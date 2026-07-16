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Seniors: 2 Major Government Payments Arrive July 29

July 29 brings CPP and OAS deposits, but many retirees still need extra income streams to stay comfortable.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • CPP and OAS provide a baseline, but the average CPP payment is far below the maximum.
  • If essentials are covered, dividend stocks can add income, and BMO offers a moderate, historically reliable payout.
  • BMO’s earnings improved and credit losses fell, but a weaker economy could still pressure bank profits.

Retirement income has a funny way of feeling planned until the grocery bill starts freelancing. For many seniors, July 29 should help. The Government of Canada lists both the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) payments for that date in 2026. CPP includes retirement, disability, children’s, and survivor benefits, while OAS includes the OAS pension, Guaranteed Income Supplement, allowance, and allowance for the survivor.

That makes July 29 more than just another deposit day. It’s a reminder that retirement income often comes from several places. Government benefits can provide a foundation, but many retirees still need savings, dividends, pensions, part-time income, or careful budgeting to keep life from turning into a monthly spreadsheet duel.

Hand Protecting Senior Couple

Source: Getty Images

The benefits

The CPP amount depends on contribution history, earnings, and the age at which a person starts collecting. The maximum monthly CPP retirement pension at age 65 is $1,507.65 in 2026, while the average amount for new beneficiaries at age 65 was $877.01 in April 2026. Not bad, but not exactly “book the villa and bring the linen pants” money for most households.

OAS works differently. For July to September 2026, the maximum monthly OAS payment is $751.97 for seniors aged 65 to 74 and $827.17 for seniors aged 75 and over, subject to income thresholds and other rules. Seniors with lower incomes may also qualify for the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS).

So, what should investors do with that information? First, use the payments for real needs. Rent, food, medication, utilities, and debt come before stock picking. Retirement income should lower stress, not create a side quest involving market timing. Yet for seniors who already have their essentials covered, dividend stocks can help add another layer of income. That is where Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) deserves a look.

BMO

BMO stock is one of Canada’s largest banks, with operations across personal banking, commercial banking, wealth management, capital markets, and U.S. banking. It’s not exciting in the confetti-cannon sense. After all, it’s a bank. It makes money from lending, deposits, fees, investment services, and capital markets activity. Yet sometimes, boring is the best job description.

The dividend case looks useful for retirees and near-retirees. BMO stock declared a third-quarter 2026 dividend of $1.71 per common share, up 5% from the prior year. That equals $6.84 per share annually, bringing the yield to 2.7% at writing, while trading at 19.4 times earnings.

That’s not the highest yield on the TSX, and that may be part of the appeal. A moderate dividend from a major Canadian bank can be more useful than a monster yield with a warning siren taped to it.

What to consider

The latest results support the income story. In the second quarter of 2026, BMO stock reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.67, up 40% from a year earlier. Provisions for credit losses fell to $739 million from $1.05 billion, while adjusted return on equity (ROE) rose to 13.5%.

That lower credit-loss number is especially important. Banks can look great until borrowers struggle. If provisions fall while earnings rise, investors get a clearer sign that BMO stock can keep supporting its dividend and investing in the business.

The risk is the economy. If unemployment rises, loan losses climb, or Canadian and U.S. borrowers weaken, BMO stock could face pressure. The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 2.25% in June 2026 and pointed to weak Canadian activity, trade uncertainty, and elevated oil prices. That’s not exactly a spa day for banks.

Bottom line

Still, BMO stock can make sense for investors who want dividend income beyond government payments. CPP and OAS can help cover the basics, while a dividend stock such as BMO stock can add long-term cash flow inside an account.

Altogether, July 29 may bring two important deposits for seniors. The bigger opportunity is using that monthly rhythm as a reminder to build income that lasts beyond the next payment date.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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