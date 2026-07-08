The Canadian Companies That Keep Raising Their Dividends Year After Year

Two Canadian dividend growers with very different businesses show how a long streak can come from either cyclical cash flow or regulated stability.

A 54-year dividend streak is the kind of number income investors will likely sit up and notice.

Not because dividend streaks are trophies. They matter because Canadians are still dealing with rising costs, uncertain rates, and a market that can change direction quickly. Statistics Canada reported that the Consumer Price Index rose 3.2% year over year in May, while food purchased from stores rose 4.3%, marking the sixteenth straight month that grocery inflation outpaced headline inflation.

The key is not just finding the highest yield today, though. A large yield can look attractive, but it can also signal risk if the payout is under pressure. Dividend growth tells a different story. It suggests the company has the cash flow, discipline, and confidence to send more money back to shareholders year after year.

That’s why long dividend-growth streaks deserve attention. These may not guarantee future returns, but do show that a company has survived recessions, inflation spikes, rate cycles, commodity swings, and political uncertainty without breaking its payout habit. So let’s look at two that deserve investor attention.

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CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) turned a volatile business into a powerful dividend-growth machine. The company is one of Canada’s largest oil and gas producers, with operations across oil sands mining and upgrading, thermal-in-situ production, conventional oil, natural gas, and offshore assets. That gives investors direct exposure to both Canadian energy production and global commodity markets.

Energy stocks can be cyclical, so dividend investors need proof that the payout is supported by more than a good oil-price quarter. That showed up in first-quarter 2026 results. CNQ stock produced about 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), up 4% from the prior year, and generated adjusted funds flow of $4.4 billion.

CNQ stock then returned about $1.5 billion directly to shareholders in the quarter, including $1.2 billion in dividends and $300 million through share repurchases. Yet the dividend record is the real story. Management raised the quarterly dividend in 2026 for the 26th consecutive year, bringing the annualized payout to $2.50 per share yielding 4.5%.

What’s more, the valuation still looks reasonable compared with many income stocks trading at just 12 times trailing earnings. Now, the risks are clear as CNQ stock depends on commodity prices. If oil falls sharply, free cash flow can shrink, buybacks can slow, and investor sentiment can turn quickly. Still, CNQ stock has earned its place in a dividend-growth portfolio.

CU

Then there’s Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU), a diversified energy infrastructure company with regulated electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, international electricity operations, energy storage, industrial water, and cleaner fuels businesses. The company had about 8,600 employees and $25 billion in assets at the time of its first-quarter 2026 release.

The appeal here is stability. Utilities are often attractive to income investors as people need electricity and natural gas in strong economies and weak ones. Regulated utility assets can also provide more predictable earnings than businesses tied to discretionary consumer spending.

CU stock has the strongest dividend-growth streak in Canada. In January 2026, the company raised its common-share dividend for the 54th consecutive year, increasing the quarterly payout to $0.46 per share, now yielding 3.6% at writing.

The recent numbers also support the dividend story. CU stock reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $242 million, or $0.89 per share, up from $232 million, or $0.85 per share, a year earlier. It’s also still investing in its regulated base, with $353 million in capital expenditures during the first quarter of 2026, 94% going into regulated utilities at ATCO Energy Systems and ATCO Australia.

The risk is that growth is modest. The latest dividend increase was only 1%, so this is not a fast-growing income stream. Utilities also use significant debt, which makes them sensitive to interest rates and regulatory decisions. Still, Canadian Utilities gives investors something valuable: an exceptionally long record of dividend discipline.

Bottom line

The combination of CNQ stock and CU stock is exactly why both names deserve attention. Dividend investors don’t need every stock to play the same role. For investors building a portfolio meant to last through inflation, rate changes, and market pullbacks, companies that keep raising dividends year after year deserve a place near the top of the watch list.