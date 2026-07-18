Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Your TFSA Should Be Your Income Engine, Not Your RRSP

Your TFSA Should Be Your Income Engine, Not Your RRSP

A high-yield fund inside a TFSA can create hands-off passive income.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony turned a series of 2017 marijuana stock losses into a freelance career advocating for ETF investing. He currently holds a Master’s in Risk Management from Columbia University and is a Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®). Tony is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (etfportfolioblueprint.com) and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the NYSE. His analysis has also been featured in publications like Kiplinger, 24/7 Wall St., U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet, and Benzinga. Tony also provides independent content and marketing consulting services to various Canadian and U.S. ETF issuers. His editorial opinions for The Motley Fool remain independent and objective.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • For many Canadians, maximizing a TFSA and investing in dividend-paying assets is one of the simplest ways to build tax-free passive income.
  • TFSAs offer greater withdrawal flexibility than RRSPs, although U.S. dividend-paying investments are generally subject to a 15% withholding tax.
  • EIT.UN provides diversified monthly income through an actively managed portfolio, but investors should understand its higher fees, leverage, and closed-end fund structure.

There is no shortage of self-proclaimed passive income gurus telling Canadians they need to buy rental properties, build online businesses, flip houses, trade options, or chase double-digit-yielding investments to generate cash flow. For most people, there is a much simpler place to start: maximize your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

That does not mean the TFSA is always the best account for every investor. Higher-income Canadians can often benefit substantially from the upfront tax deduction offered by a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). Even so, for many Canadians, the TFSA deserves to be prioritized because of its unmatched flexibility and tax treatment.

Canadian dollars are printed

Source: Getty Images

Why I prefer the TFSA for income

The biggest advantage of the TFSA is that withdrawals are completely tax-free. You can take money out whenever you want, for any reason, without creating taxable income. Even better, the amount you withdraw is added back to your contribution room the following calendar year, allowing you to recontribute later.

An RRSP works very differently. Contributions generate a tax deduction today, but every withdrawal is treated as taxable income. That can push retirees into higher tax brackets or increase the likelihood of income-tested benefit reductions later in retirement. For investors who expect to draw regular income from their portfolio, that flexibility gives the TFSA a meaningful advantage.

There is one notable exception. The United States does not recognize the TFSA under the Canada-U.S. tax treaty. As a result, U.S. dividend-paying stocks and U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) generally lose 15% of their dividends to foreign withholding tax when held inside a TFSA.

For investors heavily focused on U.S. dividend income, a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) may be the better home for those investments. For everything else, I still think the TFSA is one of the best accounts available.

One income investment to consider

For investors looking to generate regular tax-free cash flow, Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX:EIT.UN) is worth considering.

Unlike a traditional ETF, EIT.UN is an actively managed closed-end fund that owns a diversified portfolio of Canadian and U.S. stocks across sectors including financials, energy, industrials, and other large-cap businesses.

One of its biggest attractions is its managed distribution policy. The fund currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.10 per unit (6.93% yield as of July 8, 2026), making it popular among retirees and income-focused investors seeking consistent cash flow.

Investors should also understand the tradeoffs. EIT.UN charges a relatively high 1.1% management fee and can employ leverage of up to approximately 1.2 times its net asset value, increasing both potential returns and risk.

Another detail worth noting is valuation. As of June 9, the fund traded at $17.32 while its net asset value stood at $17.98, meaning investors were buying the portfolio at a modest discount. While discounts can create opportunities, there is no guarantee they will close.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

crisis concept, falling stairs
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Dividend Stock to Consider While it’s Down 60%

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) has fallen too much, too fast, making it a good value bet for yield lovers.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

Create the Perfect July TFSA With a 5.1% Monthly Payout

| Jitendra Parashar

A reliable monthly payout, strong retail assets, and steady growth make this TSX dividend stock an appealing TFSA pick for…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal TFSA Stock Paying 4.7% Each Month

| Adam Othman

Add this REIT to your self-directed TFSA portfolio to generate tax-free monthly returns backed by the Canadian real estate sector.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Just Released: 5 Top Stocks to Buy in August

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

August earnings season can cause prices to swing sharply, so focusing on durable businesses with clear earnings drivers can beat…

Read more »

Traffic jam with rows of slow cars
Dividend Stocks

All It Takes Is $5,000 Invested in Each of These 3 Dividend Stocks to Help Generate Nearly $1,200 in Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yield dividend stocks could help you earn over $1,200 annually through dividends.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Dividend Stocks

For Monthly Income: A 6.1% Dividend Stock to Consider

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX dividend stock stands out for its attractive yield, solid distribution history, and ability to sustain its monthly payouts.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How Canadians Can Generate $500 Monthly Tax-Free From a TFSA

| Robin Brown

If you like tax-free passive income, the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) is the place to invest. Inside the TFSA you…

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 15% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its high-quality asset base, disciplined capital allocation, consistent dividend growth, solid long-term growth prospects, and attractive valuation, CNQ is…

Read more »