The average Canadian TFSA at 50 is modest, but serious wealth-building can still happen before the traditional retirement age of 65.

What the Average Canadian TFSA Looks Like at 50

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National Bank of Canada (NA) is recommended as a TFSA anchor—10‑year annualized returns ~12%, YTD +33.6%, payout ratio ~40–45%, $227.63 share price and a 2.26% yield, with a commission‑free DRIP for automatic compounding.

Canadians aged 50 typically hold about $35,000 in TFSAs versus a $109,000 lifetime limit, leaving a large catch‑up gap that can realistically be closed in 10–15 years.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) offers insight into how Canadians are preparing for retirement. Turning 50 is a major milestone, but the average Canadian TFSA is at $35,000, which is far below the maximum lifetime contribution limit of $109,000. While retirement readiness appears precarious given the significant gap, a lot of serious wealth-building can still happen in 10 to 15 years.

The TFSA is the ideal tool in a catch-up strategy. Fifty-year-olds can capitalize on the massive opportunity by maximizing the cumulative room. A lump sum investment can compound completely tax-free until you retire without additional contributions. Time and tax-free growth can close that savings gap faster than you think.

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TFSA holding and mechanism

The peak earning years (45–54) are the most suitable period to be in wealth-building mode and reclaim your TFSA. Use your earning power to fill the unused contribution room before retirement. All interest, capital gains, and dividend income earned inside a TFSA are tax-free.

Dividend stocks are often the preferred holdings, and dividend reinvesting is the mechanism that powers the compound machine. Some dividend-paying companies offer a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) to enable automatic compounding. By reinvesting dividends, you acquire additional shares of your current holdings. Your total share count grows without out-of-pocket expense.

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Stock selection at age 50 is crucial to ensure capital growth and have downside protection. The chosen investment must have a proven dividend track record. Diversification across various sectors is also recommended to mitigate risks with one anchor stock in a TFSA portfolio.

Premier anchor stock

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA), Canada’s sixth-largest lender, fits as an anchor in a 50-year-old’s TFSA strategy. Its 10-year annualized total return of 12% is the highest among the Big Bank stocks. As of this writing, NA is up 33.6% year-to-date amid a challenging environment.

The $90 billion bank maintains a payout ratio range of 40% to 45%, a safety buffer against economic downturns. If you invest today, the share price is $227.63, while the dividend yield is 2.3%. A $50,000 investment today will grow to $52,170.50 (49% overall growth) in 15 years, including reinvestment of quarterly dividends.

NA displays solid top-and-bottom-line momentum so far in fiscal 2026. Its President and CEO, Laurent Ferreira, said, “In the context of heightened macroeconomic uncertainty, we remain well positioned to support our clients and continue delivering strong earnings growth and return on equity.”

In Q1 fiscal 2026 (three months ending January 31, 2026), revenue and net income increased 25% and 26% year-over-year to $3.7 billion and $1.3 billion. In Q2 fiscal 2026 (three months ending April 30, 2026), the increases were 18% and 45%, respectively, to $3.7 billion and $1.3 billion compared to Q2 fiscal 2025. Notably, the acquisition and consolidation of Canadian Western Bank have expanded NA’s footprint.

Last, NA offers a DRIP, commission-free, to eligible shareholders. TFSA investors can enroll in the plan to put their compounding machines on autopilot.

Call to action

A Canadian at 50 with a modest TFSA balance should feel motivated, not discouraged, as retirement approaches. Activating the tax-free compounding machine is an effective way to close the savings gap in 10 to 15 years.