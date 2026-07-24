Turn Your $50,000 TFSA Savings Into $167 in Consistent Monthly Cash Flow

If your goal is to build dependable monthly cash flow inside a TFSA, these two TSX stocks deserve a closer look right now.

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Turn your TFSA into a source of steady monthly cash flow with two reliable Canadian dividend stocks.

To realize the full potential of your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), you may want to turn it into a reliable source of income by investing in quality monthly dividend stocks. However, you must avoid taking unnecessary risks and instead invest in companies that pay dividends regularly and still have room to grow.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) and Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) both make monthly payments, but they earn cash in very different ways. One owns industrial properties, while the other produces oil and natural gas. That mix could give investors income from two separate parts of the economy.

Let’s find out why these two TSX stocks could help turn TFSA savings into a steady monthly cash flow today.

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Granite REIT stock

Granite owns and manages logistics, warehouse, and industrial properties across North America and Europe. After climbing 34% over the last year, its units currently trade at $97.44 per share, giving the real estate investment trust (REIT) a market value of $5.9 billion. The stock also offers an annualized dividend yield of 3.6%.

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In the first quarter of 2026, the trust’s revenue increased 7.2% year-over-year (YoY), while its net operating income climbed 6.8%. The gains mainly were driven by new and renewed leases, contractual rent increases, consumer price index-linked rent adjustments, and properties acquired since the second quarter of 2025.

More importantly, Granite REIT’s funds from operations in the latest quarter rose 5.3% YoY, while diluted funds from operations per unit climbed 7.5%.

The REIT also ended the quarter with 97.5% occupancy and had 98.3% committed occupancy by early May. New and renewed leases achieved average rental spreads of 23%.

For TFSA investors seeking monthly cash flow, Granite offers a well-occupied property portfolio, manageable leverage, and a payout ratio that remains supported by recurring cash generation.

Whitecap Resources stock

The second monthly dividend stock, Whitecap, produces oil and natural gas across Western Canada. Its shares recently traded at $16.70 per share, giving the company a market cap of $20.3 billion. The stock had climbed 64% over the last 12 months and offered an annualized dividend yield of 4.4%.

Whitecap’s average production jumped 118.6% YoY to a record 391,416 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter, largely reflecting the acquisition of Veren and strong well results. Its funds flow also climbed 130% YoY to $1 billion, while funds flow per share rose 12% to $0.84 despite weaker average realized commodity prices.

The company generated $349 million in free funds flow after investing $676.3 million in its assets. Meanwhile, its operating costs declined 11% to $12.02 per barrel of oil equivalent, reflecting stronger efficiency.

Notably, Whitecap plans to keep improving drilling efficiency, expand market access, and reduce year-end net debt by more than $1 billion based on the pricing assumptions in its outlook. Its record production, higher guidance, and monthly dividend make it an attractive TFSA stock.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES INVESTMENT DIVIDEND YIELD MONTHLY PAYOUT DIVIDEND FREQUENCY Granite REIT $97.44 257 $25,000 3.6% $75 Monthly Whitecap Resources $16.70 1,497 $25,000 4.4% $92 Monthly TOTAL $50,000 $167 Prices as of July 23, 2026

Here is why this approach looks appealing

If you invest $50,000 in these two stocks with an average dividend yield of about 4%, you could collect roughly $2,000 in annual dividend income. Since both stocks pay monthly dividends, that works out to around $167 a month before any future dividend increases. Reinvesting those payments over time could also help your TFSA grow even faster.