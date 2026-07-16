Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Use a TFSA to Make $500 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

Use a TFSA to Make $500 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

Discover how to maximize your TFSA for lucrative passive income. Learn strategies for disciplined investing today.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Achieving $500 Monthly Tax-Free Income in a TFSA: By investing $91,000 among high-yield stocks like Cogeco Communications and Slate Grocery REIT, offering over 6% annual yields, investors can secure $6,011 annually, translating to approximately $500 monthly, balanced between dependable quarterly and monthly dividends.
  • Building a Sustainable $500 Monthly Income Over Time: For those without $91,000 available, start growing a TFSA with potential high-growth stocks like Shopify and the iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF, gradually transitioning to dividend yields through portfolio rebalancing, consistent additional contributions, and reinvesting dividends, eventually achieving the monthly income goal.

The idea of $500 per month in tax-free passive income sounds exciting. But to achieve that goal, you either need a $90,000 portfolio earning 7% annual yield or a $50,000 portfolio earning a 12% annual yield. These figures might shock you when seen in totality. But a 12% yield or a $90,000 portfolio is not that difficult to achieve. All you need is disciplined investing in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

drinker sniffs wine in a glass

Getty Images

How to earn $500 per month in a TFSA

If you are closer to retirement and have a sizeable TFSA portfolio, consider investing $45,000 to $46,000 in Cogeco Communications (TSX:CCA) and Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN). They both offer diversification across market cap, dividend policy, sector, and market exposure.

In the current market, the two stocks have a dividend yield above 6% and offer lower-risk dividends. Others with high yields have high risk. Cogeco’s yield is high because the stock price is trading near its 52-week low after competitive pricing in the telecom industry normalized. However, the company continues to grow its dividend because of its asset-light model. The dividend payout ratio is 30% of its free cash flow, which gives it flexibility to pay dividends.

Considering the 13 years of consistent dividend growth and quarterly payments, a $45,000 investment today can buy you 696 shares and pay $2,748 in annual dividends.

StockPurchase priceInvestment AmountNumber of shares purchasedDividend per shareAnnual Dividend Amount
SGR.UN$17.34$46,0002653$1.23$3,263.19
CCA$64.60$45,000696$3.95$2,747.81
Total$6,011.00

Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is another fundamentally strong stock worth considering for TFSA dividend income. Its source of dividends is grocers such as Walmart and Kroger. With 115 properties located in 23 states of America and 94.4% occupancy ratio, Slate Grocery is well placed to pay consistent monthly dividends. Grocery stores are sticky and give a defensive source of income even in an economic crisis. Thus, you can be assured of dividend payouts in all economic conditions.

A $46,000 investment in Slate Grocery REIT now can buy you 2,653 units that can pay $3,263 in annual dividends. Together, Slate Grocery REIT and Cogeco can give you $6,011 in annual dividends, which converts to $500 a month. While $271.90 from the REIT will come in monthly payouts, $687 from the telco will come in quarterly payouts.

But what if you don’t have $91,000 to invest now? A $500 monthly TFSA payout can be built over time through regular investing.

How to build a $500 monthly income in a TFSA with growth stocks

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) allots a contribution limit on a TFSA every year. A 35-year-old Canadian who has never invested in a TFSA has contribution room of $109,000 accumulated since they turned 18. Unless you have been maxing out on your TFSA contributions every year, you have some contribution room above the 2026 limit. You can check your contribution room by logging onto My CRA account.

If you are new to investing in a TFSA, consider investing in growth stocks like Shopify or the iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged). They can give 50% and 20% annual growth because of the high growth of the technology sector. The ETF can give you exposure to all companies across the artificial intelligence supply chain. You can review your portfolio every year in January and rebalance growth into the above dividend stocks.

Suppose you invest $3,000 each in Shopify and the XQQ ETF, and your TFSA portfolio grows to $4,500 and $3,600, respectively. You can consider selling Shopify shares worth $1,500, only booking the profit, and investing that money in dividend stocks. So while your $6,000 remains invested to capture future capital gains, the profit booked can be converted into dividends.

StockInvested AmountPortfolio in JanuaryRebalancing Amount
Shopify$3,000.00$4,500.00$1,500.00
XQQ ETF$3,000.00$3,600.00$600.00
$2,100.00

Reinvest dividends

You can also invest $200 every month in the two dividend stocks, which will add another $2,400 annually. To top it off, the dividend money you receive can be reinvested to buy more dividend stocks, compounding your investments. The initial years may see slow growth, but investments will accelerate from the seventh or tenth year. The process needs discipline and patience, but the outcome is rewarding.

Related Topics:

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Cogeco Communications, Kroger, Slate Grocery REIT, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. 

More on Dividend Stocks

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Bring in $500 a Month Completely Tax-Free

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks distribute dividends on a monthly basis and offer attractive yields for reliable tax-free income.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: How I’d Structure $14,000 for Consistent Payouts

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $14,000 TFSA won’t make you rich overnight, but it can kickstart a simple compounding engine with real staying power.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Retirement

What TFSA Millionaires Understand That Most Canadian Investors Do Not

| Demetris Afxentiou

TFSA millionaires build wealth through patience, diversification, and quality holdings like CNR, XIC, and TD rather than chasing quick returns.

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Dividend Stocks

A Strong TFSA Stock Offering a 2.2% Yield and Monthly Paycheques

| Joey Frenette

Exchange Income Corp. (TSX:EIF) is a monthly dividend payer that has been soaring in recent years.

Read more »

workers walk through an office building
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Has Fallen 55% and I’d Still Back It as a Long-Term Hold

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian dividend stock has taken a beating over the last year, yet its turnaround strategy and double-digit dividend yield…

Read more »

gift is bigger than the other
Dividend Stocks

BCE or Telus: Which TSX Dividend Stock Is a Better Buy Now?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Let’s compare the financial performance, growth prospects, and dividend outlook of BCE and Telus to determine which telecom stock is…

Read more »

woman looks ahead of her over water
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Stock I’d Pick Over Enbridge Stock, and Why I Keep Coming Back

| Puja Tayal

Find out the impact of recent changes on Enbridge's dividend yield and stock price, and what it means for investors…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept
Dividend Stocks

The Perfect TFSA Stock: A 7.7% Yield With Monthly Paycheques

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield, non-bank lender paying monthly dividends is a perfect TFSA stock in 2026.

Read more »