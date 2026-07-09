Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » This Is the Average TFSA Balance for Canadians at Age 60

This Is the Average TFSA Balance for Canadians at Age 60

These two proven dividend stocks could help Canadians keep TFSA wealth growing.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Canadians aged 60 to 64 had an average TFSA fair market value of $45,109 in the 2023 contribution year.
  • Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) has climbed 66% in the last year and still offers a 2.7% dividend yield.
  • Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO) combines 78% one-year share-price growth with a 2.9% dividend yield.

Turning 60 changes the way most people think about investing. Retirement no longer feels like something that’s decades away. Instead, it becomes a question of whether your savings will last and continue growing after you stop working.

According to Canada Revenue Agency data for the 2023 contribution year, Canadians aged 60 to 64 held an average Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) fair market value of $45,109. If your balance is close to that figure, you’ve built a solid foundation. If it’s lower, there’s still time to close the gap. Either way, simply reaching the average shouldn’t be the end goal.

A retirement that could last 20 years or more means your money may still need to keep compounding. Fortunately, you don’t have to chase risky growth stocks to make that happen. Strong dividend-paying stocks can continue growing your wealth while generating reliable income along the way.

In this article, let’s look at two reliable Canadian stocks that could help your TFSA grow well beyond that $45,109 benchmark.

woman considering the future

Source: Getty Images

A banking heavyweight for income and growth

The first stock I’d consider for growing a TFSA is Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). This banking heavyweight has broad exposure to personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets across North America.

After surging by around 66% over the last year, BMO stock now trades at $253.24 per share with a market cap of about $177 billion. Even after that jump, it still offers a quarterly dividend yield of 2.7%, which makes the stock appealing for investors who want both growth and income.

In the second quarter of its fiscal 2026 (ended in April), BMO’s net income rose 34% year-over-year (YoY) to $2,630 million, while adjusted net income also climbed 34% to $2,730 million, helped by stronger revenue and lower provisions for credit losses.

Moreover, BMO continues pushing deeper into artificial intelligence (AI) and digital tools, while its planned acquisition of Stonepeak’s transportation finance and vendor finance businesses should add another path for expansion.

For investors around age 60, that mix of dividend income, scale, and upside looks attractive.

An insurer built for steady compounding

Another strong option for TFSA investors is Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO), which gives exposure to insurance, retirement, wealth, and asset management businesses across Canada, the United States, and Europe.

Following a 78% run in the last 12 months, GWO stock recently traded at $92.43 per share with a market cap near $84 billion. It also pays a quarterly dividend that yields 2.9%.

The company’s base earnings in the first quarter rose 20% YoY to $1.2 billion, while net earnings surged by 39%. For the quarter, Great-West also delivered a base return on equity of 19.1%. Its United States segment, powered by Empower, generated 23% growth in base earnings to US$430 million, along with US$5.3 billion in net plan flows and US$1.8 billion in net inflows at Empower Wealth.

Great-West’s investment in the Sagard AI Fund and Empower’s planned US$340 million acquisition of Milliman’s retirement plan and benefits administration business should expand the company’s reach and support long-term financial growth. That balance of income and expansion makes GWO stock a solid choice for TFSA investors right now.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Bank of Montreal. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping
Stocks for Beginners

The $109,000 TFSA Milestone: How Do You Stack Up?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The $109,000 TFSA limit sounds huge, but CRA data shows most Canadians are far below it, leaving plenty of catch-up…

Read more »

athlete ties shoes before starting to exercise
Bank Stocks

TD Bank: It’s Been a Great Run, but I’ll Soon Part Ways

| Andrew Button

I'm considering selling my Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

1 TSX Stock I’d Buy After a Bad Headline Sent Shares Lower

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A scary US$3 billion penalty headline may be masking a still-profitable bank that could reward patient buyers on weakness.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Bank Stocks

Canadians: Here’s How Much You Need in Your TFSA to Retire

| Jitendra Parashar

Retirement planning starts with consistent TFSA contributions and quality holdings.

Read more »

runner checks her biodata on smartwatch
Bank Stocks

What the Average Canadian Has in a TFSA by Age 55

| Jitendra Parashar

A well-built TFSA at 55 is about more than just the balance. These two Canadian financial stocks could help keep…

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Stocks for Beginners

A Canadian Bank ETF I’d Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

If you want exposure to the big Canadian banks, this high-quality ETF is one of the best investments to buy…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Bank Stocks

5 Habits That TFSA Millionaires Have in Common

| Christopher Liew, CFA

You can achieve seven-figure wealth by adapting the five common habits of TFSA millionaires.

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants to Buy With Rates on Hold

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and other major banks might be a great dividend buy as interest rates stay stuck…

Read more »