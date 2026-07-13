Here’s What Belongs in Your TFSA Now

While the TFSA balance across age groups is below the ideal contribution ceiling, a massive opportunity to close the gap is ever-present.

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Example: Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) — 3.67% yield and a 194‑year dividend track record; a $14,000 TFSA position reinvesting dividends could grow to ~ $41,890 in 30 years, illustrating the TFSA’s power for retirement liquidity.

Canadians underuse the TFSA: as of Jan 2026 the cumulative limit is $109,000, but the average balance is only about $38,566.

A key perk many Canadians miss out on with the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is its tax-free growth feature. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) releases data every year to reveal how account holders utilize this unique wealth-building tool. However, nowadays, the term ‘savings account’ still misleads some users.

As of January 2026, the maximum cumulative lifetime contribution limit has reached $109,000, yet the average balance sits at only $38,566. While there’s no mandated amount, the actual TFSA balances per age group are likewise below the potential available contribution room.

The breakdown below shows what belongs in a TFSA as of the 2024 contribution year:

Age Group Average TFSA Balance 20–29 $9,000–$14,000 30–39 $18,000–$21,000 40–49 $24,000–$28,000 50–59 $35,000–$43,000 60–64 $52,381 65–69 $58,000 70–74 $64,972 75–79 $71,000 80+ $76,305

Source: Getty Images

Closing the gap

Very few Canadians maximize their room, as evidenced by the huge difference between the actual average balance and the ideal ceiling. An open TFSA space presents a massive opportunity to close the gap. Replacing the traditional ‘savings’ mindset with a tax-free growth mentality will start a truly rewarding journey.

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The TFSA shields 100% of interest, capital gains, and dividend income earned inside the account. Forget about storing cash or leaving it idle. Instead, invest in income-producing assets, ideally TSX stocks. The power of compounding works best with dividend reinvestment.

Unused contribution room carries forward indefinitely, although maximizing your TFSA contribution ceiling isn’t a strict financial necessity. Nonetheless, top it off if finances allow or as early as possible. No user, regardless of age, will regret making this wealth-building move.

Ultimate liquidity

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), or Scotiabank, can be the compounding engine initially and your ultimate liquidity provider during retirement. This $152.2 billion lender pays the highest dividend among Canada’s Big Six banks. At $124.14 per share, the yield is 3.7%. Notably, Scotiabank boasts an imposing 194-year dividend track record. It recently announced a 4% hike to its quarterly dividend.

A $14,000 position will compound to $20,173.80, 29,070.10, and $41,889.60 in 10, 20, and 30 years, respectively, including dividend reinvestment. The final balance excludes price appreciation and future yield increases. Current BNS investors are up 26.5% year-to-date.

In Q2 fiscal 2026 (three months ending April 30, 2026), Scotiabank’s adjusted net income rose 28% year-over-year to $2.7 billion. Its CEO, Scott Thomson, said, “Our focus on evolving our business mix drove strong fee income and wealth management revenues, along with sequential Canadian commercial and small business loan growth.”

The bank launched Scotia Intelligence last month to firm up its unified approach to data and artificial intelligence (AI). Phil Thomas, Group Head and Chief Strategy & Operating Officer of Scotiabank, said it marks another step forward in deploying AI at scale.

Motivating factor

The TFSA is not only a simple tax shelter but also purpose-built for growth. Users must recognize this as a motivating factor in maximizing that contribution ceiling. It will set the tone for concrete action. The reward is an enormous payoff or pension-like in the sunset years.