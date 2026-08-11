How to Turn a TFSA With $14,000 Into a Consistent $114.45 Monthly Income

A $14,000 investment in TFSA room could potentially generate about $114 a month using a high-yield covered-call ETF, but the payout can vary.

The distribution isn’t guaranteed, so reinvest or withdraw it, but don’t rely on it alone.

HDIV boosts income using covered calls and about 25% leverage, which also raises risk and can cap upside.

A $14,000 investment may not look like a life-changing fortune. Give it the right job, however, and it could begin sending $114.45 into a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) every month. That’s enough to cover a bill, buy groceries, or start building the next layer of an income portfolio while cash sitting idle waits for motivation.

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Tax-free income

The TFSA makes that paycheque especially useful. Interest, dividends, distributions, and capital gains earned inside a TFSA are generally tax-free, including when withdrawn. TFSA income and withdrawals also don’t affect federal income-tested benefits such as Old Age Security (OAS) or the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS).

Contribution room comes first. The 2026 annual TFSA limit is $7,000, so contributing $14,000 this year requires at least $7,000 of unused room from earlier years or room restored from a previous withdrawal. Unused room carries forward, while withdrawals are generally added back on January 1 of the following year. Check personal records before contributing because enthusiasm becomes considerably less appealing when it triggers an over-contribution tax.

Next comes the income source. A monthly distribution creates smoother cash flow than a quarterly dividend, although frequency doesn’t make a payout safer. Investors should still examine diversification, how the income is produced, fees, and whether the fund sacrifices too much future growth to manufacture an enormous yield.

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One solid fund

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Covered Call ETF (TSX:HDIV) is a great start as an all-in-one portfolio of primarily Canadian sector exchange-traded funds (ETF). Its July mix included financials, energy, technology, utilities, gold producers, and real estate investment trusts. Understanding how ETFs work helps here. One HDIV ETF unit provides exposure to many underlying businesses rather than asking one company to carry the entire TFSA paycheque.

HDIV ETF’s underlying funds use covered calls, selling some future share-price upside in exchange for option premiums today. Those premiums supplement the dividends generated by the portfolio. This strategy can produce more immediate income and soften some market volatility, although it may lag a roaring market when the stocks rise beyond the options’ strike prices.

The fund also uses approximately 25% cash leverage to enhance income and growth. The current attraction is a payout moving in the right direction. HDIV ETF raised its monthly distribution from $0.183 in March to $0.185 in April, $0.19 in May, $0.192 in June, and $0.193 in July as its underlying portfolio and option strategy produced more distributable income.

Earning income

HDIV ETF recently traded at $23.59 with its latest distribution at $0.193 per unit, up from $0.183 at the beginning of 2026. That creates a 9.8% forward yield at the recent market price. Here is what happens after rounding the purchase down to full units.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT HDIV $23.59 593 $2.32 $1,373.39 Monthly $13,988.87

Dividing the $1,373.39 annual payout by 12 produces $114.45 per month, with $11.13 left uninvested. The payout arrives monthly, but the amount isn’t guaranteed. Hamilton explicitly says distributions may vary, and weaker markets, lower option premiums, dividend cuts among the underlying holdings, or higher borrowing costs could reduce it.

HDIV ETF isn’t a complete portfolio for every investor. Financials represented 38.3% of the fund in July, covered calls can limit upside, and leverage increases risk. Its market price sat almost exactly at its $23.61 net asset value recently, so buyers were paying roughly what the underlying portfolio was worth rather than receiving a large discount.

Bottom line

Even so, investors who need income could withdraw the monthly cash tax-free. Those still building wealth could reinvest it, gradually adding units that generate distributions of their own. The first $114.45 won’t replace a paycheque, but repeated contributions and reinvestment can stop a modest TFSA from remaining modest for very long.