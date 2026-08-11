Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How to Turn a TFSA With $14,000 Into a Consistent $114.45 Monthly Income

How to Turn a TFSA With $14,000 Into a Consistent $114.45 Monthly Income

A $14,000 investment in TFSA room could potentially generate about $114 a month using a high-yield covered-call ETF, but the payout can vary.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • $14,000 can create roughly $114 monthly TFSA income with HDIV’s current distribution and price.
  • HDIV boosts income using covered calls and about 25% leverage, which also raises risk and can cap upside.
  • The distribution isn’t guaranteed, so reinvest or withdraw it, but don’t rely on it alone.

A $14,000 investment may not look like a life-changing fortune. Give it the right job, however, and it could begin sending $114.45 into a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) every month. That’s enough to cover a bill, buy groceries, or start building the next layer of an income portfolio while cash sitting idle waits for motivation.

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

Tax-free income

The TFSA makes that paycheque especially useful. Interest, dividends, distributions, and capital gains earned inside a TFSA are generally tax-free, including when withdrawn. TFSA income and withdrawals also don’t affect federal income-tested benefits such as Old Age Security (OAS) or the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS).

Contribution room comes first. The 2026 annual TFSA limit is $7,000, so contributing $14,000 this year requires at least $7,000 of unused room from earlier years or room restored from a previous withdrawal. Unused room carries forward, while withdrawals are generally added back on January 1 of the following year. Check personal records before contributing because enthusiasm becomes considerably less appealing when it triggers an over-contribution tax.

Next comes the income source. A monthly distribution creates smoother cash flow than a quarterly dividend, although frequency doesn’t make a payout safer. Investors should still examine diversification, how the income is produced, fees, and whether the fund sacrifices too much future growth to manufacture an enormous yield.

One solid fund

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Covered Call ETF (TSX:HDIV) is a great start as an all-in-one portfolio of primarily Canadian sector exchange-traded funds (ETF). Its July mix included financials, energy, technology, utilities, gold producers, and real estate investment trusts. Understanding how ETFs work helps here. One HDIV ETF unit provides exposure to many underlying businesses rather than asking one company to carry the entire TFSA paycheque.

HDIV ETF’s underlying funds use covered calls, selling some future share-price upside in exchange for option premiums today. Those premiums supplement the dividends generated by the portfolio. This strategy can produce more immediate income and soften some market volatility, although it may lag a roaring market when the stocks rise beyond the options’ strike prices.

The fund also uses approximately 25% cash leverage to enhance income and growth. The current attraction is a payout moving in the right direction. HDIV ETF raised its monthly distribution from $0.183 in March to $0.185 in April, $0.19 in May, $0.192 in June, and $0.193 in July as its underlying portfolio and option strategy produced more distributable income.

Earning income

HDIV ETF recently traded at $23.59 with its latest distribution at $0.193 per unit, up from $0.183 at the beginning of 2026. That creates a 9.8% forward yield at the recent market price. Here is what happens after rounding the purchase down to full units.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
HDIV$23.59593$2.32$1,373.39Monthly$13,988.87

Dividing the $1,373.39 annual payout by 12 produces $114.45 per month, with $11.13 left uninvested. The payout arrives monthly, but the amount isn’t guaranteed. Hamilton explicitly says distributions may vary, and weaker markets, lower option premiums, dividend cuts among the underlying holdings, or higher borrowing costs could reduce it.

HDIV ETF isn’t a complete portfolio for every investor. Financials represented 38.3% of the fund in July, covered calls can limit upside, and leverage increases risk. Its market price sat almost exactly at its $23.61 net asset value recently, so buyers were paying roughly what the underlying portfolio was worth rather than receiving a large discount.

Bottom line

Even so, investors who need income could withdraw the monthly cash tax-free. Those still building wealth could reinvest it, gradually adding units that generate distributions of their own. The first $114.45 won’t replace a paycheque, but repeated contributions and reinvestment can stop a modest TFSA from remaining modest for very long.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Why This Dividend Stock Is My Pick Over Telus and BCE

| Puja Tayal

Understand the implications of the dividend changes at Telus and BCE as both aim for improved financial stability.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

Telus Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold After Q2 Report?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

TELUS stock's 55.2% dividend cut was a bit worse than an anticipated 50%. Regardless, T stock's double-digit fall offers long-term…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

2 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in Canada Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Peyto and Freehold Royalties just posted strong quarters and healthier balance sheets. Here is why these monthly dividend TSX stocks…

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

This 4.5% Dividend Stock Looks Ready to Take Off

| Aditya Raghunath

OpenText stock pays a 4.5% dividend and just posted strong Q4 results. Here's why this Canadian dividend stock deserves a…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How I’d Put $14,000 to Work for Monthly TFSA Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Here’s how I’d invest $14,000 for monthly TFSA income using ZWC, SmartCentres, and RioCan to build a diversified income portfolio.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

Here Are the 2 Stocks I Rely on for Monthly Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks have returned significant cash for years, making them reliable passive-income investments.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

I’d Buy These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Stability and Growth

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their reliable business models, consistent dividend payouts, and healthy growth prospects, these two Canadian dividend stocks are ideal for…

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

Why This Dividend Giant’s 14% Drop Caught My Attention

| Puja Tayal

Understand the implications of Telus Corporation's dividend reduction and its influence on share price performance.

Read more »