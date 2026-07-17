Got $5,000? Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

A $5,000 starter portfolio can work best when it’s simple, concentrated, and built around two businesses you can hold for years.

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Splitting $5,000 between two stocks keeps positions meaningful while still giving you some diversification.

Five thousand dollars can feel stuck in the awkward middle. It’s too much to leave earning very little, but not enough to build a sprawling portfolio without slicing it into crumbs. The better move may be to buy two strong Canadian businesses and give them time to do the heavy lifting.

That means avoiding the temptation to chase whatever surged last week. A good $5,000 portfolio should combine durable earnings, financial strength, and room to grow. Choosing the right companies still makes the biggest difference.

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How to invest $5,000

With this amount, diversification still matters, but overdoing it can leave investors owning tiny positions that barely move the needle. Splitting the money between two established companies creates exposure to different businesses while keeping each holding meaningful.

Two names stand out right now for me, namely Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Brookfield offers global growth through alternative assets, insurance, and operating businesses. TD stock adds Canadian banking strength, a dividend, and an improving earnings story. So let’s get into each.

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Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield owns and invests in businesses tied to infrastructure, real estate, renewable power, private equity, and insurance. That gives shareholders access to long-term trends such as rising electricity demand, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and institutional demand for alternative assets.

The latest results offered a useful sign of momentum. First-quarter distributable earnings reached US$1.6 billion, while fee-bearing capital climbed 12% year over year to US$614 billion. Brookfield also reported US$188 billion of capital available to invest, giving it plenty of firepower when attractive opportunities appear.

The valuation argument comes from management’s own actions. Brookfield repurchased hundreds of millions of dollars of BN shares during 2026, including purchases at prices management said sat roughly 40% below its estimate of intrinsic value. Management can be wrong, of course, but billion-dollar buybacks tend to speak louder than a cheerful slide deck. Even now, investors can pick it up trading at 1.4 times sales.

TD Bank

TD stock offers a more familiar business. It serves more than 28 million clients across Canadian banking, U.S. banking, wealth management, insurance, and capital markets. Its size and diversification make it one of the country’s best-known blue-chip stocks.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings rose 15% year over year to $4.2 billion, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 21%. Canadian personal and commercial banking produced record second-quarter earnings, and wealth management, insurance, and wholesale banking also reached record levels.

TD stock’s 14.3% Common Equity Tier 1 ratio provides another layer of comfort. That capital cushion supports growth, dividends, and share repurchases while the bank continues addressing its anti-money-laundering remediation work in the United States.

The $5,000 plan

So, how to start? I would divide the money evenly, putting $2,500 into Brookfield and $2,500 into TD stock. Brookfield brings stronger long-term growth potential, while TD stock adds income and exposure to a recovering banking operation.

The risks remain straightforward. Brookfield’s complex structure and exposure to real estate can make results harder to follow. TD stock still faces execution and regulatory risk as it rebuilds parts of its U.S. operation. Neither stock will move upward in a perfectly polite line. Markets rarely show those kinds of manners.

Bottom line

Yet all in all, $5,000 does not need to become 20 positions. Brookfield and TD stock offer two different ways to participate in Canadian wealth creation. One through global assets and long-term capital deployment, the other through banking, dividends, and improving earnings.

Investors willing to hold through the inevitable rough patches could use this pair as the beginning of a portfolio built for the next decade, not merely the next headline.