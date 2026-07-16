1 Way to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

Take it step by step to double your TFSA annual contribution. Start by maximizing your TFSA every year.

Be patient on valuations and buy high-quality businesses at reasonable prices; consistent contributions and compounding will eventually make your TFSA’s annual gains comparable to new contribution room.

To reach that point, prioritize diversified total-return growth and steady contributions rather than chasing high yields or covered-call strategies that can cut upside or increase volatility.

One of the biggest advantages of a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is that, over time, your investments can begin generating meaningful tax-free income and capital gains. Once your portfolio becomes large enough, its annual returns can equal – or even exceed – your yearly TFSA contribution limit. Combined with your new contribution room, that can effectively double the amount of capital working for you each year.

In 2026, the TFSA contribution limit is $7,000, while Canadians who have been eligible since the TFSA launched in 2009 and have never contributed have accumulated $109,000 of contribution room. If you already have a $109,000 TFSA portfolio, generating $7,000 in annual returns requires a gain of just over 6.4% – an achievable long-term objective for a well-built portfolio, even though returns are never guaranteed.

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Focus on total return, not just yield

It can be tempting to chase high-yield investments to generate enough cash flow to match the annual contribution limit. However, that approach can be misleading. For example, the iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF currently yields roughly 3.5%. Reaching a total return above 6.4% would therefore require additional gains from price appreciation.

While covered-call exchange traded funds (ETFs) such as BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF offer a higher yield of around 6.3%, investors should remember that distributions, option premiums, and capital values can all fluctuate. Dividends may be reduced during periods of business weakness, and covered-call strategies often sacrifice some upside potential in strong bull markets.

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The real objective isn’t to maximize yield. Instead, it’s to build a diversified portfolio of quality businesses that can deliver sustainable dividend growth and long-term capital appreciation.

Saving for your portfolio comes first

For Canadians, especially in the early stages of their investing journey, the first priority should be maximizing TFSA contributions each year. According to the latest Statistics Canada data for the 2024 contribution year, Canadians aged 35 to 39 had an average TFSA balance of just $21,561 (compared to the $109,000 total that would be available to them if they were eligible for the TFSA since its inception in 2009). Generating $7,000 annually from a portfolio of that size would require an unrealistic return of nearly 32.5%.

That’s why consistently contributing new money is far more important than trying to generate exceptionally high returns. As your portfolio compounds over many years, reaching the point where annual gains rival your yearly contribution limit becomes increasingly realistic.

Be patient with valuations

Buying great businesses at reasonable prices remains one of the most effective ways to grow a TFSA over the long run. However, after the Canadian stock market’s strong advance of roughly 65% since 2024, attractive valuations have become harder to find.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) is a good example. The stock has surged about 128% since 2025, leaving its valuation near levels not seen in at least two decades based on optimistic earnings growth expectations. If those expectations weaken because of economic or company-specific factors, the shares could experience a meaningful pullback. With a dividend yield of only about 2.6%, income alone would provide little protection against a significant correction.

Rather than chasing momentum, patient investors may be better served by waiting for more attractive entry points. Buying high-quality companies at reasonable valuations improves the odds of earning strong long-term total returns, helping your TFSA eventually generate annual gains comparable to your yearly contribution limit.

Investor takeaway

One of the most reliable ways to effectively double your annual TFSA contribution is to build a large, high-quality portfolio through consistent contributions, disciplined investing, and patience. As your investments compound over time, your portfolio’s tax-free returns can become just as valuable as the new contribution room you receive each year.