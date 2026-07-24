Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Turn Your $50,000 TFSA Savings Into $167 in Consistent Monthly Cash Flow

Turn Your $50,000 TFSA Savings Into $167 in Consistent Monthly Cash Flow

If your goal is to build dependable monthly cash flow inside a TFSA, these two TSX stocks deserve a closer look right now.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Turn your TFSA into a source of steady monthly cash flow with two reliable Canadian dividend stocks.
  • Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) combines a growing industrial property portfolio with strong leasing momentum and monthly income.
  • Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is delivering record production, higher guidance, and a monthly dividend backed by solid cash generation.

To realize the full potential of your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), you may want to turn it into a reliable source of income by investing in quality monthly dividend stocks. However, you must avoid taking unnecessary risks and instead invest in companies that pay dividends regularly and still have room to grow.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) and Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) both make monthly payments, but they earn cash in very different ways. One owns industrial properties, while the other produces oil and natural gas. That mix could give investors income from two separate parts of the economy.

Let’s find out why these two TSX stocks could help turn TFSA savings into a steady monthly cash flow today.

Forklift in a warehouse

Source: Getty Images

Granite REIT stock

Granite owns and manages logistics, warehouse, and industrial properties across North America and Europe. After climbing 34% over the last year, its units currently trade at $97.44 per share, giving the real estate investment trust (REIT) a market value of $5.9 billion. The stock also offers an annualized dividend yield of 3.6%.

In the first quarter of 2026, the trust’s revenue increased 7.2% year-over-year (YoY), while its net operating income climbed 6.8%. The gains mainly were driven by new and renewed leases, contractual rent increases, consumer price index-linked rent adjustments, and properties acquired since the second quarter of 2025.

More importantly, Granite REIT’s funds from operations in the latest quarter rose 5.3% YoY, while diluted funds from operations per unit climbed 7.5%.

The REIT also ended the quarter with 97.5% occupancy and had 98.3% committed occupancy by early May. New and renewed leases achieved average rental spreads of 23%.

For TFSA investors seeking monthly cash flow, Granite offers a well-occupied property portfolio, manageable leverage, and a payout ratio that remains supported by recurring cash generation.

Whitecap Resources stock

The second monthly dividend stock, Whitecap, produces oil and natural gas across Western Canada. Its shares recently traded at $16.70 per share, giving the company a market cap of $20.3 billion. The stock had climbed 64% over the last 12 months and offered an annualized dividend yield of 4.4%.

Whitecap’s average production jumped 118.6% YoY to a record 391,416 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter, largely reflecting the acquisition of Veren and strong well results. Its funds flow also climbed 130% YoY to $1 billion, while funds flow per share rose 12% to $0.84 despite weaker average realized commodity prices.

The company generated $349 million in free funds flow after investing $676.3 million in its assets. Meanwhile, its operating costs declined 11% to $12.02 per barrel of oil equivalent, reflecting stronger efficiency.

Notably, Whitecap plans to keep improving drilling efficiency, expand market access, and reduce year-end net debt by more than $1 billion based on the pricing assumptions in its outlook. Its record production, higher guidance, and monthly dividend make it an attractive TFSA stock.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDEND YIELDMONTHLY PAYOUTDIVIDEND FREQUENCY
Granite REIT$97.44257$25,0003.6%$75Monthly
Whitecap Resources$16.701,497$25,0004.4%$92Monthly
TOTAL$50,000$167
Prices as of July 23, 2026

Here is why this approach looks appealing

If you invest $50,000 in these two stocks with an average dividend yield of about 4%, you could collect roughly $2,000 in annual dividend income. Since both stocks pay monthly dividends, that works out to around $167 a month before any future dividend increases. Reinvesting those payments over time could also help your TFSA grow even faster.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

My $14,000 TFSA Plan for $150 in Quarterly Tax-Free Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their well-established businesses, resilient cash flows, and healthy long-term growth prospects, these two Canadian dividend stocks are well positioned…

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

How to Structure Your TFSA With $15,000 for Steady Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks are backed by resilient business models, stable cash flows, and a history of consistently paying and increasing…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Build a $21,000 TFSA Income Portfolio Paying $189 Each Quarter

| Sneha Nahata

These high-quality Canadian dividend stocks when held inside a TFSA would generate tax-free income year after year.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Use a $10,000 TFSA to Generate $850 a Year

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their consistent cash flows, high dividend yields, and healthy growth prospects, these two dividend stocks are ideal for income-seeking…

Read more »

stock chart
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 13% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian Natural Resources stock has pulled back 13%, but strong Q1 results and 26 years of dividend growth make it…

Read more »

holding coins in hand for the future
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your $45,000 TFSA to Collect $190 Every Month

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks distribute dividends on a monthly basis and have reliable payouts, making them ideal investments for steady cash.

Read more »

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun
Dividend Stocks

My #1 TFSA Stock and Why I’ll Never Let it Go

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is yielding a generous 4.4% as it benefits from strong growth and demand for its infrastructure assets.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock I’d Buy After a Bad Headline

| Daniel Da Costa

This dividend stock with a current yield of 4.4% is defensive and has major growth potential, making it the perfect…

Read more »