I’m Using My TFSA to Turn $30,000 Into $320 in Quarterly Income

Given their resilient business models, strong dividend track record, and healthy growth prospects, these two dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

With strategic growth initiatives and strong earnings support, these stocks are well-suited for a TFSA, enabling tax-free growth and reliable passive income while benefiting from long-term capital appreciation.

Bank of Nova Scotia and Enbridge offer attractive opportunities for generating over $320 in quarterly dividend income from a $30,000 investment, with forward yields of approximately 3.7% and 4.9%, respectively, driven by resilient business models and long histories of consistent dividend payments.

Dividend stocks are an effective way to build a reliable passive income stream. However, since dividends are never guaranteed, investors should focus on companies with durable business models, resilient cash flows, and a proven history of consistent dividend payments. These qualities improve the likelihood of sustaining and growing payouts over the long term.

With that in mind, here are two high-quality dividend stocks that can generate more than $320 in quarterly dividend income from a $30,000 investment, with the capital split equally among the two. Moreover, investors can make these investments through their Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA) to earn tax-free returns, including dividend payouts and capital appreciation. The Canada Revenue Agency has maintained the TFSA contribution limit at $7,000 for this year, bringing the cumulative contribution room to $109,000. Since a $30,000 investment falls well within the cumulative limit for eligible Canadians, investors can generate more than $320 in tax-free quarterly dividend income while also benefiting from long-term capital appreciation.

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Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is an excellent choice for income-seeking investors, supported by its diversified revenue streams, long history of uninterrupted dividend payments, and attractive yield. The bank provides a broad range of financial services across multiple countries, generating resilient cash flows from its well-diversified operations across different economic environments.

Supported by these stable cash flows, Scotiabank has paid dividends continuously since 1833 and has raised its dividend at a compound annual growth rate of 4.5% over the past decade. The stock currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of approximately 3.7%.

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Meanwhile, Scotiabank is reshaping its business by strengthening its higher-return North American operations while reducing its exposure to lower-growth, less-profitable Latin American markets. The bank is in the process of acquiring MapleMark Bank and the remaining shares of Scotia Group Jamaica Limited (SGJL) that it does not currently hold. These transactions could expand its presence in the fast-growing U.S. market, particularly in Dallas, while simplifying its Caribbean operations and improving capital efficiency. Over time, this strategic repositioning should enhance earnings quality, strengthen cash flow stability, and support long-term profitability.

Combined with these growth initiatives, a relatively elevated interest-rate environment should continue to support Scotiabank’s core lending business. Its resilient business model, strong dividend track record, and strategic transformation make it an attractive choice for income-focused investors.

Enbridge

Another dividend stock I believe is an excellent choice for income-seeking investors is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). The energy infrastructure giant operates a highly diversified, predominantly contracted business, with approximately 98% of its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) generated from regulated assets and long-term contracts. In addition, nearly 80% of its EBITDA is protected by inflation-indexed mechanisms, helping shield its financial performance from rising costs and inflationary pressures while supporting stable, predictable cash flows.

Supported by its resilient business model, Enbridge has maintained uninterrupted dividend payments for over 70 years and has raised its dividend for 31 straight years. The stock currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of approximately 4.9%.

Meanwhile, rising oil and natural gas production across North America continues to drive demand for Enbridge’s extensive energy infrastructure. To capitalize on these favourable industry trends, the company plans to invest $10–11 billion annually through the end of the decade to expand its operations. Supported by these growth investments, management expects earnings per share and distributable cash flow per share to increase at an annualized rate of around 5% over the coming years, reinforcing the sustainability of its dividend growth and making Enbridge an attractive long-term income investment.