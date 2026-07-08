Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Here’s the Average TFSA and RRSP at Age 45

Here’s the Average TFSA and RRSP at Age 45

Here’s a stock you can add to your self-directed investment portfolio to cover the gap between your TFSA and RRSP balance and the average.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Turning 45 means retirement moves from “someday” to a priority — you’ve got roughly 20 years to check savings, compare with peers, and close any gaps.
  • Canadians aged 45–54 hold far more in RRSPs than TFSAs, leaving many to underuse the TFSA’s tax-free withdrawals despite a 2026 cumulative contribution room of about $109,000.
  • Increasing TFSA contributions and buying high-quality dividend blue-chips like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) can harness tax-free growth and two decades of compounding to build your nest egg.

Not everyone likes to think about what they’ll be doing when they retire at the start of their careers. However, those turning 45 years old might start looking at things differently. Retirement planning goes from being something they’ll do some other day to becoming an important factor in financial decisions they make.

With the typical retirement age in Canada at 65, 45-year-olds have roughly two decades to check their savings, compare with other Canadians their age, and figure out how to cover the gaps and make the most of their retirement plan. Data from the Canada Revenue Agency and Statistics Canada shows that Canadians are significantly underutilizing their retirement accounts, with many ignoring one for the other.

people stand in a line to wait at an airport

Source: Getty Images

The RRSP is more dominant

According to various reports, Canadians in the 45-to-54 age group have far more money in their Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) accounts than in their Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs). While the average RRSP balance for Canadians is around $150,300, the median of $70,000 gives a more honest picture. Due to high earners, the average RRSP balance shoots up significantly higher than what the median indicates. If your RRSP is closer to $70,000, you’re in line with most Canadians your age.

The RRSP and TFSA both offer tax benefits to investors. The RRSP has been around for longer, and Canadians are more familiar with it. When you contribute to an RRSP, it reduces your taxable income right away. Employer matching programs provide RRSPs with another boost that speeds up wealth growth.

However, the TFSA also offers excellent tax breaks. When you invest in a TFSA, you contribute with after-tax dollars. While there’s no upfront tax savings, the tax-sheltered status of the account adds up to a lot in tax savings over the years. Since you have already paid taxes on the contributed amount, returns from your TFSA holdings can grow your account balance without incurring any taxes for life.

Since withdrawals are tax-free, many Canadians treat the TFSA as a glorified savings vehicle to fund purchases or emergencies rather than a long-term investment vehicle to build a retirement nest egg.

Investing in high-quality stocks

As of 2026, the cumulative TFSA contribution room is at $109,000. If your TFSA balance is lower than you would like, one of the best fixes is to increase contributions while gaining exposure to high-quality dividend stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), which can be a good strategy. Over the last two decades, the Canadian dividend stock has returned over 1,200% to investors after adjusting for inflation.

The $410.4 billion market-cap TSX bank stock is the largest among Canada’s Big Six Banks and the largest stock by market capitalization on the TSX. Its historical performance over the years has made it a staple in many investment portfolios. It has a reliable track record of paying investors their quarterly dividends through all market cycles.

RBC has a diversified earnings base, offers consistent dividend growth, and is well-capitalized. It can be an excellent stock to buy and hold for the long run.

Foolish takeaway

With roughly 20 years to go before you retire, you might not think you have a lot of time to build a nest egg. However, two decades of compounded growth can give you plenty of returns to fund a comfortable retirement. The earlier you start prioritizing smart investments using your retirement accounts, the better. Blue-chip stocks like Royal Bank of Canada can be vital to help you achieve your retirement goals.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Be a Safer Pick for Canadian Retirees

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield dividend stocks are backed by businesses that generate steady cash flow and maintain sustainable payout ratios.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

Investors: Why Many Canadians Aren’t Using Their TFSA the Right Way

| Adam Othman

Add this dividend-focused Canadian ETF to your TFSA to make the most of the valuable contribution room in your tax-sheltered…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

My 2 Favourite Stocks for Monthly Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

These monthly income-focused Canadian stocks could help investors build a stronger passive-income stream.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

Use a TFSA to Make $500 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Backed by resilient business models, dependable cash flows, and solid long-term growth prospects, these two dividend stocks can generate more…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Yield Looks Almost Too Good: Here’s What the Numbers Actually Show

| Jitendra Parashar

This TSX dividend stock's double-digit yield looks credible once you dig into the numbers.

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Monthly Dividend Stocks I’d Buy for Steady Cash Flow

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dividend stocks are ‘strong buy’ options for investors seeking steady cash flow every month.

Read more »

concept of growth
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield Canadian dividend stocks have a strong record of consistent distributions and maintain a sustainable payout ratio.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Paycheque Portfolio With 2 Stocks That Pay Monthly

| Demetris Afxentiou

Build a paycheque portfolio with two monthly-paying REITs offering attractive yields and exposure to different areas of real estate.

Read more »