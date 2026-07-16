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An 4.8% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

Monthly dividends can make income investing feel practical, but the payout only matters if it’s supported by cash flow.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Food inflation is still running hot, so a steady monthly dividend can help offset rising everyday costs.
  • Whitecap pays about $0.0608 monthly for a roughly 4.8% yield, backed by recent free funds flow.
  • It has improved guidance and manageable leverage, but oil and gas price swings can still threaten payouts.

Monthly cash has a way of making a portfolio feel useful. Not exciting in a fireworks-and-confetti way. More like a “hey, the bills are coming anyway, so let’s have some cash show up, too” way. For investors building passive income, that rhythm can be surprisingly powerful.

hand stacks coins

Source: Getty Images

Why monthly matters

The need is not imaginary. Statistics Canada said food purchased from stores rose 4.3% year over year in May 2026, outpacing headline inflation for the 16th straight month. Fresh fruit and vegetables helped push grocery prices higher, which is rude behaviour from salad, frankly.

That is why monthly dividend stocks can appeal to investors. They do not erase inflation or make groceries cheaper. Yet they can add a regular stream of cash that investors can use, save, or reinvest.

The trick is finding a dividend backed by real cash flow. A big yield can look tempting, but if the business cannot support it, the payout can become a trap with a nice bow on top. Investors should want income, but not risk.

WCP

That brings us to Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP). WCP stock is a Canadian oil and natural gas producer with operations across Western Canada. The company became much larger after closing its combination with Veren in 2025, creating a leading Canadian oil and natural gas producer.

That scale helps explain why WCP stock deserves attention from income investors. Energy prices can swing, sometimes with the emotional stability of a toddler denied a second cookie. A larger asset base, stronger production profile, and disciplined balance sheet can help a producer manage those cycles.

The monthly dividend is the headline here. WCP stock’s dividend table shows 2026 monthly payments of $0.0608 per share from January through June, with the June dividend paid July 15 to shareholders of record on June 30. That works out to about $0.73 per share annually, yielding 4.8% at writing while trading at 21.4 times earnings at writing. Even $7,000 could therefore bring in ample income, with $27 each month from WCP stock.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
WCP$15.70445$0.73$324.85Monthly$6,986.50

Into earnings

The recent results support the income case. In the first quarter of 2026, WCP stock generated $349 million in free funds flow after $676 million of capital investment. It also declared $221 million in dividends during the quarter.

That is the number investors should watch. Free funds flow shows how much cash remains after funding the business. For an energy producer, dividends need that cash far more than they need a pretty investor slide.

WCP stock also raised its full-year production guidance by 7,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), now expecting 378,000 to 382,000 boe/d while keeping its capital budget unchanged. That suggests better execution, not just more spending.

Considerations

The balance sheet adds another useful detail. WCP stock said its net debt to annualized funds flow ratio was 0.8 times at the end of the first quarter, with $1.2 billion of unused credit capacity. That gives the company some room to handle weaker commodity prices.

Yet WCP stock depends on oil and natural gas prices. If prices fall, cash flow can shrink quickly, and dividend safety can weaken. The company may pay monthly, but the energy market does not promise monthly manners.

Still, WCP stock looks like a strong candidate for investors who want monthly cash and can handle energy-sector volatility. The stock offers a 4.8% yield, regular monthly payments, improving production guidance, and a business with far more scale than it had a few years ago.

Bottom line

For long-term income investors, the opportunity is not just the next dividend. It’s the chance to build a monthly cash stream from a Canadian energy stock that can keep paying while the cycle keeps moving.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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