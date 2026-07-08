These high-yield dividend stocks are backed by businesses that generate steady cash flow and maintain sustainable payout ratios.

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Be a Safer Pick for Canadian Retirees

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These high-yield dividend stocks are well-positioned to sustain their payouts in any market.

These dividend stocks offer a high yield of about 6% backed by fundamentally strong businesses.

These TSX dividend stocks are relatively safer picks for Canadian retirees.

High-yield dividend stocks often appeal to retirees seeking passive income to support their retirement years. While dividend stocks offering high yields can enhance portfolio income, retirees should recognize that a high yield alone does not necessarily indicate a sound investment. In fact, exceptionally elevated yields can sometimes reflect underlying business weakness.

Further, dividend distributions are never guaranteed. Companies facing declining earnings, weakening cash flows, or mounting financial pressures may ultimately be forced to reduce or suspend their payouts. As a result, retirees should focus on Canadian stocks with strong fundamentals, resilient business models, consistent cash flow generation, and sustainable dividend payout ratios. Such businesses are likely to navigate economic cycles while maintaining reliable shareholder distributions over the long term.

Against this backdrop, the following two high-yield dividend stocks stand out as comparatively safer picks for Canadian retirees.

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High-yield dividend stock #1

Retirees looking for reliable, high-yield dividend stocks could consider SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN). The real estate investment pays a monthly dividend of $0.15 per unit, yielding over 6%. Moreover, its payouts are protected by its high-quality real estate portfolio and growing rental income.

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SmartCentres owns retail and mixed-use properties in some of Canada’s busiest markets. These strategic locations experience strong leasing demand and consistently maintain high occupancy, which drives net operating income (NOI) and payouts. Also, SmartCentres’ financially healthy tenant base helps maintain exceptionally strong rent collection while reducing income risk.

As of March 31, 2026, SmartCentres’ in-place and committed occupancy stood at 97.6%. This is likely to improve given solid leasing activity. SmartCentres has already completed roughly 80% of its 2026 lease renewals, while renewal rents excluding anchor tenants climbed 11.5%. Tenant retention remained high, while rent collections stayed close to 99%. Looking ahead, SmartCentres appears well-positioned to deliver steady growth.

Its resilient retail portfolio, ongoing portfolio optimization, and large development pipeline could drive higher funds from operations (FFO) and support future distributions. The REIT’s extensive underutilized land bank also provides long-term growth potential as more properties are redeveloped into higher-value mixed-use communities, strengthening cash flow and enhancing returns for its shareholders.

High-yield dividend stock #2

With a dividend yield of about 6.1%, consistent annual dividend increases, and stable cash flows, Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI) is a compelling option for retirees seeking reliable income.

Gibson operates a diversified network of storage terminals, processing facilities, gathering systems, and marine loading infrastructure across North America. These long-life assets generate predictable cash flow, supporting Gibson’s ability to grow its dividend. Most recently, Gibson rewarded shareholders with a 5% increase to its quarterly payout, extending its streak of annual dividend hikes to seven years.

Gibson’s Infrastructure segment is the key driver of its earnings and dividends. Much of this business operates under long-term, take-or-pay agreements with investment-grade customers, ensuring reliable revenue while reducing exposure to volatile commodity prices.

The company also has a solid growth pipeline. Its acquisition of Teine Energy’s Chauvin Infrastructure Assets, along with the previously announced Wink-to-Gateway Integration project, is expected to enhance network connectivity, improve operating efficiency, and drive its earnings and distributions.

Overall, Gibson Energy is a dependable high-yield income stock for retirees.