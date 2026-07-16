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Your TFSA Should Be Your Income Engine, Not Your RRSP

If you’re after passive income, prioritizing the TFSA may be sensible.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony turned a series of 2017 marijuana stock losses into a freelance career advocating for ETF investing. He currently holds a Master’s in Risk Management from Columbia University and is a Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®). Tony is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (etfportfolioblueprint.com) and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the NYSE. His analysis has also been featured in publications like Kiplinger, 24/7 Wall St., U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet, and Benzinga. Tony also provides independent content and marketing consulting services to various Canadian and U.S. ETF issuers. His editorial opinions for The Motley Fool remain independent and objective.
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Key Points
  • The TFSA offers greater flexibility than an RRSP for generating passive income because withdrawals are tax free and do not affect taxable income.
  • The main exception is U.S. dividend-paying investments, which are generally better held in an RRSP to avoid the 15% U.S. withholding tax.
  • VDY combines monthly income, a 3.04% trailing 12-month yield, low fees, and a strong long-term record of capital appreciation.

Canadians sometimes underestimate just how good the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) really is. It is often compared with the American Roth IRA. The annual contribution limits are fairly similar, but the TFSA is generally much more flexible.

There are no income limits preventing high earners from contributing. Withdrawals can be made at any time for any purpose without tax, and the amount withdrawn is added back to your contribution room the following calendar year. That makes the TFSA useful not only for retirement but also for major life expenses and building passive income.

Because of that flexibility, I also think Canadians spend less time worrying about the tax consequences of their investments than many Americans do. While the TFSA is an excellent place to compound wealth over decades, it can also become a powerful tax-free income engine once you decide to start drawing cash from your portfolio.

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.

Source: Getty Images

Why I prefer the TFSA for passive income

When it comes to generating passive income, I generally prefer the TFSA over the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). This is because TFSA withdrawals are completely tax-free and do not increase your taxable income. An RRSP works differently. Contributions generate a tax deduction today, but every withdrawal is taxed as ordinary income.

Once the account is converted into a Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF), minimum annual withdrawals eventually become mandatory whether you need the money or not. That makes the TFSA much more flexible for retirees who want to control both the amount and timing of their withdrawals.

There is one important exception. If your passive income strategy focuses on U.S. dividend-paying stocks or U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), I would generally prefer holding those investments in an RRSP. Under the Canada-U.S. tax treaty, qualifying U.S. dividends paid into an RRSP are generally exempt from the 15% U.S. withholding tax that applies inside a TFSA.

One ETF to consider

For investors looking to build tax-free monthly income, the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) is an attractive option.

VDY invests in a diversified portfolio of Canadian dividend-paying companies, with significant exposure to banks, pipelines, utilities, telecommunications, and energy producers.

The ETF currently offers a 3% trailing 12-month distribution yield, charges a 0.22% management expense ratio (MER), and pays distributions monthly, but income is only part of the story.

Over the long term, VDY has also delivered strong capital appreciation, demonstrating that dividend investing does not necessarily mean sacrificing growth. For Canadians seeking tax-free cash flow without giving up the potential for long-term wealth creation, it remains one of the strongest core income ETFs available.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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