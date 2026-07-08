2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Today as Oil Prices Keep Swinging

TSX energy stocks like Enbridge have the luxury of benefitting from strong long-term energy trends without the volatility.

Suncor Energy's integrated business model diversifies across upstream and refining segments to smooth results, while its value-added upgrading process achieved a realized oil price of $70.86 per barrel in Q4 2025—nearly 20% above the $59.31 WTI benchmark—as management works to further reduce break-even costs and oil price exposure.

Enbridge offers a generous 5% yield backed by 31 years of consecutive dividend increases (9% CAGR), with EPS up 10% over five years driven by regulated utility cash flows and energy infrastructure assets governed by long-term, take-or-pay contracts that shelter it from oil price swings.

In an environment where oil prices have ranged from $56 to over $110 in the past year and currently trade near $70, the best TSX energy stocks are those with stable, dependable cash flows that aren't heavily dependent on oil price volatility.

The right TSX stocks to buy in a volatile oil price environment are those that have stable and dependable cash flows and earnings. These are the companies that have exposure to strong energy markets but have figured out a way to lessen or mitigate their dependence on oil prices.

Oil prices are currently trading at just under US$70. In the last year, the price of oil has ranged from lows of $56 to highs of more than $110. This has clearly been a challenging year for those TSX stocks that rely heavily on the price of oil.

Stability and predictability are highly valued by many investors. In this article, I’d like to review two TSX stocks that have managed to take the volatility out of their financial performance. This means relatively stable results regardless of the price of oil.

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Enbridge

As one of North America’s leading energy infrastructure companies, Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) has an extensive footprint of pipelines, utilities, and storage facilities to meet rising energy demand.

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This has enabled the company to reliably generate strong and predictable earnings. In the last five years, Enbridge’s earnings per share (EPS) have increased 10%. This has been accompanied by strong cash flow generation and annual dividend increases. In fact, Enbridge has a 31-year history of annual dividend increases, with a compound annual growth rate of 9% in this time period.

This dividend record has been made possible by Enbridge’s strong and reliable earnings and cash flow stream. Its business model is very much sheltered from both the macroeconomic environment and, more specifically, the price of oil. The company’s utility segment provides high-quality cash flows that are regulated. Enbridge’s energy infrastructure assets provide predictable cash flows due to the fact that they’re governed by long-term and/or take-or pay contracts. This is downside protection for Enbridge, and stability for investors.

Enbridge stock is currently yielding a very generous 5%.

Suncor Energy

As Canada’s largest integrated oil and gas company, Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU) also has a business model that’s sheltered from the volatility of oil and gas prices. And given recent efforts by management to further reduce the company’s exposure to volatile oil prices, Suncor is increasingly sheltered.

Of course, Suncor stock will still fluctuate somewhat with changes in oil prices. Yet, its integrated business provides diversification that serves to smooth out the company’s results. For example, weakness in the upstream segment might be offset by strength in its refining segment. Finally, Suncor is working to increase efficiencies and lower its break-even oil price. This will further decrease the company’s vulnerability to volatile oil prices.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the average West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price was $59.31 per barrel. During this time, Suncor’s average realized price was $70.86. That’s almost 20% higher than the WTI price. This is made possible by Suncor’s value-added upgrading process, which refines crude oil into products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and petrochemicals.

For dividend investors, Suncor stock is currently yielding a respectable 3%.

The bottom line

Enbridge and Suncor stock both have business models that were built to benefit from strong oil and gas markets. But they benefit without suffering through the short-term gyrations of oil prices. They take a steadier, longer-term path that is characterized by less volatility and more predictability.