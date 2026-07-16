Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The Average TFSA and RRSP for a 45-Year-Old Canadian

The Average TFSA and RRSP for a 45-Year-Old Canadian

Canadians at age 45 have significant headroom in their TFSA and RRSP to build retirement wealth on a 20-year runway.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Many Canadians target age 65 to collect full CPP and OAS, but those benefits only partially replace working income so personal savings matter.
  • Forty‑five‑year‑olds underutilize tax‑advantaged accounts—about $81,000 of unused TFSA room (vs. $109,000 limit) and a median RRSP ~$70,000—creating a large compounding opportunity (e.g., $81k in Enbridge could grow to ~$218k in 20 years).
  • Regularly maximizing TFSA/RRSP contributions and reinvesting dividends in blue‑chip compounders can realistically close the retirement savings gap within the 20‑year runway.

Many Canadians target a retirement exit at 65 mainly because they will receive the average Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and maximum Old Age Security (OAS) benefit, not at reduced rates. However, the actual retirement date is always a personal choice, often dictated by financial readiness.

Retirement planners always remind future retirees to plan ahead and not to rely solely on the CPP and OAS. Both government pensions are partial replacements only for working income. To prevent financial dislocation in the sunset years, they suggest tapping into the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) to fill the shortfall. Both are recognized today as retirement accounts.

A 45-year-old Canadian, for example, has 20 years to prepare until age 65. The average TFSA and RRSP balances will give insight into how effectively this demographic is using the two investment vehicles.

woman stares at chocolate layer cake

Source: Getty Images

Tax-advantaged

As of January 2026, the maximum lifetime contribution limit of the TFSA is $109,000. The typical TFSA at 45 or within the demographic is only $28,000 (high end), which is also below the national average of $38,566. Given this data, the unused contribution space is $81,000.

If you are in your peak earning years and have the same lump-sum amount to invest today, the compounding potential over a 20-year runway is massive. An $81,000 position in Enbridge (TSX:ENB) will grow to $217,957.50 in 2046. This large-cap stock is a compounding machine with a low-risk profile.

ENB trades at $78.70 per share and pays a 5% dividend. The $170.3 billion energy infrastructure company operates four core businesses with $10 billion to $20 billion in combined growth opportunities within the next two years. Its low-risk profile stems from the regulated or take-or-pay contracts (98% of EBITDA). The 31 consecutive years of dividend increases confirm its compounding power.

Tax-sheltered

For the RRSP, the statistical average balance for the age band 45–54 is $150,300, although the more realistic figure is $70,000, which is the median. The recommended benchmark readiness by financial planners is three to four times your annual salary. Given this data, half of all Canadians in their peak earning years have less than $70,000 in their RRSPs.

Since RRSP contributions are tax-deductible, sporadic contributions in higher income brackets mean paying more taxes and receiving a smaller refund. Unused RRSP contributions are referred to as deferred deductions in income tax returns. Ideally, you should maximize RRSP contributions in your peak earning years to significantly reduce the marginal tax rate.

Like with the TFSA, contribution limits carry over to the following year. Dividend stocks are eligible investments in an RRSP. Enbridge can be your anchor holding, too. While investments grow tax-free, the reckoning with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) happens when you make withdrawals. Taxes are deferred until funds are withdrawn.

Golden opportunity

The TFSA and RRSP of Canadians aged 45 are severely underutilized. Still, the unused headroom for both accounts is a golden opportunity to build wealth and ensure financial security in retirement. Regular contributions, a blue-chip compounder, and dividend reinvestment will close the gap in 20 years or less.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

monthly calendar with clock
Energy Stocks

A 6% Dividend Stock Paying Out Monthly

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Here's why you should consider Peyto Exploration and Development as your high-yield monthly dividend payor.

Read more »

pumpjack on prairie in alberta canada
Energy Stocks

Got $25,000? Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Pumping Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $25,000 TFSA can start producing real tax-free income, but only if you have enough contribution room to avoid penalties.

Read more »

ARC resources's ante creek asset
Energy Stocks

ARC Resources Agrees to Buyout by Shell: What Investors Need to Know

| Motley Fool Staff

Now that shareholders have approved the deal, we're just waiting for finalization.

Read more »

crisis concept, falling stairs
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 14% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This TSX energy company has increased its dividend annually for decades.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Energy Stocks

3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

These energy dividend stocks offer yields of up to 7.2%, combining pipeline stability, royalty income, and producer upside for 2026.

Read more »

Woman running in front of pack in marathon
Energy Stocks

Suncor Stock in 3 Years: Could This Dividend Giant Still Beat the TSX?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy major does not need oil to soar every month. It needs enough cash flow to reward investors, strengthen…

Read more »

concept of growth
Energy Stocks

3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for 2026

| Adam Othman

Add these three TSX energy stocks to your investment radar if you’re on the hunt for high-yielding dividends to add…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Energy Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

| Adam Othman

Make the most of your TFSA contribution room by using the additional limit to get far more returns.

Read more »