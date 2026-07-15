What Investors Should Understand About Canadian Bank Stocks This Year

The big Canadian bank stocks are trading at high valuations. Shareholders should review their positions and potentially trim to protect capital and maintain diversification.

Maintain long-term exposure for dividends and earnings growth, but trim or re-balance oversized bank positions to manage valuation risk and preserve diversification.

But valuations are the highest in at least two decades, raising downside risk if multiples revert — historical scenarios imply potential declines of roughly 21%–33% for individual banks.

The Big Six Canadian banks have surged this year, averaging nearly a 33% price gain year-to-date (excluding dividends) on the back of resilient fundamentals and earnings momentum.

The old Wall Street saying, “Don’t fight the tape,” reminds investors to respect market momentum. When the broader market — or a particular group of stocks — is trending higher, it can be costly to bet against that strength. As long as business fundamentals remain solid and valuations are reasonable, staying invested often proves more rewarding than trying to time a reversal.

That idea certainly applies to Canadian bank stocks this year. The Big Six banks have delivered exceptional gains, with an average price increase of nearly 33% year to date, excluding dividends. By comparison, their 10-year average annual total return, assuming dividends were reinvested, has been about 17%. Such impressive performance reflects investors’ confidence in the sector, but it also raises an important question: have valuations become too optimistic?

man withdraws money from ATM

Strong fundamentals continue to support the sector

Canadian banks remain among the strongest financial institutions in the world. They benefit from diversified revenue streams, resilient business models, and a long history of consistent profitability. Analysts also expect healthy earnings-per-share growth over the next several years, supported by stable lending businesses, wealth management operations, and improving capital markets activity.

These strengths help explain why investors have been willing to bid bank shares higher. Momentum backed by improving earnings is generally more sustainable than momentum driven purely by speculation. However, even outstanding businesses can become expensive if their share prices rise faster than their underlying earnings.

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Graph: Ticker prices compared by percent

High valuations increase downside risk

While the long-term outlook for Canadian banks remains outstanding, investors should recognize that these stocks are now trading at valuation levels not seen in more than two decades. History shows that elevated valuations rarely persist indefinitely. Whether due to an economic slowdown, unexpected credit losses, interest rate changes, or broader market weakness, valuation multiples have eventually contracted during every major market cycle.

If a meaningful valuation reset were to occur over roughly the next 15 months, the potential declines could be significant. Based on historical valuation ranges, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) could fall by about 30%, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) by roughly 29%, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) by about 21%, Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) by around 29%, CIBC (TSX:CM) by approximately 33%, and National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) by about 33%.

These estimates are not predictions, but they illustrate how quickly expensive stocks can reprice even if the underlying businesses remain fundamentally sound.

A balanced approach may be the best strategy

None of this suggests investors should avoid Canadian bank stocks altogether. They continue to offer attractive long-term characteristics, including dependable dividends, strong competitive positions, and the potential for continued earnings growth. However, buying great companies at stretched valuations often leads to lower future returns and greater short-term volatility.

For investors whose portfolios have become heavily concentrated in Canadian bank stocks after this year’s rally, reviewing position sizes may be worthwhile. Trimming an oversized holding and reallocating to other opportunities can help reduce risk without abandoning exposure to a high-quality sector.

Investor takeaway

Canadian bank stocks have combined powerful momentum with strong business fundamentals this year, making them difficult to bet against. However, investors should also appreciate that today’s valuations are historically elevated, leaving less room for error if market sentiment changes. Rather than chasing recent gains, maintaining a diversified portfolio and keeping bank holdings at an appropriate weight may prove to be a more prudent long-term strategy.