I Split $15,000 Across 3 TSX Stocks for $770 in Passive Income

Here’s how a $15,000 portfolio focused on solid TSX stocks could earn as much as $770/year of steady, predictable passive income.

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Choice Properties REIT yields 4.9% with low-risk properties, earning $248 annually, while Enbridge provides 5% yield generating $267.72 annually, diversifying beyond real estate.

Dream Industrial REIT offers a 5.15% yield with potential for growth and earns $257 annually from a $5,000 investment.

A $15,000 investment spread across Dream Industrial REIT, Choice Properties REIT, and Enbridge can generate over $770 of annual passive income.

If you like earning passive income, you are in luck living in Canada. The TSX has a diverse mix of dividend stocks across industry, geography, and sector.

With as little as $15,000, you can build a diversified portfolio of stocks that will generate safe, reliable passive income. Here is how I would split $15,000 across three stocks to earn over $770 of annual passive income.

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Dream Industrial: A top industrial REIT for safe passive income

If you like monthly passive income, real estate is a great place to invest. Rents are earned monthly and real estate investment trusts (REITs) are mandated to distribute most of their earnings every month.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is one of the most attractive options for a mix of modest growth and passive income. It has a market cap worth $4 billion. The REIT owns and manages a portfolio that expands over 75 million square feet of space.

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Its multi-tenanted properties are centrally located and have a wide mix of credit worthy tenants. Occupancy sits at 94.2% today. While that is a tad low, the REIT is capturing average rental increases of 15% on new leases/renewals.

Dream just delivered strong 7.8% funds from operation (FFO) per unit growth in its second quarter. Given a declining payout ratio, it also upped its monthly distribution by 2.5%.

Dream yields 5.2% today. A $5,000 investment would earn $21.42 of passive income monthly or $257 annually.

Choice Properties: Canada’s largest REIT

Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN) is another low-risk real estate play. With a market cap of $11 billion, this is the largest REIT in Canada. Most of its portfolio is focused on necessity-based retail properties. However, it also has a substantial industrial distribution portfolio and some mixed-use assets.

Given its size, Choice has a creditworthy balance sheet, quality tenants, and plus-97% occupancy. This REIT will soon become substantially larger after it completes the acquisition of First Capital REIT’s premium grocery-anchored properties.

CHP.UN has a 4.9% yield. A $5,000 investment would earn $20.67 of monthly passive income or $248 annualized.

Enbridge: A top Canadian passive income stock

For diversity outside of real estate, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a solid blue-chip addition. With a market cap of $158 billion, Enbridge is one of the largest diversified infrastructure companies in North America. With this stock you get exposure to contracted pipelines, regulated utilities, and renewable power assets.

The company is essential to the North American energy ecosystem. With $50 billion of foreseeable capital growth opportunities, the company still projects about 5% annual growth to 2030. That does come with a sizeable debt requirement. Fortunately, most projects are relatively low risk. As long as interest rates stay stable, this is a decent passive income play.

Enbridge stock yields 5%. It just increased its dividend by 3% this year. A $5,000 investment would earn $66.93 of quarterly passive income or $267.72 annually.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY Dream Industrial REIT $13.98 357 $0.06 $21.42 Monthly Choice Properties REIT $15.69 318 $0.07 $20.67 Monthly Enbridge $72.40 69 $0.97 $66.93 Quarterly

Prices as of August 6, 2026