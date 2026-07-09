Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 9

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 9

After posting its steepest decline in more than a month, the TSX enters today’s session with investors watching developments in the U.S.-Iran conflict, U.S. jobless claims data, and earnings from Aritzia and Richelieu Hardware.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • The TSX Composite dropped 337 points to 34,936 on Wednesday, with widespread declines in mining, financials, and technology sectors amid U.S.-Iran tensions and Fed concerns over inflation, despite gains in energy and defensive stocks.
  • Mining stocks like Aris Mining and Eldorado Gold fell over 6%, whereas Ivanhoe Mines rose slightly on positive production updates.
  • Volatile commodity prices suggest a mixed TSX opening today, with focus on U.S. jobless claims data, new developments in the U.S.-Iran conflict, and earnings reports from Aritzia and Richelieu Hardware.

Canadian stocks fell sharply on Wednesday after investors reacted to renewed escalation in the U.S.-Iran conflict and the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes, which pointed to lingering inflation risks. The S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by 337 points, or 1%, to settle at 34,936, marking its first closing below the key 35,000 level in four sessions and registering the benchmark’s steepest percentage decline in more than a month.

Higher crude oil prices lifted energy stocks, while defensive sectors such as consumer staples and utilities also posted gains as investors adopted a more cautious stance. However, sharp declines in most other key sectors, including mining, financials, and technology, more than offset those gains, dragging the TSX index lower.

The market selloff reflected mounting concerns that the escalating conflict in the Middle East could disrupt global energy supplies and keep inflationary pressures elevated. Those fears were highlighted by the Fed’s June meeting minutes, which showed policymakers remained concerned about persistent inflation and were prepared to keep interest rates higher for longer if price pressures failed to ease.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Falling metals prices drove mining stocks, such as Aris Mining, Eldorado Gold, Seabridge Gold, and G Mining Ventures, down by more than 6% each, making them the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day.

Air Canada (TSX:AC) also fell over 2% after the airline announced that Anko Van der Werff will become its next president and chief executive officer by the end of January 2027. Although the appointment brings in an aviation executive with more than 25 years of international experience to Air Canada, investors appeared to react cautiously to the leadership transition.

In contrast, Methanex, Enerflex, Headwater Exploration, and Cenovus Energy were the day’s top-performing TSX stocks, as they climbed by at least 5.4% each.

Despite the sector-wide weakness, shares of Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) inched up by 1.1% after the Vancouver-based miner reported second-quarter production results and project updates. In the latest quarter, the firm’s Kamoa-Kakula complex produced 64,328 tons of copper in the quarter, while its Kipushi mine delivered a record 70,177 tonnes of zinc in concentrate, up 8% from the previous quarter.

Ivanhoe also maintained its 2026 copper production guidance of 290,000 to 330,000 tons and said copper output should increase in the second half of the year as mining rates improve. Investors appeared encouraged by the stronger second-half outlook and record zinc production, which helped IVN stock edge higher despite pressure across the broader metals sector.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, TD Bank, InterRent REIT, Telus, and Whitecap Resources were the five most active stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board remained highly volatile in early trading on Thursday, pointing to a mixed open for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the weekly jobless claims data from the U.S. this morning.

In addition, any further developments surrounding the U.S.-Iran conflict will likely remain in focus. Market participants will also assess the potential impact on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, as any disruption could influence energy prices and trading in TSX resource stocks.

On the corporate events side, the TSX-listed Aritzia and Richelieu Hardware will release their latest quarterly earnings reports today, which could keep their stocks in focus.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Air Canada, Aritzia, Canadian Natural Resources, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Air Canada, Canadian Natural Resources, Enerflex, Methanex, Richelieu Hardware, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Paycheque Portfolio With 2 Stocks That Pay Monthly

| Demetris Afxentiou

Build a paycheque portfolio with two monthly-paying REITs offering attractive yields and exposure to different areas of real estate.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 8

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX extended its move above the 35,000 mark on Tuesday as stronger energy and technology stocks outweighed weakness in…

Read more »

holding coins in hand for the future
Top TSX Stocks

The Economy Is Slowing: 2 TSX Stocks I’d Still Buy Today

| Demetris Afxentiou

The economy is slowing, but these two TSX stocks offer defensive strength, long-term growth, and reasons to keep buying today.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants to Buy With Rates on Hold

| Demetris Afxentiou

These two Canadian dividend giants offer income, stability, and long-term growth potential while interest rates remain on hold.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 7

| Jitendra Parashar

After a slight pullback to start the week, the TSX continues to hold above the key 35,000 level as investors…

Read more »

chatting concept
Stocks for Beginners

A 3-Stock TFSA Game Plan for the Rest of 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

Build a 3-stock TFSA game plan for the rest of 2026 with Emera, Canadian Natural Resources, and TD Bank.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Retirement

How to Structure a $50,000 TFSA for Practically Constant Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Turn a $50,000 TFSA into a steady income stream with this mix of a covered-call ETF, telecom stock, and monthly-paying…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 6

| Jitendra Parashar

Stronger metals prices and growing risk appetite pushed the TSX sharply higher on Friday as investors shift their attention today…

Read more »