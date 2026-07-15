A $1,000-a-month tax-free TFSA “paycheque” is possible, but it takes a big balance and patient investing.

How to Use a TFSA to Bring in $1,000 a Month Tax-Free

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REIT income can wobble if rates rise or property values fall, so this plan needs time and discipline.

TFSA growth and income are generally tax-free, but you must track contribution room carefully.

A tax-free $1,000 monthly deposit sounds like the kind of financial notification worth framing.

It won’t arrive by accident, sadly. The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) does many lovely things, but it does not sprinkle passive income over your account like cinnamon on a latte. Investors still need contribution room, time, discipline, and the right income-producing assets.

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Need to know

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says TFSA contributions are not tax-deductible, but income earned inside the account, including investment income and capital gains, is generally tax-free, even when withdrawn. That makes the TFSA especially useful for investors who want cash flow without creating a fresh tax headache every time money lands.

The first rule is contribution room. The CRA says contribution room is specific to each person and changes with contributions, withdrawals, and unused room. It also says Canadians should verify their room with their own financial institution records, since CRA account information updates only once per year.

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So how big does the TFSA need to be? That comes down to the investment. Investors will need to take into consideration both dividends and passive income from returns. The total would need to add up to $12,000 annually.

That is where monthly income stocks and REITs can help. One REIT to consider is Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN).

GRT

Granite is not a regular stock. It is a REIT that owns industrial, logistics, and warehouse properties across several countries. Its portfolio includes 145 properties, 61.5 million square feet, and a 98% occupancy rate. In normal-person terms, Granite owns the buildings that help products move, store, and ship.

Granite pays monthly distributions. The REIT’s latest distribution table shows monthly payments of $0.30 per unit through 2026, including the July 15 payment for unit holders of record on June 30. Granite currently holds a monthly dividend of $0.30 and an annual yield of about 3.6% at writing. At that yield, here’s what investors would need to put inside a TFSA to bring in $12,000 through dividends and returns based on the company’s 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

COMPANY RECENT PRICE 10-YEAR CAGR NUMBER OF SHARES NEEDED ANNUAL DIVIDEND PROJECTED SHARE PRICE PROJECTED ANNUAL GAIN ANNUAL TOTAL DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL RETURN + DIVIDENDS REQUIRED INVESTMENT GRT.UN $96.58 8.77% 999 $3.55 $105.05 $8,458.41 $3,546.45 $12,004.86 $96,483.42

That is a big number, but it gives investors a real benchmark. Reinvest those monthly distributions, add annual TFSA contributions, and the income machine can grow without demanding daily attention.

Considerations

The business case also looks steady. In the first quarter of 2026, Granite reported adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $85.9 million, or $1.41 per unit. Its AFFO payout ratio was 63%, which suggests the REIT covered its distribution with room left over.

That payout ratio is the number income investors should watch. A monthly distribution only helps if the business can keep funding it. Granite’s industrial real estate portfolio, high occupancy, and long-term logistics demand support the case for steady cash flow.

The risk is interest rates and real estate valuations. REITs can struggle when borrowing costs rise, property values fall, or tenant demand weakens. Granite also has foreign currency exposure, since it owns properties outside Canada. Still, Granite offers something TFSA investors can actually use: monthly cash, a reasonable yield, and exposure to industrial real estate rather than another bank or pipeline.

Bottom line

A $1,000 monthly TFSA income stream takes time to build. Yet investors who keep adding, reinvesting, and choosing durable cash-flow assets can turn today’s contributions into tomorrow’s tax-free paycheque.