Suncor Stock vs. Enbridge Stock: Which Dividend Energy Stock Looks Better Now?

Let’s evaluate Suncor Energy and Enbridge to see which of these two dividend energy stocks offers the better buying opportunity today.

Enbridge’s secure dividends, backed by over 70 years of consistent payments and a $40 billion capital program, suggest strong future growth potential and continued shareholder returns, making it the better choice for investors seeking reliable, long-term income amidst economic uncertainties.

Suncor Energy and Enbridge present robust investment opportunities with strong business models and growth prospects; however, Enbridge stands out with a higher forward dividend yield of 4.99% and a resilient, diversified infrastructure portfolio that provides stable, predictable cash flows.

Dividend stocks can be excellent long-term investments, offering the potential for capital appreciation alongside a steady stream of passive income. However, dividends are never guaranteed. As a result, investors should focus on high-quality companies with resilient business models, dependable cash flows, consistent dividend payments, and strong long-term growth prospects.

Against this backdrop, let’s compare Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) by evaluating their business models, financial strength, dividend profiles, and growth prospects to determine which energy stock is the better buy today.

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Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy is a leading integrated Canadian energy company engaged in oil sands production, refining, and the marketing of petroleum products, allowing it to capture value across the energy value chain. Its large, long-life, high-quality reserve base, combined with its integrated business model, enables the company to capture value across the energy value chain while reducing earnings volatility. In addition, improved operating efficiency and higher refinery utilization rates have lowered breakeven costs, supporting stronger profitability and cash flow.

Backed by its improving financial performance, Suncor has consistently increased its dividend since 2021 and currently offers a forward dividend yield of 2.9%.

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Looking ahead, Suncor remains well-positioned for continued growth. Renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have supported higher oil prices in recent days, which could provide a tailwind for the company’s earnings and cash flows. At the same time, Suncor plans to invest between $5.6 billion and $5.8 billion this year to strengthen its production capabilities and enhance operational reliability. With approximately 7.5 billion barrels of proved and probable reserves, the company also has a solid foundation for long-term production growth.

Suncor’s balance sheet further reinforces its investment appeal. At the end of the first quarter, the company had approximately $8.5 billion in available liquidity and a net debt-to-adjusted funds from operations ratio of just 0.5, providing ample financial flexibility to fund development programs while returning capital to shareholders. Given its resilient, integrated business model, strong balance sheet, and favourable long-term growth outlook, Suncor appears well-positioned to continue increasing its dividend over time.

Enbridge

Enbridge is a diversified energy infrastructure company with operations spanning crude oil and natural gas pipelines, natural gas utilities, and renewable power assets. Approximately 98% of its earnings are generated from regulated assets or long-term take-or-pay contracts, while nearly 80% is protected by inflation-indexed mechanisms. This highly predictable business model generates stable earnings and cash flows while shielding the company from commodity price volatility and inflationary pressures.

Enbridge’s resilient cash flows have supported more than 70 years of uninterrupted dividend payments, including 31 consecutive years of dividend increases. The company currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of 5%.

Looking ahead, Enbridge remains well-positioned to capitalize on growing energy demand across North America. Rising oil and natural gas production continues to increase the need for the company’s transportation and utility infrastructure. To support future growth, the company has secured a $40 billion capital investment program, with projects scheduled to enter service through the end of the decade. Amid these growth initiatives, management expects earnings per share and distributable cash flow per share to increase at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 5% through 2030.

Enbridge’s strong financial position further enhances its long-term investment appeal. With approximately $12.7 billion in available liquidity, the company is well-positioned to fund its growth projects while continuing to return capital to shareholders. Amid strong cash flow generation and a healthy balance sheet, management is hopeful about returning $40– $45 billion to shareholders over the next five years through dividends and share repurchases, reinforcing the sustainability of its capital return program and long-term dividend growth.

Investors’ takeaway

While both energy companies offer compelling investment opportunities for income-seeking investors, I am more bullish on Enbridge. Its largely contracted and regulated business model, predictable cash flows, impressive track record of dividend growth, and higher dividend yield make it a more attractive long-term investment in the current environment.