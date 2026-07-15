Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The TFSA Balance Canadians May Need to Retire Comfortably

The TFSA Balance Canadians May Need to Retire Comfortably

A TFSA can turn retirement savings into tax-free options, not just a bigger account balance.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • TFSA contribution room grows over time, and withdrawals won’t raise taxable income in retirement.
  • Manulife offers a mix of dividend income and long-term growth tied to insurance and wealth management.
  • It’s still exposed to markets and rates, so it should be one diversified piece, not the whole plan.

Retirement comfort has a funny way of looking less like luxury and more like options. Options to help the kids without panicking. Options to travel a little. Or options to fix the roof without staring into the financial void. Very glamorous, clearly. Yet that’s what a strong Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can do when it turns from a savings bucket into a tax-free income tool.

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.

Source: Getty Images

A balancing act

The Canada Revenue Agency says the 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000, added on January 1, 2026. That said, it also says Canadians should verify their contribution room with their own financial records, since CRA account information updates only once per year.

That room can become powerful over time because TFSA withdrawals do not add to taxable income. In retirement, that can help investors create cash flow without pushing up taxes or clawbacks. That’s great, because retirement already comes with enough forms while pretending to be simple.

So what balance may Canadians actually need? Statistics Canada reported that senior families had median after-tax income of $83,200 in 2024, while unattached seniors had median after-tax income of $38,600. Those figures do not define comfort for everyone, but do give investors a useful benchmark.

The point is not to feel behind, but to give the TFSA a job. For investors still building toward that balance, Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) deserves a look.

MFC

Manulife is a global insurance and wealth-management company. It sells life insurance, retirement products, investment solutions, and financial services across Canada, the United States, and Asia. In normal-person terms, it helps people manage risk and money.

The fit is straightforward. Retirement is not just about saving enough. It is about owning businesses that can keep producing cash through market cycles. Manulife stock operates directly in that world, serving customers who need insurance, pensions, wealth management, and retirement planning.

The recent numbers support the case. In the first quarter of 2026, Manulife stock reported core earnings of $1.8 billion, up 8% on a constant exchange rate basis. Core earnings per share (EPS) rose 11% to $1.06, while core return on equity reached 16.5%. Core return on equity (ROE) is the number to watch. It shows how effectively Manulife stock turns shareholder capital into profit. For a long-term TFSA investor, that matters more than a dramatic headline or a one-quarter market mood swing.

Earning income

The dividend also helps. Manulife stock declared a quarterly common-share dividend of $0.49 per share for the first quarter of 2026, payable June 19. That works out to $1.94 annually, currently offering a 3.2% dividend yield at writing.

To reach $20,000 from dividends alone, an investor would need hundreds of thousands of dollars. What’s more, few investors should put an entire retirement TFSA into one stock. That’s why it’s important to take into consideration returns for passive income as well, as this brings the investment down substantially. From there, diversify! Diversification is not exciting, but neither is betting retirement on one ticker and hoping for the best. Here’s how to create that $20,000 in passive income based on Manulife stock’s 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

COMPANYRECENT PRICE10-YEAR CAGRANNUAL DIVIDENDNUMBER OF SHARES NEEDEDEST. ANNUAL GROWTHEST. ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCOMETOTAL INVESTMENT NEEDEDEST. TOTAL ANNUAL RETURN
MFC$58.8012.64%$1.942,135$15,862.81$4,141.90$125,538.00$20,004.71

The risk is that Manulife stock still depends on markets, interest rates, insurance claims, currency movements, and economic growth. A market downturn can hurt wealth-management results. Weak economic conditions can pressure sales. Insurance is sturdy, not invincible.

Bottom line

Still, Manulife stock gives TFSA investors a practical mix of income and long-term financial exposure. It will not single-handedly create a comfortable retirement, and no stock should carry that job alone. Manulife stock can be one piece of that future, especially for investors who want tax-free income from a company built around retirement itself.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Dividend Stocks

A 4.7% TFSA Pick That Pays Consistent Cash

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

TFSA investors, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is yielding almost 5% as it benefits from bullish trends in its areas of focus.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: How Much Money Should Be in a TFSA to Retire?

| Adam Othman

Learn what the ideal TFSA amount should be when you retire and how you can use stock market investing to…

Read more »

Runner on the start line
Dividend Stocks

How Many Canadians Actually Hit That $109,000 TFSA Milestone?

| Puja Tayal

Understand the implications of the TFSA contribution limit increase and the significance of the $109,000 savings milestone.

Read more »

Group of people network together with connected devices
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants to Buy With Rates on Hold

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

BCE and Telus are high-yield stocks that are adapting to a difficult telecom environment, while finding areas of growth along…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Bring in $1,000 a Month Tax-Free

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $1,000-a-month tax-free TFSA “paycheque” is possible, but it takes a big balance and patient investing.

Read more »

woman holding steering wheel is nervous about the future
Dividend Stocks

How Much the Average 45-Year-Old Canadian Has in Their TFSA and RRSP

| Jitendra Parashar

The average 45-year-old Canadian has about $40,500 in a TFSA and $173,500 in an RRSP and related registered accounts. Here…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

3.25% Monthly Income: Today’s Perfect TFSA Stock

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its resilient business model and long-term growth prospects, Northland Power is well-positioned to deliver both capital appreciation and steady…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Your 2026 TFSA Game Plan: How to Turn the Contribution Room Into Monthly Cash

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, improving financial positions, and long-term growth initiatives, these two monthly-paying dividend stocks could boost your…

Read more »