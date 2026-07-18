Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Create the Perfect July TFSA With a 5.1% Monthly Payout

Create the Perfect July TFSA With a 5.1% Monthly Payout

A reliable monthly payout, strong retail assets, and steady growth make this TSX dividend stock an appealing TFSA pick for July.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI.UN) could help you build a TFSA that delivers dependable monthly passive income.
  • This retail REIT currently offers a 5.1% annualized dividend yield while benefiting from strong leasing demand and high occupancy.
  • Record leasing spreads and a clear long-term growth strategy could support its future income and steady returns.

Building a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) that pays you every month does not have to be complicated. Instead of chasing dozens of risky investments, sometimes a few high-quality Canadian dividend stocks with a reliable distribution could make a big difference over time.

In the long run, the best choices turn out to be companies that continue to improve the business while rewarding investors with regular income. That balance becomes even more valuable when macroeconomic uncertainties or geopolitical tensions keep many investors on edge. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI.UN) could be a good example of such a stock, as it continues making progress across its business while rewarding investors with attractive monthly dividends.

In this article, I’ll explain why RioCan could be a great fit for investors looking to build a dependable stream of monthly passive income in their TFSA this July.

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio

Source: Getty Images

A retail REIT built for monthly income

To put it simply, RioCan is one of Canada’s largest retail real estate investment trusts (REITs) that currently owns and manages 167 necessity-based retail properties with about 32 million square feet of net leasable area. Its portfolio is mainly anchored by well-known tenants like Loblaw, Canadian Tire, Winners, Dollarama, and Metro, while its RioCan Living brand also includes residential properties in Toronto, Ottawa, and Calgary.

Following a 27% gain over the last year, RioCan stock currently trades at $22.50 per share with a market cap of $6.5 billion. At the current market price, it offers an annualized dividend yield of about 5.1% through monthly distributions. The recent stock rally mainly reflects improving investor confidence as the REIT continues sharpening its focus on high-quality retail assets.

If a business continues delivering steady operating improvements, its monthly payouts become even more reliable and attractive.

In the first quarter of 2026, RioCan posted record blended leasing spreads of 25.8%, driven by an exceptional 58.5% spread on its new leases as strong retailer demand allowed it to capture higher market rents. The trust’s commercial same-property net operating income rose 4.7% year over year (YoY), marking the third consecutive quarter with growth of at least 4.5%.

Meanwhile, the REIT maintains solid committed retail occupancy of 98.6%, while its tenant retention ratio remains healthy at 92.4%, highlighting the quality of its portfolio and long-standing tenant relationships. In the latest quarter, RioCan REIT’s core funds from operations stayed stable at $0.39 per share as stronger property performance and unit buybacks offset its higher interest costs and the impact of recent asset sales. As a result, its net profit improved to $0.32 per share from a loss of $0.28 per share a year ago, largely because valuation losses declined significantly.

Why it could fit a July TFSA

Interestingly, RioCan REIT is continuing to simplify its business by monetizing residential assets and recycling that capital into retail investments, property enhancements, acquisitions, and unit buybacks. By early May, RioCan had achieved more than $1 billion of capital repatriation toward its previously announced $1.3 billion target. It also strengthened its retail platform by acquiring the remaining ownership interests in Oakville Place and Georgian Mall.

Recently, the company also reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, including core funds from operations of $1.60 to $1.62 per share and commercial same-property net operating income growth of 3.5% to 4%.

Overall, with a resilient retail portfolio, strong leasing momentum, disciplined capital allocation, and a reliable 5.1% monthly yield, RioCan could be an attractive stock for investors looking to strengthen their TFSA with dependable passive income.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

crisis concept, falling stairs
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Dividend Stock to Consider While it’s Down 60%

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) has fallen too much, too fast, making it a good value bet for yield lovers.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Your TFSA Should Be Your Income Engine, Not Your RRSP

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

A high-yield fund inside a TFSA can create hands-off passive income.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal TFSA Stock Paying 4.7% Each Month

| Adam Othman

Add this REIT to your self-directed TFSA portfolio to generate tax-free monthly returns backed by the Canadian real estate sector.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Just Released: 5 Top Stocks to Buy in August

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

August earnings season can cause prices to swing sharply, so focusing on durable businesses with clear earnings drivers can beat…

Read more »

Traffic jam with rows of slow cars
Dividend Stocks

All It Takes Is $5,000 Invested in Each of These 3 Dividend Stocks to Help Generate Nearly $1,200 in Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yield dividend stocks could help you earn over $1,200 annually through dividends.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Dividend Stocks

For Monthly Income: A 6.1% Dividend Stock to Consider

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX dividend stock stands out for its attractive yield, solid distribution history, and ability to sustain its monthly payouts.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How Canadians Can Generate $500 Monthly Tax-Free From a TFSA

| Robin Brown

If you like tax-free passive income, the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) is the place to invest. Inside the TFSA you…

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 15% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its high-quality asset base, disciplined capital allocation, consistent dividend growth, solid long-term growth prospects, and attractive valuation, CNQ is…

Read more »