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How to Use a TFSA to Bring in $500 a Month Completely Tax-Free

These Canadian dividend stocks distribute dividends on a monthly basis and offer attractive yields for reliable tax-free income.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • Holding high-yield Canadian dividend stocks with reliable monthly distributions inside a TFSA can generate steady income.
  • SmartCentres REIT and Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation offer attractive yields and monthly payouts.
  • These TSX stocks have a proven history of reliable monthly distributions.

By holding high-quality Canadian dividend stocks that offer attractive yields inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), you can collect regular income while keeping every dollar you earn.

One effective strategy to generate a reliable, worry-free income is to build a diversified TFSA portfolio. Investors should focus on financially strong companies that have a history of paying regular dividends. Including quality stocks that pay dividends monthly can help create a more consistent income stream.

So, if your goal is to earn $500 a month in completely tax-free income, here’s a look at how much you may need to invest and two Canadian dividend stocks that could help you get there.

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Source: Getty Images

Monthly income stock #1

With an attractive yield of 6.2%, monthly cash distributions, and a long record of dependable payouts, SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) stands out as an attractive option for TFSA investors seeking tax-free income.

Its distributions are driven by a portfolio of high-quality retail and mixed-use properties that continue to generate solid net operating income and funds from operations (FFO). The REIT’s strategically located real estate benefits from robust leasing activity and strong occupancy levels, which drive NOI and FFO. Moreover, its high-quality tenant base supports reliable rent collections and helps minimize earnings volatility.

At the end of the first quarter, SmartCentres reported an in-place and committed occupancy rate of 97.6%, reflecting the resilience of its property portfolio. Occupancy is likely to remain strong as leasing demand continues to be healthy. The REIT has already completed approximately 80% of its 2026 lease renewals, achieving an 11.5% increase in renewal rents, excluding anchor tenants. Additionally, rent collections remained exceptionally strong at approximately 99%.

Looking forward, SmartCentres appears well-positioned for sustainable growth. Its ongoing portfolio optimization initiatives, large development pipeline, and an extensive portfolio of underutilized land provide multiple avenues to grow its FFO, strengthening its ability to maintain its future distributions.

Monthly income stock #2

For TFSA investors seeking tax-free monthly income, Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: FC) could be a solid bet. The financial services company focuses on providing short-term bridge financing and conventional mortgage lending across residential and commercial real estate markets, targeting segments that are often overlooked by Canada’s major financial institutions.

By concentrating on specialized lending opportunities in underserved niche markets, Firm Capital has built a business model that emphasizes steady income and resilient cash generation. Its diversified mortgage portfolio and disciplined underwriting approach have enabled the company to navigate varying economic conditions while maintaining consistent operating performance.

Firm Capital has distributed monthly dividends continuously since 2013. At its current monthly dividend of $0.078 per share, the stock offers a yield of more than 7.7%. In addition to its regular distributions, the company has rewarded investors with special year-end dividends.

Looking ahead, its well-diversified loan portfolio, the relatively short duration of its mortgage investments, and a growing fee-based income provide a solid foundation for supporting future payouts.

Overall, Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation’s attractive dividend yield, proven history of monthly distributions, and conservative operating strategy make it a compelling income stock.

Earn over $500 in monthly tax-free dividend income

SmartCentres REIT and Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation pay dividends monthly and offer attractive yields.

Based on their current dividend payouts, an investment of approximately $87,000, split between these two income-generating stocks, could produce over $500 in tax-free monthly income when held inside a TFSA.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
SmartCentres REIT$30.061,447$0.154$222.84Monthly
Firm Capital$12.103,595$0.078$280.41Monthly
Price as of 07/15/2026

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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