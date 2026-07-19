Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The Typical TFSA Balance for Canadians Approaching 60

The Typical TFSA Balance for Canadians Approaching 60

Here’s what someone approaching retirement typically has in a TFSA, and how I would personally invest it.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony turned a series of 2017 marijuana stock losses into a freelance career advocating for ETF investing. He currently holds a Master’s in Risk Management from Columbia University and is a Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®). Tony is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (etfportfolioblueprint.com) and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the NYSE. His analysis has also been featured in publications like Kiplinger, 24/7 Wall St., U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet, and Benzinga. Tony also provides independent content and marketing consulting services to various Canadian and U.S. ETF issuers. His editorial opinions for The Motley Fool remain independent and objective.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Canadians aged 60 to 64 held an average TFSA balance of $45,109 according to CRA data for the 2023 contribution year.
  • A TFSA can help bridge retirement income while delaying CPP and allows withdrawals without affecting the OAS clawback.
  • VBAL combines a globally diversified 60/40 portfolio with low fees and automatic rebalancing.

According to Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) statistics released in 2025 covering the 2023 contribution year, Canadians aged 60 to 64 held an average Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) fair market value of $45,109.

That is less than half of the $109,000 in cumulative TFSA contribution room available in 2026 for someone who was at least 18 years old when the TFSA was introduced, has been a Canadian resident throughout the period, and has never contributed or made a withdrawal.

That gap is not necessarily surprising. By their early 60s, many Canadians have accumulated wealth through several different channels. Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs), defined contribution pension plans, defined benefit pensions, and home equity often represent much larger portions of household net worth. Many parents have also directed significant savings toward Registered Education Savings Plans (RESPs) while raising their families.

The TFSA has had to compete with all of those priorities. Even so, as retirement approaches, there are compelling reasons to make the TFSA one of your highest-priority investment accounts.

Two seniors walk in the forest

Source: Getty Images

Why the TFSA becomes even more valuable

One of the biggest advantages of the TFSA is flexibility. Many Canadians can begin collecting Canada Pension Plan (CPP) benefits at age 60, but doing so permanently reduces monthly payments.

Investors who are healthy and expect a longer retirement may benefit from delaying CPP until age 70, when monthly payouts are maximized. A TFSA can help bridge that gap.

Tax-free withdrawals can supplement retirement income while allowing CPP benefits to continue growing in the background. The account also works well alongside Old Age Security (OAS).

Unlike withdrawals from an RRSP or Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF), TFSA withdrawals do not count as taxable income. That means they do not contribute toward the OAS recovery tax, commonly known as the OAS clawback.

One ETF that fits the job

For investors approaching retirement, Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio (TSX:VBAL) offers a straightforward solution.

VBAL maintains a target allocation of approximately 60% equities and 40% fixed income, providing diversified exposure to Canadian, U.S., international developed, and emerging market stocks alongside a broad portfolio of global bonds. The fund automatically rebalances its holdings, so investors do not need to adjust the portfolio themselves as markets move.

VBAL currently charges a 0.22% management expense ratio and offers a 2.03% trailing 12-month distribution yield, with distributions paid quarterly. For investors entering retirement, that combination of diversification, moderate risk, and low costs makes it a sensible all-in-one TFSA holding.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Generate $300 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Turn your TFSA into a monthly paycheque. See how Choice Properties, Granite REIT and Exchange Income can combine for $300…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Hold for Decades of Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Bank of Nova Scotia pays a growing dividend and just posted strong Q2 results. Here's why this TSX bank stock…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

The Typical TFSA Balance for Canadians Approaching 60

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians approaching 60 can use their unused TFSA contribution rooms to build a substantial tax-free retirement cushion.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal TFSA Stock Paying 1.8% Each Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its resilient business model, expanding margins, and strong growth prospects, Savaria is an attractive addition to a long-term TFSA…

Read more »

concept of growth
Dividend Stocks

A 6.3% Dividend Stock That Pays Cash Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Are you looking for reliable passive income? Discover why an under-the-radar PROREIT offers a compelling 6.3% monthly distribution trading at…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

What the Typical 40-Year-Old Canadian Has in Their TFSA and RRSP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Many 40-somethings feel behind, but the median TFSA and retirement balances show most Canadians are still building.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks Primed to Surge in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two unlikely TSX themes could set up outsized winners in 2026. And no, they're actually not AI.

Read more »

heavy construction machines needed for infrastructure buildout
Investing

2 Stocks for Canada’s Infrastructure Spending Boom

| Robin Brown

Canada is spending billions to improve its infrastructure and economy. These two Canadian stocks are perfectly primed to be big…

Read more »