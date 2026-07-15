The TFSA Balance Canadians May Need to Retire Comfortably

It’s still exposed to markets and rates, so it should be one diversified piece, not the whole plan.

Retirement comfort has a funny way of looking less like luxury and more like options. Options to help the kids without panicking. Options to travel a little. Or options to fix the roof without staring into the financial void. Very glamorous, clearly. Yet that’s what a strong Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can do when it turns from a savings bucket into a tax-free income tool.

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A balancing act

The Canada Revenue Agency says the 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000, added on January 1, 2026. That said, it also says Canadians should verify their contribution room with their own financial records, since CRA account information updates only once per year.

That room can become powerful over time because TFSA withdrawals do not add to taxable income. In retirement, that can help investors create cash flow without pushing up taxes or clawbacks. That’s great, because retirement already comes with enough forms while pretending to be simple.

So what balance may Canadians actually need? Statistics Canada reported that senior families had median after-tax income of $83,200 in 2024, while unattached seniors had median after-tax income of $38,600. Those figures do not define comfort for everyone, but do give investors a useful benchmark.

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The point is not to feel behind, but to give the TFSA a job. For investors still building toward that balance, Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) deserves a look.

MFC

Manulife is a global insurance and wealth-management company. It sells life insurance, retirement products, investment solutions, and financial services across Canada, the United States, and Asia. In normal-person terms, it helps people manage risk and money.

The fit is straightforward. Retirement is not just about saving enough. It is about owning businesses that can keep producing cash through market cycles. Manulife stock operates directly in that world, serving customers who need insurance, pensions, wealth management, and retirement planning.

The recent numbers support the case. In the first quarter of 2026, Manulife stock reported core earnings of $1.8 billion, up 8% on a constant exchange rate basis. Core earnings per share (EPS) rose 11% to $1.06, while core return on equity reached 16.5%. Core return on equity (ROE) is the number to watch. It shows how effectively Manulife stock turns shareholder capital into profit. For a long-term TFSA investor, that matters more than a dramatic headline or a one-quarter market mood swing.

Earning income

The dividend also helps. Manulife stock declared a quarterly common-share dividend of $0.49 per share for the first quarter of 2026, payable June 19. That works out to $1.94 annually, currently offering a 3.2% dividend yield at writing.

To reach $20,000 from dividends alone, an investor would need hundreds of thousands of dollars. What’s more, few investors should put an entire retirement TFSA into one stock. That’s why it’s important to take into consideration returns for passive income as well, as this brings the investment down substantially. From there, diversify! Diversification is not exciting, but neither is betting retirement on one ticker and hoping for the best. Here’s how to create that $20,000 in passive income based on Manulife stock’s 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

COMPANY RECENT PRICE 10-YEAR CAGR ANNUAL DIVIDEND NUMBER OF SHARES NEEDED EST. ANNUAL GROWTH EST. ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCOME TOTAL INVESTMENT NEEDED EST. TOTAL ANNUAL RETURN MFC $58.80 12.64% $1.94 2,135 $15,862.81 $4,141.90 $125,538.00 $20,004.71

The risk is that Manulife stock still depends on markets, interest rates, insurance claims, currency movements, and economic growth. A market downturn can hurt wealth-management results. Weak economic conditions can pressure sales. Insurance is sturdy, not invincible.

Bottom line

Still, Manulife stock gives TFSA investors a practical mix of income and long-term financial exposure. It will not single-handedly create a comfortable retirement, and no stock should carry that job alone. Manulife stock can be one piece of that future, especially for investors who want tax-free income from a company built around retirement itself.