A $20,000 investment spread across these TSX stocks could help generate a reliable passive income of over $1,000 a year.

How $20,000 Across 4 TSX Stocks Can Deliver $1,000 in Passive Income

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These TSX stocks are well-positioned to sustain their payouts through different market conditions.

These TSX stocks can help create a diversified portfolio that yields above 5%.

A $20,000 investment across four reliable TSX dividend stocks could generate more than $1,000 in annual passive income.

A $20,000 investment may not seem life-changing, but the right mix of dividend stocks can turn it into a dependable passive income stream. By focusing on fundamentally strong companies and creating a diversified portfolio yielding above 5%, investors can generate over $1,000 in annual income while benefiting from long-term capital appreciation.

However, a high dividend yield alone isn’t enough. The best income stocks are backed by resilient business models, consistent cash flows, growing earnings, and sustainable payout ratios. These stocks pay dependable dividends through different market conditions.

With that in mind, here are four TSX stocks with potential to generate at least $1,000 in annual passive income from a $20,000 investment.

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Passive income stock #1: Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI) is a compelling high-yield TSX dividend stock for investors seeking reliable passive income. It offers a dividend yield of about 6% and has raised its dividend for seven straight years, supported by stable cash flows.

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The company owns energy infrastructure assets across North America, with most earnings backed by long-term, take-or-pay contracts that reduce exposure to commodity price swings. Gibson is also expanding through strategic acquisitions that should strengthen its network and boost future cash flow. With a high yield, reliable dividend growth, and a resilient business model, Gibson remains a solid income investment.

Passive income stock #2: SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN) is a solid choice for investors seeking reliable passive income. It distributes dividends monthly and offers an attractive 6.1% yield. The REIT’s high-quality retail and mixed-use properties continue to benefit from strong leasing demand, supporting its payouts.

At the end of Q1, the REIT reported 97.6% occupancy and 99% rent collections. Leasing activity remains healthy, with about 80% of 2026 lease renewals completed in Q1 at an 11.5% increase in rents, excluding anchor tenants.

Looking ahead, SmartCentres is well-positioned for steady growth. The ongoing strength in its retail portfolio, focus on portfolio optimization, an extensive development pipeline, and a large underutilized land bank should drive higher funds from operations and help sustain its attractive distributions.

Passive income stock #3: BCE

Investors seeking passive income could also consider BCE (TSX:BCE) stock. Facing competitive, regulatory, and cost pressures, BCE cut its annual dividend from $3.99 to $1.75 per share last year. The move will likely strengthen its financial position and support long-term growth. Further, BCE is now focused on reducing debt, improving its balance sheet, and maintaining a sustainable payout ratio.

Even after the cut, BCE offers a dividend yield of more than 5.7%, making it an attractive income stock. Backed by diversified businesses spanning wireless, fibre broadband, enterprise AI solutions, and media, BCE is well-positioned to generate steady cash flow and maintain its payouts as its turnaround progresses.

Passive income stock #4: Emera

Emera (TSX: EMA) is a reliable dividend stock for investors seeking steady passive income. Its regulated utility business generates stable earnings and predictable cash flow, enabling it to distribute consistent dividends across market cycles.

Emera increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years and currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share, offering a yield of about 3.9%.

Emera’s planned $20 billion investment to upgrade its grid, expand renewable energy, boost energy storage, and improve natural gas infrastructure augurs well for growth. These investments should support steady earnings and dividend increases over the long term.

Earn over $1,000 in passive income

A $20,000 investment spread across Gibson, SmartCentres, BCE, and Emera could generate a reliable passive income of over $1,000 per year ($1,098.90, to be precise).