%–70% of distributable cash flow (DCF).

Enbridge’s secured $39 billion project backlog will likely support its growth in the years ahead. Management forecasts about 5% annual earnings and DCF per share growth, which will support future dividend hikes. In addition, the growing demand for power and energy transition projects further strengthens its long-term growth prospects.

Top TSX dividend stock #4: Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is a reliable dividend stock offering a high yield of over 5% and monthly payouts. The energy company has returned over $3.2 billion in dividends to shareholders since 2013 and has maintained its payouts through volatile commodity cycles. Its acquisition of Veren has strengthened production, expanded its asset base, and enhanced long-term growth potential.

Whitecap is well-positioned to sustain its payouts. It targets a conservative 20–25% payout ratio, which supports its distributions and growth initiatives. Its diversified asset portfolio, operational efficiency, and disciplined spending position WCP stock to keep rewarding its shareholders with steady cash.

Top TSX dividend stock #5: Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI) is a reliable TSX dividend stock offering a solid yield and steady cash flow. Its storage terminals, processing facilities, and marine operations generate predictable cash flow through long-term contracts with investment-grade customers. The company has raised its dividend for seven straight years, including a recent 5% increase. Moreover, it offers a yield of over 6.2%.

Gibson is well-positioned to support its future payouts. Its ongoing infrastructure investments and the acquisition of Teine Energy’s Chauvin assets should expand its Canadian crude oil network and drive steady EBITDA growth. Further, its resilient cash flows and disciplined capital allocation position are well-suited to deliver reliable and growing dividend income over the long term.