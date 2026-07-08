Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Stock for Growth and 1 for Value, Both Worth Buying Now

1 Canadian Stock for Growth and 1 for Value, Both Worth Buying Now

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and another great stock that could be worth picking up right here.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • With U.S. markets rotating hard, a “barbell” mix of growth, value/turnaround, and defensive dividend names can help steady a portfolio when leadership changes fast.
  • Shopify is the growth pick on a potential software rebound and AI-driven commerce, while Constellation Software is the value/turnaround idea after a steep drop that may be overpricing the risks and setting up a recovery.

With the TSX Index holding steady while a fairly violent rotation goes on in the U.S. stock markets (the hot semi plays are finally folding while mega-cap tech stands tall for a change), investors might wish to consider pairing a growth play with a value play (perhaps a turnaround story) and a defensive dividend stock. Indeed, perhaps going down the route of a “barbell” investor is the way to go for investors looking to hold their own in those nasty rotation days.

While there’s no guarantee that everything doesn’t head south on those truly upsetting days, I do think that diversification is a wise move at a time like this, especially for the new investors who may have gone almost all-in on high-tech, growth, and the expensive plays that are finally starting to feel a bit of pain now that investors are ready to take profits and curb their bullishness, especially when it comes to the “picks and shovels” kinds of names.

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.

Source: Getty Images

Shopify

For the growth buy, I’d have to go with shares of Shopify (TSX:SHOP), as software makes a comeback and the semiconductor plays contract. Undoubtedly, the so-called SaaS-pocalypse might have been overdone, and while the recovery might not be met with a V-shaped bounce, I do think that the road ahead could be more attractive now that the bar has been lowered again.

While the e-commerce darling isn’t cheap at over 100 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), I do think the firm has no shortage of compelling drivers as agentic AI looks to finally take off. Of course, investors are right to be a bit skeptical about the rise of agentic shopping.

But, at the same time, Shopify has been equipping merchants with AI tools. And if it can use the tech in a way to drive sales and save on operating costs, I do think Shopify can expand upon its margins. With the Universal Commerce Protocol in place, Shopify may very well have the infrastructure needed for agentic commerce to really hit its stride.

What I find most compelling is that Shopify merchants might get more visibility as users spend more time with chatbots and less time browsing through shops by way of those blue links in a search engine. Any way you look at it, the future looks bright for Shopify, and shares might be ready to bounce back after a tough start to the year.

Constellation Software

As for a value pick, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stands out now that shares are down over 44% from their highs. That’s an excessive decline and one that discounts Constellation’s ability to bargain-hunt across software now that prices are way down. As AI collides with software and the application layers start to shine, my guess is that Constellation could be in a position to make up for lost time

Of course, Constellation’s crash might change the way investors view the firm. But, for the most part, I do think that the shares are oversold and close to the cheapest they’ve ever been. If you don’t buy that software, it’s done because of AI; Constellation might be the play.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Companies That Keep Raising Their Dividends Year After Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two Canadian dividend growers with very different businesses show how a long streak can come from either cyclical cash flow…

Read more »

trading chart of brent crude oil prices
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Today as Oil Prices Keep Swinging

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

TSX energy stocks like Enbridge have the luxury of benefitting from strong long-term energy trends without the volatility.

Read more »

alcohol
Investing

How Investing $50,000 in These 3 Stocks Could Help You Reach $1 Million by Retirement

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid execution and healthy growth prospects, these three stocks could help in achieving your long-term financial goals.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Enbridge: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

This energy infrastructure stock is riding high on surging energy demand, with visible growth projects to fuel continued growth.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Dividend Stocks

Where Should Canadians Invest Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Interest rates are steady at 2.25%. Here is where Canadians can put new cash to work now, and the one…

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Dividend Stocks

The Ideal TFSA Stock: A 4.6% Yield Paying Constant Cash

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock has a proven history of steady payouts, and an ability to pay and even grow its dividends…

Read more »

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping
Stocks for Beginners

The $109,000 TFSA Milestone: How Do You Stack Up?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The $109,000 TFSA limit sounds huge, but CRA data shows most Canadians are far below it, leaving plenty of catch-up…

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

How Much Should Canadians Actually Have in a TFSA Before They Retire?

| Adam Othman

Here are two top picks to consider for your self-directed TFSA portfolio as you prepare for a comfortable retirement.

Read more »