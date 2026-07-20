3 TSX Dividend Stocks I’d Buy for Decades of Passive Income

Given their resilient business models, consistent dividend payouts, and healthy growth prospects, these three TSX stocks are ideal for long-term, income-seeking investors.

These companies are supported by resilient business models, consistent dividend growth, and strategic investments poised to enhance earnings and cash flow, providing a solid foundation for wealth creation through compounding and capital appreciation.

Enbridge, Fortis, and Bank of Nova Scotia are top TSX dividend stocks offering stability and attractive yields, with Enbridge yielding 4.87%, Fortis at 3.1%, and Bank of Nova Scotia at 3.69%, making them excellent choices for long-term income-focused investors.

Dividend stocks are an excellent choice for long-term wealth creation, offering investors the potential to benefit from both capital appreciation and a steady stream of dividend income. Reinvesting these dividends can further enhance long-term returns through compounding. In addition, dividend-paying companies are often mature, financially stable businesses that are generally less susceptible to market volatility, helping provide greater stability during uncertain market conditions.

With that in mind, here are three top TSX dividend stocks that offer attractive buying opportunities for long-term income-seeking investors.

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Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) operates more than 200 income-generating assets across the midstream energy, natural gas utility, and renewable power sectors. With approximately 98% of its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) generated from a regulated framework and about 80% protected by inflation-indexed mechanisms, its earnings are largely insulated from commodity price swings, economic cycles, and broader market volatility. This resilient business model has enabled Enbridge to generate stable cash flows, supporting dividend payments for more than 70 years. The company has also increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years and currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of 4.87%.

Looking ahead, Enbridge plans to invest $10 billion to $11 billion annually to expand its asset base and meet growing demand for energy infrastructure across North America. Supported by these investments, management expects earnings per share and distributable cash flow per share to grow at approximately 5% annually. The company also expects to return $40-$45 billion to shareholders over the next five years, reinforcing the sustainability of its dividend growth and making Enbridge an attractive long-term income investment.

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Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is another top dividend stock for income-focused investors, backed by its low-risk, regulated business model and an impressive 52-year track record of dividend increases. With a fully regulated asset base and the majority of its operations concentrated in low-risk electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, the utility generates stable earnings and predictable cash flows regardless of broader economic conditions. This resilient business model, combined with the steady expansion of its rate base, has supported consistent dividend growth, and the stock currently offers a forward dividend yield of 3.1%.

Looking ahead, Fortis plans to invest $28.8 billion through its capital program, which could grow its rate base at a 7% compound annual rate to $57.9 billion by 2030. As these investments drive earnings and cash flow growth, management expects to increase the dividend by 4% to 6% annually through the end of the decade, making Fortis an attractive long-term holding for income-seeking investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Another high-quality dividend stock I believe is an excellent choice for income-seeking investors is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). The bank provides a broad range of financial services across North America and select international markets, generating diversified and reliable revenue streams. This resilient business model has enabled it to pay dividends continuously since 1833. In addition, Scotiabank has increased its dividend at a compound annual rate of 4.5% over the past decade and currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of 3.69%.

Scotiabank is also repositioning its business to improve the quality and stability of its earnings by increasing its focus on North America while reducing its exposure to higher-risk Latin American markets. In May, the bank announced an agreement to acquire MapleMark Bank, strengthening its presence in the United States, particularly in the high-growth Dallas market.

This strategic shift could enhance earnings quality, improve cash flow stability, and support stronger long-term profitability. The bank could also benefit from a higher interest-rate environment, which supports lending margins and overall earnings growth. Given its resilient business model, strong cash flow generation, consistent dividend growth, and attractive valuation, I believe Scotiabank is an excellent buy for long-term income-focused investors.