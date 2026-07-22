Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How Much Does a Typical Canadian Have in Their TFSA at 50?

How Much Does a Typical Canadian Have in Their TFSA at 50?

Discover how a TFSA can significantly benefit your investments and savings, with insights on average contributions among Canadians.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • TFSA Contribution Patterns: Canadians typically increase their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) balances significantly after age 55, as they focus on accelerating savings.
  • Investment Strategy for Growth: For maximizing TFSA growth, investing early in growth stocks like Bombardier, which has shown substantial profitability and demand, can potentially deliver a 20% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) and enhance financial security before retirement.

We often set a benchmark for ourselves based on what most people are doing. Where we stand in the investing game gives us a sense of assurance that we at least meet the average. Some don’t settle for average but chase milestones. Whether you are chasing milestones or meeting the average, a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) will help you in your savings journey.

Woman in private jet airplane

Source: Getty Images

How much does a typical Canadian have in their TFSA at 50?

Statistics Canada doesn’t provide data for the exact age but for an age range. The average TFSA balance of Canadians in the 45–49 age group was $28,084 in the 2024 tax year. It is not an impressive number, as it means only 30% of the cumulative contribution room of $95,000 was used.

There could be multiple reasons for a lower TFSA balance:

You might be in the high tax bracket and use a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) to lower taxable income.

You may withdraw from the TFSA to repay the mortgage early.

Or you don’t have any after-tax income left to invest after RRSP contributions, mortgage, debt, and other expenses.

TFSA Statistics (2024 tax Year)45–49505455596065
Average Contribution$10,697$11,942$13,157$13,996
Avg Fair Market Value (FMV)$28,084$35,235$43,519$52,381
Cumulative Contribution (CC)$95,000$95,000$95,000$95,000
FMV/ CC30%37%46%55%
Average Income$84,100$84,100$70,200$70,200

If we look for a pattern in the statistics, TFSA balances increased remarkably after age 55. The TFSA balance as a percentage of cumulative contribution increased to 46% in the 5559 age group and 55% in the 6065 age group.

What is it that 55-year-olds do that 50-year-olds don’t?

By the time Canadians reach 55, they accelerate their savings. What income bracket they fall into also plays a major role. Those in the $250,000 and above income group had the highest TFSA balance of $90,302. To make sense of the two data points, we looked at the average income of those in the age of 45 to 65 and found that the 4554 age group had the highest average income of $84,100. It declined to $70,200 in the 5564 age group.

A dip in income probably sparked the urgency to accelerate investments and triggered a rally in TFSA contributions.

How to boost your TFSA balance past the average

Accelerating TFSA savings later in life is not the same as meeting the contribution limit and staying invested in the market. To give you an example, instead of investing $14,000 annually in your 60s, a $7,000 investment at age 50 can become $14,000 by 60. A 7% annual return can double your money in 10 years, and a 15% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) can do so in five years.

While you invest in an RRSP, do not delay your TFSA investments. Consider investing TFSA money in growth stocks that can deliver a 20% CAGR.

A growth stock to buy at 50

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) is a stock worth considering because it has been beating estimates even after the turnaround. The business jet maker’s share price growth stagnated in the first half because of the uncertainty around the July 1 renewal of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). While the United States refused to renew, the agreement is valid till 2036.

What broke Bombardier’s share price stagnation was the first-quarter earnings released on April 30, 2026. Its stock price jumped 40% as the company reported an increase in its order book from $17.5 billion to $20.3 billion. The strong demand for its business jets shows there is more room for growth. Moreover, Bombardier revised its 2026 free cash flow guidance to over $1 billion from the previous $600 million to $1 billion.

Back in 2025, Bombardier expected business jet deliveries to grow to 150 jets per year and stagnate from there. Yet the company delivered 157 aircraft in 2025 and now expects to cross this number in 2026. This shows strong demand from its flagship carrier, the Global 8000.

Bombardier stock surged 140% in 2025 and another 39% in 2026 so far. The business has more room to grow and deliver a 20% CAGR return.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.  The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Companies Thriving Despite Trade Tensions

| Jitendra Parashar

The ongoing Canada-U.S. trade tensions may be weighing on market sentiment, but these two Canadian companies continue to strengthen their…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

The Ideal TFSA Stock for July, Paying 6.1% Each Month

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX dividend stock offers a 6.1% yield, and has a long history of reliable distributions and the ability to…

Read more »

investor schemes to buy stocks before market notices them
Dividend Stocks

What the Average Canadian TFSA Looks Like at 50

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The average Canadian TFSA at 50 is modest, but serious wealth-building can still happen before the traditional retirement age of…

Read more »

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Dividend Stocks

How Much a Typical 45-Year-Old Has in TFSA and RRSP Accounts

| Demetris Afxentiou

See how much a typical 45-year-old has in TFSA and RRSP accounts and how XIC, ZSP, and Enbridge could help…

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

BCE’s Dividend: What Every Investor Needs to Know

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

BCE's stock price got hit due to its dividend cut. Today, it's attractively valued with a sustainable dividend and a…

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 25% Canadians Can Buy and Hold for Decades

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Asset Management stock has pulled back, but the fundamentals tell a different story. Here's why this dip looks like…

Read more »

truck transport on highway
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Companies Thriving During Trade Tensions

| Jitendra Parashar

Not every Canadian stock is feeling the heat of rising trade tensions. Here are two businesses that continue to deliver…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

4 TSX Dividend Stocks for Steady Cash Flow in Any Market

| Puja Tayal

Find out how to achieve financial security by diversifying your portfolio of stocks and managing economic uncertainties.

Read more »