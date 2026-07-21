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How I’d Invest $250,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks for Lifelong Income

Turn $250,000 into about $774 a month by spreading it across five Canadian dividend payers built for long-term income.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Splitting $250,000 across RBC, Sun Life, Pembina, Emera, and Choice Properties targets about $9,291 yearly dividends.
  • This mix spreads your income across banking, insurance, pipelines, utilities, and a monthly-paying REIT.
  • Dividends aren’t guaranteed, so diversify, buy gradually, and reinvest to grow income over time.

A $250,000 investment is enormous; there’s no way around it. Yet if you don’t have that amount today, I wouldn’t worry. Putting that cash aside takes time, but it can be done. What’s more, it can create about $9,291 in annual passive income from five Canadian dividend investments today. That works out to roughly $774 per month before any future increases or reinvestment, giving investors a meaningful starting point for lifelong income.

hand stacks coins

Source: Getty Images

Build income that lasts

A portfolio this size shouldn’t rely on one bank, pipeline, or utility. Spreading the money across several cash-flow engines reduces the damage when one sector struggles, while reinvesting payments from quality Canadian dividend stocks can keep the income climbing.

With that balance in mind, I’d divide the money equally among Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF), Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL), Emera (TSX:EMA), and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CHP.UN). Each holding brings something different, starting with Canada’s largest bank.

Royal Bank

RBC stock provides the financial anchor. Its second-quarter common equity tier-one ratio reached 13.5%, while management raised the quarterly dividend 7% to $1.76 per share. The shares offer a lower starting yield than the others, but RBC stock’s earnings power and 42% payout ratio leave room for future increases.

Sun Life

That dividend-growth pairs well with Sun Life, which adds insurance, wealth management, and Asian expansion. First-quarter underlying net income reached $1.05 billion, while underlying return on equity rose to 18.6%. Sun Life also increased its quarterly dividend to $0.96, providing more income without relying on Canadian banking alone.

Pembina Pipeline

From there, Pembina brings energy infrastructure. The company generated $1.13 billion in first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and raised its quarterly dividend 3.5% to $0.735 per share. Its pipelines, processing facilities, and export assets offer strong cash flow, although commodity activity can still influence volumes and growth.

Emera

Emera then lowers the portfolio’s economic sensitivity through regulated electricity and gas utilities. First-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 7% to $1.37, while operating cash flow rose 6%. Its $4 billion capital plan supports future rate-base growth, which can help the dividend keep pace over time.

Choice Properties

Choice Properties completes the mix with monthly real estate income. First-quarter funds from operations (FFO) per unit increased 2.7%, occupancy remained 98.1%, and the REIT raised its annualized distribution to $0.78 per unit. Grocery-anchored properties help stabilize rent collection, while its planned First Capital transaction could expand its urban retail portfolio.

The $250,000 income plan

For this plan, I’d invest about $50,000 in each holding. Using recent prices and full-share positions, the portfolio would look like this.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
RY$297.86167$7.04$1,175.68Quarterly$49,742.62
SLF$111.00450$3.84$1,728.00Quarterly$49,950.00
PPL$70.26711$2.94$2,090.34Quarterly$49,954.86
EMA$76.08657$2.93$1,925.01Quarterly$49,984.56
CHP.UN$16.443,041$0.78$2,371.98Monthly$49,994.04
TOTAL$9,291.01$249,626.08

The risks

No dividend portfolio runs automatically. Banks face credit losses, insurers respond to markets and interest rates, pipelines carry project risk, utilities use substantial debt, and REITs can struggle when borrowing costs rise. Buying gradually can reduce the risk of putting the entire amount to work near a market peak.

Bottom line

Still, these five holdings spread $250,000 across banking, insurance, energy infrastructure, regulated utilities, and real estate. Reinvesting the roughly $9,291 annual payout allows compound interest to keep adding shares, giving investors a stronger income stream as retirement moves closer.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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