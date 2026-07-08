The Ideal TFSA Stock: A 4.6% Yield Paying Constant Cash

This TSX stock has a proven history of steady payouts, and an ability to pay and even grow its dividends in the years ahead.

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The rising demand for clean energy positions the company to deliver solid growth, supporting its payouts.

Canadians seeking an ideal stock to hold in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) for constant cash could consider high-quality dividend stocks. Since both dividend income and capital gains earned inside a TFSA are tax-free, every dollar you earn stays in your pocket, helping your wealth compound faster over time.

However, investors should look for TSX stocks with a proven history of steady payouts and the ability to pay and even grow their dividends in the years ahead. Notably, businesses with resilient operating structures, profitable growth, and sustainable payout ratios are the best picks for a TFSA.

One TSX dividend stock stands out on all these fronts. It currently offers an attractive yield of about 4.6%, has a proven track record of delivering dependable cash distributions, and targets a 5% to 9% increase in its annual dividend.

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Brookfield Renewable is an ideal TFSA stock

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is an ideal TFSA stock for steady cash flow. The renewable energy leader generates stable cash flows and rewards investors with consistent distribution growth, making it a compelling income stock.

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Brookfield Renewable owns a diversified renewable power portfolio, spanning hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar, distributed generation, and energy storage assets. Beyond renewable power, the company is expanding into sustainable solutions, including investments in nuclear services, materials recycling, and eFuels, creating additional long-term growth opportunities.

Besides its highly diversified business, Brookfield Renewable’s payouts benefit from its resilient operating structure. Approximately 90% of its revenue is secured through power purchase agreements (PPAs) with an average remaining contract life of 12 years. These contracts generate recurring cash flows and add stability. At the same time, about 70% of revenue is linked to inflation, helping protect earnings as prices rise.

Its highly contracted revenue, inflation protection, and high-quality assets have helped Brookfield Renewable steadily grow its cash flows. The company’s financial strength has also supported years of annual distribution increases. Moreover, management continues to target long-term annual distribution growth of 5% to 9%.

Into Brookfield Renewable’s Solid Q1

Robust demand for renewable energy helped Brookfield Renewable deliver a strong start to 2026. The company reported record Funds From Operations (FFO) of $375 million, up 19% year over year.

Brookfield Renewable also announced an agreement to acquire Boralex, a renewable energy platform with a significant operating portfolio and a large, low-risk development pipeline. The acquisition will help Brookfield Renewable expand its footprint across several high-value markets with significant barriers to entry, further strengthening its long-term growth outlook.

Brookfield Renewable also made solid progress on its development pipeline, commissioning 1.8 gigawatts (GW) of new renewable energy capacity and securing contracts for an additional 1.7 GW of advanced-stage projects.

Meanwhile, Brookfield Renewable continued to execute its capital recycling strategy by announcing asset sales. These transactions were completed at returns consistent with the company’s targeted investment objectives, providing additional capital to fund future growth initiatives.

Brookfield Renewable to sustain its solid growth momentum

Brookfield Renewable appears well-positioned to extend its strong growth trajectory, supported by a diversified portfolio of renewable assets, long-term contracted cash flows, and structural demand drivers.

The accelerating buildout of AI-powered data centres, growing focus on energy security, and the global push toward electrification are expected to fuel demand for clean power over the coming years, creating a favourable backdrop for the company’s continued expansion.

Looking ahead, management expects FFO to grow by around 10%, providing a solid foundation for its targeted annual dividend growth of 5% to 9%. With resilient cash flows, visible earnings growth, and exposure to long-term energy transition trends, Brookfield Renewable remains well-positioned to deliver attractive returns for TFSA investors.