TFSA Income: How I’d Structure $14,000 for Consistent Payouts

VFV tracks the S&P 500 with low fees and pays small quarterly distributions, so it’s more growth than income.

You need enough TFSA contribution room for $14,000, since the 2026 limit is $7,000 and CRA figures can lag.

A $14,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can feel like a financial featherweight of a portfolio, but it has surprisingly heavyweight ambitions. It’s not enough to retire tomorrow, unless tomorrow’s retirement plan involves instant noodles and very optimistic weather.

Yet it is enough to start building a repeatable system: invest, collect payouts, reinvest, and let time do the heavy lifting while you do literally anything else.

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Getting started

The first step is making sure the room exists. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says the 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000, added on January 1, 2026. It also says investors should calculate room using their own financial records, since CRA account information updates only once per year and may not reflect recent transactions.

That means $14,000 may work for someone with unused room from prior years, or for someone using two years of room across 2025 and 2026. What investors should not do is guess, contribute, and hope the CRA is in a generous mood. The CRA does not have “oopsie” energy.

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Once the room is confirmed, the next question is how to structure the money. If the goal is consistent payouts, investors can split the job into two parts: income today and growth for later. With the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV), the income today is modest, but the growth engine is the real attraction.

VFV

VFV stock is not a high-yield dividend stock, but an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to track the S&P 500 Index before fees and expenses, giving Canadian investors exposure to large U.S. companies. Vanguard says the fund invests, directly or indirectly, primarily in the stocks of U.S. companies.

So why use it for TFSA income at all? Because consistent payouts do not always mean the biggest payout. Sometimes they mean building a portfolio that can pay small quarterly distributions now while growing enough to support larger withdrawals later.

Vanguard lists VFV stock’s distribution frequency as quarterly, with a 12-month trailing yield of 0.84% as of June 30, 2026. On $14,000, that works out to about $118 a year, or roughly $29 per quarter. Helpful? Yes. Life-changing? Not unless your life-changing expense is one very enthusiastic pizza order.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT VFV $188.65 74 $1.58* $116.92 Quarterly $13,960.10

More to come

That is why I would structure the $14,000 around reinvestment, not immediate spending. I would buy VFV stock inside the TFSA, turn on a dividend-reinvestment plan if available, and let each quarterly payout buy more units. The payout stays consistent, but the real goal is compounding.

The cost helps. Vanguard’s product list shows VFV stock with a management fee of 0.08% and a management expense ratio of 0.09%. Low fees are not exciting dinner conversation, but they matter for long-term investors as less money leaks out of the portfolio each year.

The recent valuation point is simple. VFV stock was recently trading near a 52-week high at 27.5 times earnings. That does not make it cheap; it makes patience important. Investors putting in a lump sum could consider buying in stages if market timing makes them twitchy.

Foolish takeaway

VFV stock can make sense for TFSA investors who want a clean, low-cost core holding with quarterly payouts. It will not pump out big income right away, but it can help build the asset base that future income depends on.

A $14,000 TFSA does not need to be complicated. Start with room, use a broad ETF, reinvest the payouts, and give the portfolio years to become more useful. The first cheques may be small, but small cheques with time and discipline can turn into something far more interesting.