Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Got $25,000? Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Pumping Machine

Got $25,000? Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Pumping Machine

A $25,000 TFSA can start producing real tax-free income, but only if you have enough contribution room to avoid penalties.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • TFSA income is generally tax-free, but a $25,000 deposit requires unused room carried forward beyond the $7,000 2026 limit.
  • Tourmaline pays a $0.50 quarterly base dividend and has issued specials, offering solid income potential.
  • Cash flow and net debt look supportive, but commodity-price swings can quickly change the payout picture.

A $25,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can start to feel less like savings and more like a tiny employee. It doesn’t call in sick. It doesn’t need coffee. It just sits there, hopefully kicking out tax-free cash while the rest of life keeps sending invoices.

pumpjack on prairie in alberta canada

Source: Getty Images

Putting that cash to work

The TFSA is built for this. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says the 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000, updated on January 1, 2026. So a $25,000 contribution only works for investors with enough unused room carried forward. Otherwise, that “cash-pumping machine” can quickly become a CRA penalty machine, and nobody needs that plot twist.

The appeal is simple. Dividend income inside a TFSA can grow without creating taxable income when withdrawn. That gives investors a useful place to build cash flow, especially if they want retirement income, emergency flexibility, or just the sweet psychological treat of seeing deposits arrive.

The trick is choosing a business that can actually support the cash. A high yield can look lovely, but dividends need profits, cash flow, and discipline behind them. Wishful thinking is not a payout policy. It is just a very expensive hobby.

TOU

That brings us to Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU). Tourmaline stock is Canada’s largest natural gas producer, focused on exploration, development, production, and acquisitions in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. In normal-person terms, it produces a lot of natural gas, plus oil and natural gas liquids, from one of Canada’s most important energy regions.

Natural gas has a new tailwind in Canada. LNG Canada says its Kitimat facility loaded its first cargo in June 2025 and can initially export about 14 million tonnes of LNG per year. Ottawa also listed LNG Canada Phase 2 as a major project that would double production and help diversify Canada’s energy exports to markets in Asia and Europe.

Canadian gas producers have long faced a frustrating problem: plenty of supply, but limited access to global pricing. LNG exports do not fix every pricing issue overnight, but they create a clearer path between Canadian gas and global demand. Very useful when your business is, well, gas.

Earning even more

The dividend case looks straightforward. Tourmaline stock paid a $0.50-per-share quarterly base dividend in both the first and second quarters of 2026. That equals $2.00 per share annually before any special dividends, yielding about 3.4%.

On a $25,000 TFSA investment, that works out to about $810 per year in tax-free dividend income, or roughly $67.50 a month if investors smooth the quarterly payments across the year.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TOU$61.62405$2.00$810.00Quarterly$24,956.10

That is the base case. Tourmaline stock has also paid special dividends in prior years, including several through 2025. Investors should treat those as bonus cash, not grocery-budget money. Special dividends depend on commodity prices, free cash flow, and management’s capital plans.

Looking ahead

The latest results support the income story. In the first quarter of 2026, Tourmaline stock produced 666,089 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), within guidance, and generated $862.2 million in cash flow. Free cash flow reached $202 million, while net debt sat at $1.5 billion, below the company’s long-term debt target.

That net debt number is worth remembering. Energy companies can look heroic when prices rise and suddenly less heroic when prices fall. A stronger balance sheet gives Tourmaline stock more room to manage weak gas prices, keep investing, and return cash to shareholders.

The risk is obvious. Tourmaline stock depends on natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids prices. If North American gas prices weaken, free cash flow can fall quickly. LNG growth helps the long-term story, but project delays, pricing swings, and production curtailments can still hit results.

Foolish takeaway

All together, Tourmaline stock looks like a strong TFSA candidate for investors who understand energy cycles. It offers a growing base dividend, potential special dividends, exposure to LNG-linked demand, and a balance sheet built with discipline.

A $25,000 TFSA will not turn into a cash machine overnight. Yet with Tourmaline stock, investors can start building tax-free income from a Canadian energy leader tied to one of the country’s biggest export opportunities.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

woman stares at chocolate layer cake
Energy Stocks

The Average TFSA and RRSP for a 45-Year-Old Canadian

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians at age 45 have significant headroom in their TFSA and RRSP to build retirement wealth on a 20-year runway.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Energy Stocks

A 6% Dividend Stock Paying Out Monthly

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Here's why you should consider Peyto Exploration and Development as your high-yield monthly dividend payor.

Read more »

ARC resources's ante creek asset
Energy Stocks

ARC Resources Agrees to Buyout by Shell: What Investors Need to Know

| Motley Fool Staff

Now that shareholders have approved the deal, we're just waiting for finalization.

Read more »

crisis concept, falling stairs
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 14% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This TSX energy company has increased its dividend annually for decades.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Energy Stocks

3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

These energy dividend stocks offer yields of up to 7.2%, combining pipeline stability, royalty income, and producer upside for 2026.

Read more »

Woman running in front of pack in marathon
Energy Stocks

Suncor Stock in 3 Years: Could This Dividend Giant Still Beat the TSX?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy major does not need oil to soar every month. It needs enough cash flow to reward investors, strengthen…

Read more »

concept of growth
Energy Stocks

3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for 2026

| Adam Othman

Add these three TSX energy stocks to your investment radar if you’re on the hunt for high-yielding dividends to add…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Energy Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

| Adam Othman

Make the most of your TFSA contribution room by using the additional limit to get far more returns.

Read more »