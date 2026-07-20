The Only 3 Canadian Stocks I’d Hold Forever

Thirty-year “forever” stocks aren’t about perfect quarters; they’re about owning essential businesses you rarely need to sell.

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Canadian National Railway is a hard-to-replicate infrastructure moat with long-term freight demand, though volumes can dip in recessions.

Brookfield offers long-run growth through global alternative assets and recurring fee income, but it’s complex and can be cyclical.

Thirty years can turn a good stock into a life-changing investment, especially when growing earnings and dividends keep compounding along the way. Holding forever sounds dramatic, of course. Companies change, industries shift, and even great businesses can lose their edge. Still, a few Canadian stocks have the assets, financial strength, and staying power to earn a place in a portfolio for decades.

The real goal is not to buy a stock and stop paying attention. It’s to own businesses investors should rarely feel pressured to sell. These companies should provide essential services, reinvest capital effectively, and benefit from trends that can last longer than the latest market obsession. Time and compound interest can handle much of the remaining work.

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What earns a forever holding?

A forever stock does not need to win every quarter. It needs a business model that remains useful through recessions, inflation, changing interest rates, and the occasional market tantrum. It also needs management capable of adapting without gambling the company on one shiny idea.

Three Canadian blue-chip stocks meet that test particularly well: Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN), Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR), and Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Each one serves a different purpose, creating a mix of growth, transportation infrastructure, and income.

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Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield gives investors access to infrastructure, renewable power, insurance, real estate, and private equity through one global company. Its greatest advantage may be scale. The company ended the first quarter with US$614 billion in fee-bearing capital, giving it a growing base of recurring fee-related earnings.

Management also put real money behind its valuation argument. Brookfield repurchased US$470 million of BN shares during 2026 at an average price it estimated sat roughly 40% below intrinsic value. Management estimates deserve healthy skepticism, but buying nearly half a billion dollars of stock is considerably more persuasive than saying shares look “attractive.”

Brookfield carries complexity and real estate exposure, yet its ability to raise capital, buy assets during weak markets, and sell mature investments creates a long runway.

Canadian National Railway

CNR stock owns something competitors cannot easily recreate: a rail network connecting three coasts and many of North America’s most important ports and economic centres. Railways move grain, energy products, automobiles, metals, and consumer goods at a scale trucks struggle to match.

The company generated $900 million in first-quarter free cash flow, up 44% year over year, while revenue ton miles reached a first-quarter record. CNR stock also raised its dividend for the 30th consecutive year in 2026.

Economic slowdowns and trade disruptions can reduce freight volumes. Yet Canada will still need to move goods across an enormous country, and rebuilding a second national rail network would be slightly more complicated than opening a new coffee shop.

Enbridge

Enbridge stock provides the income. Its pipelines, gas utilities, storage facilities, and renewable power assets generate largely regulated or contracted cash flow. That reduces its direct exposure to daily commodity-price swings and supports a generous dividend.

The company grew its secured project backlog to $40 billion during the first quarter and reaffirmed its 2026 guidance. Enbridge stock also marked its 31st consecutive annual dividend increase, providing investors with income today and a reasonable path toward more tomorrow.

Debt, regulation, and project execution remain the main risks. Still, Enbridge stock’s existing assets sit at the centre of North American energy demand, while new natural gas, storage, export, and electricity projects offer additional growth.

Bottom line

I would not promise to hold any stock literally forever. I would, however, need a very good reason to sell Brookfield, CNR stock, or Enbridge stock. Together, they provide global growth, irreplaceable transportation infrastructure, and dependable income. Investors who buy gradually and hold through market pullbacks could let these three businesses keep doing the difficult work for decades.