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How Much You Really Need in a TFSA to Make $800 a Month

A TFSA paying $800 a month sounds great, but the real challenge is building the balance needed to produce $9,600 yearly.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • To earn $9,600 from dividends alone, you generally need roughly $190,000 to $320,000 depending on yield.
  • CNQ yields about 4.2% and has a long record of dividend hikes backed by strong cash generation.
  • It pays quarterly and is tied to oil prices, so income can be strong but volatility is guaranteed.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) that pays $800 a month sounds like financial peace with a direct-deposit button.

That kind of income can cover groceries, utilities, insurance, or a very suspicious number of “quick” Costco trips. It will not make retirement effortless, but it can make life feel a lot less squeezed. The catch is that investors need a bigger balance than most people expect.

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

How much is enough

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says the 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000, and that room was added on January 1, 2026. The CRA also notes that TFSA contribution room changes as you contribute, withdraw, and carry forward unused room, so investors need to track their own records carefully.

That is important because $800 a month means $9,600 a year. To generate that from dividends alone, the required TFSA balance depends almost entirely on yield. A stock yielding 3% would require about $320,000. A stock yielding 4% would require about $240,000. A stock yielding 5% would require about $192,000.

So the real answer is not one magic number, but a range. One that should consider both dividends and passive income through returns. Which is why today we’re looking into Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ).

TFSA income

For CNQ stock, the math currently lands around $216,000. At writing, CNQ stock holds an annual dividend yield of about 4.2%, based on its quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share. At that yield, investors would need roughly $216,000 invested to generate about $9,600 a year. However, if we look at the compound annual growth rate of CNQ stock over the last decade, that number shrinks much further to about $61,000.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT10-YEAR PRICE CAGREST. ANNUAL PRICE GROWTHCOMBINED ANNUAL TOTALTOTAL INVESTMENT
CNQ$59.831,017$2.50$2,542.5011.6%$7,064.35$9,606.85$60,847.11

Now, a tiny but important detail: CNQ does not pay monthly. It pays quarterly. So investors would need to divide each quarterly payment into three monthly amounts. Glamorous? No. Useful? Very. Personal finance is mostly just math wearing sweatpants.

That brings us to whether CNQ stock belongs in a TFSA built for passive income.

More on CNQ

CNQ stock is one of Canada’s largest oil and natural gas producers, with operations in Western Canada, the U.K. North Sea, and Offshore Africa. It owns long-life assets and produces a mix of crude oil, natural gas, and related products.

The reason it works for income investors is simple. CNQ stock has spent decades turning commodity cash flow into shareholder returns. The company’s 2026 quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share marked another increase, with the annualized dividend now at $2.50 per share. That dividend record is not a convenient side note. CNQ stock said 2026 marked its 26th consecutive year of dividend increases, with a compound annual growth rate of 20% over that period.

The latest results also support the case. In the first quarter of 2026, CNQ stock generated adjusted funds flow of $4.4 billion and returned about $1.5 billion directly to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Dividends need cash, not optimism, not nostalgia, and not a CEO saying “disciplined” five times on a conference call. Cash funds the payout.

Looking ahead

Why investors may want to buy now comes from oil volatility. The International Energy Agency forecast global oil demand to fall in 2026, while global supply was also expected to decline before rebounding in 2027. That creates a messy market, but it can also reward lower-cost producers with strong balance sheets.

The risk is obvious. CNQ stock still depends heavily on commodity prices. If oil falls, cash flow can drop quickly. Energy stocks can also face regulatory pressure, emissions scrutiny, and investor mood swings that make bank stocks look emotionally stable.

Still, CNQ stock looks like one of the stronger Canadian dividend stocks for TFSA investors who want income and can handle energy-cycle risk. A $216,000 position is not small, and most investors should build toward it over time rather than dropping every dollar into one stock.

Bottom line

A TFSA that produces $800 a month will not appear overnight. Yet consistent contributions, dividend reinvestment, and a stock like CNQ can turn today’s room into future cash flow that actually helps pay the bills.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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