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How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

Make the most of your TFSA contribution room by using the additional limit to get far more returns.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
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Key Points
  • Many Canadians underuse their TFSA (cumulative limit $109,000 vs average balance ≈$38,500); regular contributions plus dividend reinvestment can power tax‑free compounding.
  • Put TFSA room to work with reliable dividend stocks like Enbridge (TSX:ENB) — a $168B energy‑infrastructure leader with 31 years of dividend hikes and a ~5.02% yield.
  • By the Rule of 72, a 5.02% yield implies roughly 14.3 years to double (a conservative estimate), making ENB a compelling way to lock in tax‑free income and long‑term growth.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has been a blessing for Canadians, especially those who can make the most of the tax-sheltered account while aligning with the rules clearly outlined by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). Among the most important rules is the annual contribution limit.

With each new year, the CRA provides an update on the cap for annual contributions TFSA users can make to their accounts. It is reasonable for the CRA to expect account holders to work within those limits. Getting greedy due to the tax-sheltered status of the account and overcontributing to it breaks the rules.

However, doubling the amount without breaking the rules can impact the tax-sheltered status of your TFSA. The trick is to invest in dividend stocks and use dividend reinvestment to unlock the power of compounding and grow your investment (relatively) quickly.

After the 2026 update, the cumulative lifetime TFSA contribution limit stands at $109,000. However, Statistics Canada reports that roughly a tenth of TFSA users actually maximize their contribution limits, and the average TFSA balance per individual is around $38,500.

If you’re among the Canadians who have more available contribution room than you are utilizing, you’re not alone. Fortunately, you can cover the gap by investing in dividend stocks and reinvesting the dividends to purchase more shares of your current holdings, while adding more shares to your TFSA each year. This way, you can compound the growth and significantly increase the value of your initial investment.

Remember, while faster than holding cash or fixed-income assets, this growth takes years to materialize into solid returns. Patient investors can see massive rewards for showing discipline in the meantime.

Today, I will discuss a high-quality dividend stock that can be ideal for this purpose.

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) is quite simply one of the best dividend stocks to own on the TSX for many investors. Enbridge is a dividend stock boasting a 31-year track record of hiking its quarterly payouts to investors. The $168.9 billion market-cap stock is a giant in the Canadian energy infrastructure sector and plays a vital role in the North American economy.

Enbridge boasts an extensive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that it uses to serve energy producers in Canada. It transports roughly a fifth of the crude and natural gas produced and consumed in the region. Since it charges based on volume, Enbridge stock enjoys a relative buffer against the impact of volatile commodity prices.

Enbridge also has growing renewable energy operations, and it boasts one of the largest utility businesses under its belt, adding long-term growth potential and steady and predictable cash flow into the mix to make it an even more attractive investment.

Foolish takeaway

It takes time for an initial investment to double. If you follow the Rule of 72, you can get a rough estimate for the time it will take to get two-fold returns. By dividing 72 by the annualized dividend yield, you get an idea of how many years it should take.

As of this writing, Enbridge stock trades for $77.34 per share and boasts a 5% dividend yield. This year’s contribution limit increase was $7,000. According to the Rule of 72, it will take approximately 14.3 years. However, this is a conservative figure. Enbridge stock also keeps increasing payouts and capital gains that can further accelerate wealth growth.

I think it might be a good time to invest in its shares and lock in the high-yielding dividends.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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