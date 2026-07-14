My 3 Favourite Canadian Stocks for Passive Income

These Canadian stocks are known for rewarding shareholders with higher payouts and are likely to keep growing their dividends.

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

BMO complements the group with a nearly two-century dividend track record and long-term growth drivers that support dependable passive income.

Bank of Montreal, Enbridge, and Fortis are my favourite Canadian dividend stocks for passive income.

If you’re looking to build a portfolio that generates reliable passive income for years to come, owning high-quality dividend stocks is one of the most effective strategies. While several high-quality Canadian stocks are top dividend payers, my favourites are Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO), Enbridge (TSX:ENB), and Fortis (TSX:FTS).

These Canadian stocks are known for rewarding shareholders with consistent payouts. Moreover, they can continue to grow their dividends year after year.

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge

Enbridge is one of my favourite dividend stocks for building a reliable passive income stream. The energy infrastructure giant owns an extensive network of crude oil and natural gas pipelines, gas utilities, storage facilities, and renewable energy assets that generate stable, recurring cash flow, supporting consistent dividend payments and growth.

Enbridge has paid dividends for over seven decades and has increased its payout annually since 1995. Besides its solid dividend growth history, it offers a compelling yield of about 5%, which supports its investment case.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 97% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 88% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of July 6th, 2026

As most of Enbridge’s earnings come from regulated assets and long-term take-or-pay contracts, it is likely to deliver steady earnings and distributable cash flow (DCF) growth, supporting its payouts despite commodity price volatility. In addition, ENB maintains a sustainable payout ratio of 60% to 70% of DCF.

Looking ahead, its secured capital project backlog of about $39 billion, a diversified portfolio of energy assets, and growing energy demand, position Enbridge to expand its earnings and DCF per share at a mid-single-digit rate. Management also expects dividend growth to closely track DCF growth over time.

Overall, Enbridge’s resilient business model, predictable cash flows, strong growth pipeline, and visibility over future payouts make it an excellent dividend stock.

Fortis

Fortis remains one of my favourite stocks for generating worry-free passive income. This utility company is known for increasing its dividend for 52 consecutive years, reflecting the resilience of its business model, ability to grow earnings, and sustainable payouts.

Fortis’s rock-solid payouts are supported by a defensive business model. It primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution networks, which generate predictable revenue and cash flow regardless of fluctuations in commodity prices or broader economic conditions. This low-risk business model provides a strong foundation for steadily increasing its dividend.

Looking ahead, Fortis appears well-positioned to extend its streak of dividend increases. Management expects to grow the annual dividend by 4% to 6% over the medium term, supported by a massive $28.8 billion capital investment program. These investments are expected to expand the company’s regulated asset base, drive consistent earnings growth, and strengthen the financial capacity to continue rewarding shareholders.

At the same time, rising electricity demand across North America provides a long-term growth foundation.

With regulated assets, predictable cash flow, a defensive business, and a growing rate base, Fortis remains one of the most dependable passive-income stocks.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal remains one of Canada’s top dividend stocks for investors seeking reliable passive income. The bank has been paying dividends for over 197 years, the longest dividend-paying streak of any Canadian company. Further, it has grown its dividend at a compound annual rate of 5.7% over the past 15 years, reflecting the resilience of its business model and commitment to rewarding shareholders.

The bank’s diversified revenue streams, disciplined cost management, and sustainable payout ratio provide a solid foundation for consistent earnings and dividend growth. These strengths have enabled BMO to navigate changing economic conditions while continuing to return more cash to investors.

Looking ahead, BMO is well-positioned to benefit from loan and deposit growth, expanding fee-based businesses, and ongoing efficiency initiatives. At the same time, its investments in artificial intelligence (AI) are likely to streamline operations, enhance the customer experience, and reduce costs. Combined with its strong balance sheet, these factors should support steady earnings growth and strengthen BMO’s ability to deliver dependable and growing dividend income over the long term.