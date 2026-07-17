The 11% Monthly Dividend That Beats Every GIC Rate

An 11% monthly yield can look irresistible, but with HMAX you’re swapping GIC certainty for stock-market risk and a variable payout.

GICs offer predictable, CDIC-insured returns, while HMAX can lose value and its distribution can change.

An 11% monthly-paying yield is the kind of number that gets attention. It also needs a serious eyebrow raise. Any investment promising income far above a guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) rate deserves a closer look, because higher yield almost always brings higher risk. Free lunch remains unavailable, even in Canada. Rude, but true.

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Why GICs?

With that in mind, GICs are popular for a reason. They’re simple, predictable, and boring in the most soothing way. The CDIC says eligible deposits, including GICs, are insured separately up to $100,000 per category at member institutions, including principal and interest. That makes a GIC useful for money investors cannot afford to lose.

Rates, however, have come down with the interest-rate cycle. The Bank of Canada held its overnight rate at 2.25% in June 2026, while some banks have recently posted GIC rates around 2.7% for a one-year non-redeemable GIC and 3.1% for a five-year non-redeemable GIC. So, yes, a double-digit yield beats those posted rates by a mile. It also plays a different sport.

That brings us to the Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSX:HMAX). Despite the ticker sitting on the TSX like a stock, HMAX is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). It holds Canadian financial stocks and uses a covered-call strategy to generate extra income.

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About HMAX

HMAX is designed to provide higher monthly income from Canada’s 10 largest financial-services companies, with about 70% exposure to the big Canadian banks. At writing, it offers a current annualized yield of about 11%.

That is the attraction. Investors get exposure to familiar financial names, including Canada’s banks and insurers, while the fund writes options to generate premium income. The result can be a much higher monthly distribution than investors would normally get from owning the banks directly.

The cash payout is also real. Hamilton’s June 2026 distribution announcement listed the HMAX ETF with a regular cash distribution of $0.17 per unit, paid monthly. The same release notes distributions may vary from period to period, which is the sentence investors should read twice before getting too cozy.

Comparing the two

This is where the GIC comparison needs a giant asterisk, preferably with jazz hands. A GIC pays a set rate and protects eligible deposits within CDIC limits. The HMAX ETF can fall in price. Its distributions can change. Its covered-call strategy can also limit upside if Canadian financial stocks rally hard.

That trade-off is the entire story. Covered calls can work nicely in sideways or choppy markets, because the ETF collects option premiums while still owning the underlying stocks. Yet if bank stocks surge, investors may give up some of that upside. Income comes first, maximum capital growth does not.

Looking ahead

The recent setup still looks interesting. Canadian banks remain central to the economy, and lower rates can eventually support lending, credit demand, and investor appetite for dividend stocks. A financials ETF gives investors diversified exposure rather than forcing them to pick one bank and hope it behaves.

The valuation point is simple. HMAX’s yield sits far above major-bank GIC rates, but investors accept market risk to earn it. This is not a cash substitute, but an income-focused equity ETF with a covered-call overlay.

The risk is also clear. If Canadian financial stocks weaken, HMAX’s unit price can fall. If option income declines, the distribution could change. If banks face rising loan losses, slower growth, or market stress, the ETF will feel it. Monthly income is lovely. Monthly volatility is less cute.

Bottom line

Still, HMAX can make sense for investors who want high monthly cash flow and understand what they are buying. It’s not safer than a GIC, nor is it guaranteed.

For investors willing to trade certainty for income, HMAX stock offers a powerful monthly payout tied to Canada’s financial giants. GICs may still belong in the safety bucket, but HMAX stock belongs on the watch list for investors trying to make their portfolio pay them more often.