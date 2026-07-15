Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » How to Use a TFSA to Bring in $1,000 a Month Tax-Free

How to Use a TFSA to Bring in $1,000 a Month Tax-Free

A $1,000-a-month tax-free TFSA “paycheque” is possible, but it takes a big balance and patient investing.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • TFSA growth and income are generally tax-free, but you must track contribution room carefully.
  • Granite REIT pays monthly income from industrial properties, with high occupancy and a manageable payout ratio.
  • REIT income can wobble if rates rise or property values fall, so this plan needs time and discipline.

A tax-free $1,000 monthly deposit sounds like the kind of financial notification worth framing.

It won’t arrive by accident, sadly. The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) does many lovely things, but it does not sprinkle passive income over your account like cinnamon on a latte. Investors still need contribution room, time, discipline, and the right income-producing assets.

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background

Source: Getty Images

Need to know

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says TFSA contributions are not tax-deductible, but income earned inside the account, including investment income and capital gains, is generally tax-free, even when withdrawn. That makes the TFSA especially useful for investors who want cash flow without creating a fresh tax headache every time money lands.

The first rule is contribution room. The CRA says contribution room is specific to each person and changes with contributions, withdrawals, and unused room. It also says Canadians should verify their room with their own financial institution records, since CRA account information updates only once per year.

So how big does the TFSA need to be? That comes down to the investment. Investors will need to take into consideration both dividends and passive income from returns. The total would need to add up to $12,000 annually.

That is where monthly income stocks and REITs can help. One REIT to consider is Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN).

GRT

Granite is not a regular stock. It is a REIT that owns industrial, logistics, and warehouse properties across several countries. Its portfolio includes 145 properties, 61.5 million square feet, and a 98% occupancy rate. In normal-person terms, Granite owns the buildings that help products move, store, and ship.

Granite pays monthly distributions. The REIT’s latest distribution table shows monthly payments of $0.30 per unit through 2026, including the July 15 payment for unit holders of record on June 30. Granite currently holds a monthly dividend of $0.30 and an annual yield of about 3.6% at writing. At that yield, here’s what investors would need to put inside a TFSA to bring in $12,000 through dividends and returns based on the company’s 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

COMPANYRECENT PRICE10-YEAR CAGRNUMBER OF SHARES NEEDEDANNUAL DIVIDENDPROJECTED SHARE PRICEPROJECTED ANNUAL GAINANNUAL TOTAL DIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL RETURN + DIVIDENDSREQUIRED INVESTMENT
GRT.UN$96.588.77%999$3.55$105.05$8,458.41$3,546.45$12,004.86$96,483.42

That is a big number, but it gives investors a real benchmark. Reinvest those monthly distributions, add annual TFSA contributions, and the income machine can grow without demanding daily attention.

Considerations

The business case also looks steady. In the first quarter of 2026, Granite reported adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $85.9 million, or $1.41 per unit. Its AFFO payout ratio was 63%, which suggests the REIT covered its distribution with room left over.

That payout ratio is the number income investors should watch. A monthly distribution only helps if the business can keep funding it. Granite’s industrial real estate portfolio, high occupancy, and long-term logistics demand support the case for steady cash flow.

The risk is interest rates and real estate valuations. REITs can struggle when borrowing costs rise, property values fall, or tenant demand weakens. Granite also has foreign currency exposure, since it owns properties outside Canada. Still, Granite offers something TFSA investors can actually use: monthly cash, a reasonable yield, and exposure to industrial real estate rather than another bank or pipeline.

Bottom line

A $1,000 monthly TFSA income stream takes time to build. Yet investors who keep adding, reinvesting, and choosing durable cash-flow assets can turn today’s contributions into tomorrow’s tax-free paycheque.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Dividend Stocks

A 4.7% TFSA Pick That Pays Consistent Cash

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

TFSA investors, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is yielding almost 5% as it benefits from bullish trends in its areas of focus.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: How Much Money Should Be in a TFSA to Retire?

| Adam Othman

Learn what the ideal TFSA amount should be when you retire and how you can use stock market investing to…

Read more »

Runner on the start line
Dividend Stocks

How Many Canadians Actually Hit That $109,000 TFSA Milestone?

| Puja Tayal

Understand the implications of the TFSA contribution limit increase and the significance of the $109,000 savings milestone.

Read more »

Group of people network together with connected devices
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants to Buy With Rates on Hold

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

BCE and Telus are high-yield stocks that are adapting to a difficult telecom environment, while finding areas of growth along…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

The TFSA Balance Canadians May Need to Retire Comfortably

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A TFSA can turn retirement savings into tax-free options, not just a bigger account balance.

Read more »

woman holding steering wheel is nervous about the future
Dividend Stocks

How Much the Average 45-Year-Old Canadian Has in Their TFSA and RRSP

| Jitendra Parashar

The average 45-year-old Canadian has about $40,500 in a TFSA and $173,500 in an RRSP and related registered accounts. Here…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

3.25% Monthly Income: Today’s Perfect TFSA Stock

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its resilient business model and long-term growth prospects, Northland Power is well-positioned to deliver both capital appreciation and steady…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Your 2026 TFSA Game Plan: How to Turn the Contribution Room Into Monthly Cash

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, improving financial positions, and long-term growth initiatives, these two monthly-paying dividend stocks could boost your…

Read more »